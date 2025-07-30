Nautilus Biotechnology Announces Agreement with the Allen Institute, Further Validating its Approach to Single-Molecule Proteomics

• Allen Institute to employ Iterative Mapping, Nautilus’ single-molecule proteomics method, to investigate connection between tau protein and Alzheimer’s disease

• Agreement links the organizations’ next-generation proteomics technology and neuroscience leadership to potentially unlock breakthrough therapeutics and biomarkers for neurodegenerative disease

SEATTLE, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or “Nautilus”), a company pioneering single-molecule proteome analysis, today announced they have entered into an agreement with the Allen Institute focused on investigating the connection between the tau protein and neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease. This further validates the importance and potential of novel single-molecule proteomic data like that shared in Nautilus’ recent preprint .

While little is currently known about tau proteoforms — the many functional variants of tau — and how they influence Alzheimer’s disease progression, recent studies suggest that the order, timing, and extent of tau phosphorylation play critical roles in the disease. As part of this agreement, Nautilus and the Allen Institute aim to identify novel tau proteoforms from human brain tissue, quantify their prevalence, and characterize patterns of phosphorylation that may help predict the course of the disease.

“We are pleased to partner with the Allen Institute to answer highly impactful questions about the role of tau proteoforms in Alzheimer’s disease and to further demonstrate the critical role that single-molecule protein analysis may play in advancing the development of new diagnostics and treatments,” said Parag Mallick, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientist of Nautilus. “Our Iterative Mapping approach is generating excitement from the wider scientific community which sees it as an entirely new class of measurement—a fundamentally different way to understand biology—and we are thrilled to continue pushing the frontiers of proteomics with pioneers like the researchers at the Allen Institute.”

Nautilus’ preprint, titled “Development of a method for large-scale single-molecule analysis of tau proteoforms,” details the real-world capabilities of its proteomics platform to achieve an unprecedented level of resolution, providing actionable biological insights from studying brain samples of cognitively normal and impaired patients with Alzheimer’s. The company’s studies present initial validation of the accuracy, sensitivity, dynamic range, and reproducibility of Iterative Mapping for interrogating millions to billions of single-protein molecules in a scalable, adaptable manner.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

With its corporate headquarters in Seattle, Washington and its research and development headquarters in San Carlos, California, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company working to create a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus’ mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio .

About the Allen Institute

The Allen Institute is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization founded by philanthropist and visionary, the late Paul G. Allen. The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. The Institute is a recognized leader in large-scale research with a commitment to an open science model. Its research institutes and programs include the Allen Institute for Brain Science, the Allen Institute for Cell Science, the Allen Institute for Immunology, and the Allen Institute for Neural Dynamics. In 2016, the Allen Institute expanded its reach with the launch of The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, which identifies pioneers with new ideas to expand the boundaries of knowledge and make the world better. For more information, visit alleninstitute.org

Media Contact

press@nautilus.bio

Investor Contact

investorrelations@nautilus.bio