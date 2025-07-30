Bionano Recaps Momentum behind Optical Genome Mapping at the Biennial Meeting of the European Cytogenomics Association Held Recently in Leuven, Belgium

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) recently participated in the European Cytogenomics Conference, which is the biennial meeting of the European Cytogenomics Association (ECA). The conference was held in Leuven, Belgium, from June 29 – July 1 and attracted leading scientists, clinicians, cytogeneticists and laboratory directors from across Europe and the Middle East.

Key Highlights from ECA 2025:

Optical Genome Mapping workshops: The ECA organizers hosted two hands-on workshops on June 29 focused on applications of VIA™, Bionano’s comprehensive analytical suite for structural variation analysis from next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray and OGM data. These sessions were co-led by Bionano representatives and three key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the field:

Amber Verhasselt – UZ Leuven, Belgium

Barbara Dewaele – UZ Leuven, Belgium

Jean-Michel Dupont – Cochin Hospital, AP-HP, France



Scientific Presentations and Posters: The number of presentations of OGM scientific content at the ECA conference has grown over recent years. In 2025, a total of 16 studies—including oral presentations and posters—were presented by authors from seven countries. This represents an increase compared to 2023, which featured 14 studies, and to 2021, which featured nine. Specific presentations and their authors and affiliations are noted in the table below. The scientific program for the event is available at the ECA website linked here https://www.eca2025.org/en/SCIENTIFIC-PROGRAMME.html.

Talk/Poster Title Author



Institution New insights affecting classification, prognosis and treatment of Multiple Myeloma using Optical Genome Mapping Hila Lederman Nachmias Genetics Institute, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Israel InvDupFel Or DupTrp Rearrangements revisited using Array-CGH and Optical Genome Mapping Martine Doco-Fenzy CHU Nantes, France Optical Genome Mapping reveals Germline and Somatic findings that may Influence the Treatment approach Nivin Moustafa-Hawash Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, Israel Optical Genome Mapping is A Powerful Diagnostic Tool In Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Amber Verhasselt Centre for Human Genetics, University Hospitals, Leuven, Belgium Precision approaches in the role of Optical Genome Mapping and Long Read Sequencing in structural variant detection Dominik Rezny Fakultní nemocnice Brno, Czech Republic Improved detection of cytogenetic abnormalities in Multiple Myeloma (MM) using Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) Nicolas Catarin, Catherine Menten CHU Liège, Belgium Optimization of the routine workflow for Myeloid/Lymphoid Neoplasms with eosinophilia and

Tyrosine Kinase gene fusions (MLN-TK) by Optical Genome Mapping Justine Vanhevel, Barbara Dewaele Centre for Human Genetics, University Hospitals, Leuven, Belgium Optical Genome Mapping is a powerful tool for detecting significant variants and chromosome abnormalities in hematological diseases Ariane Mahieux, Nathalie Douet-Guilbert CHU Brest, France Optical Genome Mapping improves detection of cryptic aberrations in acute myeloid leukemia Sarka Ransdorfova, Monika Belickova Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Prague, Czech Republic Intra- and Intertumoral Heterogeneity in Glioblastomas Revealed by Optical Genome Mapping Lizcova Libuse, Zemanova Zuzana General University Hospital and First Faculty of Medicine, Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic Contribution of Optical Genome Mapping to the analysis of structural anomalies of the Y chromosome Candice Saurin, Kévin Cassinari Department of Genetics and Reference Center for Developmental Disorders, CHU Rouen, France Biological Implementation of Optical Genome Mapping in Recurrent Miscarriages and Implantation Failure: A Comprehensive Evaluation Fatma Maazoun, Jean-Michel Dupont Department of Genomics Medicine of System and Organs Diseases, Cochin Hospital, AP-HP Center, Paris, France Characterization of complex chromosomal structural variation: A comparison of cytogenetic methods Afia Hasnain, Mary Shago The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada Invdupdel Or Duptrp Rearrangements Revisited by Array-CGH, SNP-Array And Optical Genome Mapping Bionano Martine Doco-Fenzy, Stéphane Bezieau CHU Nantes, France Molecular characterization of human ring chromosomes and complex genomic rearrangements using Optical Genome Mapping and Short-read Genome Sequencing Rafael Cresti Navarro, Társis Paiva Vieira Department of Medical Genetics and Genomic Medicine, State University of Campinas, Brazil Utility of Optical Genome Mapping in Routine Cytogenetic Laboratory Workflow: A Presentation of Two Cases Tan ML, Lai HMA KK Women's and Children's Hospital, Singapore

“This European Cytogenomics Conference is a premier event in Europe dedicated to the advancement of cytogenomics. We believe the rising number of contributions at the ECA conference underscores an accelerating use of OGM in the clinical cytogenomics research community in Europe and the Middle East, and shows that OGM can be a valuable tool for uncovering structural variants that are often missed by traditional cytogenetic methods. We also believe this momentum is just the beginning of a broader shift toward more comprehensive, genome-wide structural variant analysis using OGM. Seeing more institutions embrace OGM to solve complex genetic cases is both validating and inspiring,” commented Dr. Erik Holmlin, Bionano’s president & chief executive officer.

For more information on Bionano’s solutions, visit www.bionano.com.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic genome analysis software solution, and nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also offers OGM-based diagnostic testing services.

For more information, visit www.bionano.com or www.bionanolaboratories.com.

Bionano’s products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

