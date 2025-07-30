Cloudbrink Adds Native Identity Management and Crowdstrike Integration to its SASE, Creating a Unified Platform with Higher Security and Less Complexity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbrink, a leader in high-performance secure connectivity, today introduced a suite of identity management services and an integration with Crowdstrike to its Personal SASE platform. Combined, these services allow customers to manage both the authentication and authorization of users from one single console with a unified policy engine. With this update Cloudbrink simplifies management and operations, reduces errors and oversight, and lowers cost by reducing dependency on standalone IDPs and eliminating costly security incidents.

“We are continually working toward increasing security and simplifying management within Cloudbrink. Adding identity management and Crowdstrike integration provides critical authentication and authorization of both users and devices in the true spirit of zero-trust security,” said Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink. “It can be overwhelming to manage the ever increasing complexity of AI apps, hybrid workforce, and proliferation of cloud services, plus third party users. Cloudbrink has been successful in delivering the best user experience for hybrid workforce with its innovative architecture, and now we are pleased to announce the ability to manage users identity services on the same platform.”

Managing a hybrid workforce often includes third party users (suppliers, vendors, partners) and temporary contractors. Enterprises spend significant time, resources, and budget managing the identity of non-employees on corporate identity provider (IdP) solutions or integrating with other IDPs where user identity is present. This requires integrating identity groups on the IdP with the SASE/ZTNA platform to determine the roles for these users and managing the application access controls for all these users on their SASE/ZTNA solutions. It can be complex, resource intensive, and costly, and enterprises often lose centralized visibility and compliance.

Cloudbrink Identity Management Services

Cloudbrink identity management services is a suite of capabilities that enable customers to manage user identity and access controls effectively on the Cloudbrink Personal SASE platform. Other SASE tools have cobbled together multiple disintegrated products, leaving customers to manage multiple management consoles, and non-unified policy definitions. Cloudbrink offers a single console for all operations, unified policy definitions and visibility in a true integrated solution. By eliminating administrative overhead, reducing errors, and improving IT team efficiency, even small teams can manage a large user base of internal and third-party users.

Cloudbrink Identity Management supports the following capabilities.

SAML 2.0: Using SAML protocol, Cloudbrink can integrate with all standard IDPs (ex: Entra ID, Okta, OneLogin, Keycloak, etc.) and support MFA and group-based role assignment to the users.

SCIM: With SCIM enabled, the task of synchronizing the user-group mapping information from the IDPs is highly simplified and becomes less error-prone.

Local User Collections: Cloudbrink supports creating and managing user-to-group mappings on the platform itself. Using the Users Collections feature, customers can group their users (internal, external) into different roles and apply access controls accordingly.

Native OTP: Using the native OTP auth policy, customers can authenticate and authorize the users from the local User Collections so that is now easy and secure to manage the users.

Multi-Groups: Users can be part of multiple groups, and Cloudbrink can retrieve all the groups that the user belongs to and provide access controls across all these groups.

Nested-Groups: Users could be part of one group which itself is a part of another group. Cloudbrink retrieves all these nested groups that users belong to and apply the access control policies accordingly.

Device-Authentication: Cloudbrink supports authentication and authorization of devices or machines. This is useful for cases like using Cloudbrink for M2M access scenarios or branch office scenarios or AI Agent or Container deployments.

This release was developed in collaboration with WITHX, Cloudbrink’s exclusive partner in South Korea, to address growing customer demand for integrated identity services in the region. With these capabilities on the sample platform and same policy infrastructure, customers have the tools and flexibility to manage their access requirements securely and with ease.

“We are getting interest across Asia from customers that want to manage their external users, such as contractors, suppliers, and vendors, on their local ZTNA,” said KiHwan Lee, WITHX. “Cloudbrink developed a robust identity management service that gives our customers the unified platform they need, with the consolidation benefits of easier management and lower cost, while still providing the lightning fast secure access Cloudbrink is known for.”

Crowdstrike and Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink’s integration with CrowdStrike allows customers to read the Zero-Trust Score from the Falcon platform and control user access to enterprise applications. With this functionality, customers can detect and remove, quarantine, or block any endpoint that is out of compliance or impacted by a malware/untrusted state immediately and automatically. Adding Crowdstrike to Cloudbrink gives customers a triple play: endpoint security, access security, and the best application performance.

Cloudbrink Identity Management Services and Cloudbrink’s integration with Crowdstrike are available today.

For more information about Cloudbrink Identity Management Services, go to: https://cloudbrink.com/blog/zero-trust-iam/

For more information about Cloudbrink’s integration with Crowdstrike, go to: https://cloudbrink.com/technology/crowdstrike/