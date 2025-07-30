Maxus Mining Expands Land Holdings at the Quarry Antimony Project in British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land holdings through strategic staking of an additional 1,803 hectares at the Quarry Antimony Project (the “Project” or the “Property”) in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is currently undertaking a compilation of all available historic data on the Project to prepare its Phase 1 Exploration Plan.

Scott Walters, CEO of Maxus, commented, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of additional claims through low-cost staking along a silver-lead-zinc-antimony (Ag-Pb-Zn-Sb) mineralized trend at the Project. This expansion increases the Property to over 7 kilometres of favourable stratigraphy. Our team is actively compiling historical data to identify high-quality exploration targets in preparation for our Phase 1 exploration program.”





Figure 1. Quarry Project Outlining Claim Extension

Quarry Antimony Project

The 2,632-hectare Property is located on the north side of the Osilinka River, between Tenakhi and Wasi creeks, approximately 46 kilometres northwest of Germansen Landing. The historic Quarry showing is exposed in a limestone quarry, where recrystallized and dolomitized limestones of the Neoproterozoic Ingenika Group host mineralized quartz veins. Documented minerals include sphalerite, galena, cerussite, chalcopyrite, boulangerite, malachite, azurite, and possibly stibnite1.

Historical sampling highlights the property’s high-grade potential. In 1991, a sample returned assays of 20% Sb, 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65 g/t Ag.¹ Earlier grab samples collected in 1954 averaged 83.5% Pb and 1575 g/t Ag.1

The site offers reliable, year-round access, supporting ongoing exploration initiatives. The region is underlain by the Neoproterozoic Ingenika Group and Paleozoic rocks of the Big Creek, Otter Lakes, Atan, Razorback, and Echo Lake groups.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Hillacre has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Project, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project. Management further cautions that historical results, discoveries and published resource estimates on adjacent or nearby mineral properties, whether in stated current resource estimates or historical resource estimates, are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Project.

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 14,356 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 8,178 hectares amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 422 hectares comprising the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping2. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)2.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% g/t Ag and 20% Sb1. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO 3 3. Additionally, the Altura and Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Altura is on strike from Equinox Resources recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb4; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program5.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

info@maxusmining.com

