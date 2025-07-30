Kane Biotech Showcases revyve™ Preclinical and Clinical Case Study Findings at North American Wound Care Conferences

Clinical case series showed clinically meaningful reductions in wound size and pain, and improved tissue regranulation in chronic wound patients using revyve® over 6–12 weeks

Preclinical in vitro studies demonstrated >80% reduction in protease activity, including complete inhibition of TACE and collagenase — key factors in non-healing chronic wounds

revyve® data featured in presentations and posters at NSWOCC and SAWC—two of the leading North American conferences on wound care

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE) ("Kane" or "Kane Biotech") recently presented novel preclinical data and clinical case observations at two major North American wound care conferences: Nurses Specialized in Wound, Ostomy and Continence Canada (NSWOCC) 44th National Conference (May 21–25, 2025), and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring Conference (April 30–May 4, 2025).

Preclinical data presented at SAWC, the largest wound care conference in the United States, highlighted the in vitro performance of revyve®, including inhibition of key proteases such as matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), elastase, collagenase, and TNF-Alpha Converting Enzyme (TACE). In vitro models demonstrated:

80% reduction in MMP activity

82% reduction in elastase activity

100% reduction in collagenase and TACE enzyme activity



These data support ongoing scientific exploration into chronic wound mechanisms, including elevated levels of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-α), which in chronic wounds may exceed those in acute wounds by up to 100-fold.

At the NSWOCC conference, Kane showcased four case study posters, delivered an oral presentation, and hosted a booth featuring revyve® Antimicrobial Wound Gel and the XSONX® wound hygiene system. The presentation, titled "Changing the Paradigm of Wound Care Through the Use of Novel Modalities," included speakers from clinical and industry backgrounds: Rosemary Hill, BSN, CWOCN, WOCC(C), Vancouver Coastal Health; John Garrettson, BA, CWCA, Strategic Commercial Technology Consultant, Kane Biotech; Dr. Rohan Pointer, MD, MSc, Medical Director, Medical Affairs, Kane Biotech; and Dr. Iris Noland, MD, MCISc, Lakeview Family Health Team.

“Since its approval by Health Canada, revyve® has been evaluated in a case series with encouraging results. It was shown to convert non-healing wounds to healing wounds in real patients with complex chronic lesions”, said Dr. Rohan Pointer, Medical Director, Kane Biotech.

The Canadian case study posters featured four unique clinical cases, part of a larger series, observing changes in wound size, pain, exudate, and tissue regranulation over time in patients with chronic, difficult-to-treat wounds. These included:

Observed reduction in wound size over three weeks and reported quality of life improvement in a pressure wound case

60% wound size reduction over two months in a venous leg ulcer

Reported pain elimination and exudate reduction in a painful pressure wound

Observed healing progression in a venous leg ulcer with associated pain improvement over six weeks

Dr. Pointer further commented, “At Kane, we are encouraged by the in vitro and early clinical observations shared at these conferences. These insights point to the potential role of revyve® in supporting wound hygiene and care for patients with complex lesions.”

Healthcare professionals attending both events engaged directly with Kane representatives, received educational materials, and participated in product demonstrations of revyve®.

“Clinical conferences are an opportunity for Kane to reinforce our innovation in wound care,” said Dr. Robert Huizinga, Interim CEO. “These presentations are an expansion of our market support plan for revyve® and demonstrate both the clinical value and commercial potential of revyve®. We look forward to presenting additional data throughout this year and next.”

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is developing novel wound care treatments that disrupt biofilms and transform healing outcomes. Biofilms are one of the main contributors to antibiotic resistance in wounds which results in serious clinical outcomes and significant cost. revyve® addresses both biofilms and wound bacteria.

For more information:

Dr. Robert Huizinga Ray Dupuis Interim CEO Chief Financial Officer Kane Biotech Inc Kane Biotech Inc rhuizinga@kanebiotech.com rdupuis@kanebiotech.com (780) 970-1100 (204) 298-2200

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain statements regarding Kane Biotech Inc. that constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities law. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the Company’s: (a) financial condition, including lack of significant revenues to date and reliance on equity and other financing; (b) business, including its early stage of development, government regulation, market acceptance for its products, rapid technological change and dependence on key personnel; (c) intellectual property including the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property and dependence on its strategic partners; and (d) capital structure, including its lack of dividends on its common shares, volatility of the market price of its common shares and public company costs. Further information about these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the disclosure documents filed by the Company with applicable securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive.