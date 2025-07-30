Profusa Announces Initial $1 Million Bitcoin Investment to Initiate Its Digital Asset Treasury Strategy

BERKELEY, Calif, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profusa, Inc. (“Profusa” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PFSA), a commercial stage digital health company pioneering the next generation of technology platform enabling the continuous monitoring of an individual’s biochemistry, announces its initial $1 million Bitcoin (BTC) investment under its previously reported treasury strategy. The company intends to continue to tap into the growing adoption of digital assets led by Bitcoin to hedge against macroeconomic uncertainties. Profusa has partnered with BlockFills, a leading global provider of crypto trading solutions and financial technology firm, to execute on Profusa’s BTC treasury management strategy.

"It is important that we diligently execute on our digital treasury strategy designed to maximize our Bitcoin investment and maintain sufficient capital to provide the best-in-class, AI-driven digital health platform for the benefit of chronic disease and health and wellness management. These activities will help ensure that we are appropriately managing our resources and facilitating shareholder value. This initial investment is an important first step in our collaboration with Ascent Partners Fund to establish a low cost, capital efficient, best of breed, Bitcoin treasury strategy reflecting our strong conviction in Bitcoin as the digital store of value for the future and our dedication to driving our healthcare programs forward,” said Ben Hwang, Ph.D., Profusa’s Chairman and CEO.

About Profusa

Based in Berkeley, Calif., Profusa is a commercial stage digital health company led by visionary scientific founders, an experienced management team and a world-class board of directors in the development of a new generation of tissue-integrated sensors to detect and continuously transmit actionable, medical-grade data for personal and medical use. With its long-lasting, injectable and affordable biosensors and its intelligent data platform, Profusa aims to provide people with a personalized biochemical signature rooted in data that clinicians can trust and rely on.

For more information, visit https://profusa.com.

