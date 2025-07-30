Preferred Hotels & Resorts Partners with DayBlink GPO to Centralize Distribution and Unlock Greater Control for Member Hotels

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, today announced a strategic partnership with DayBlink GPO (Global Procurement Organization) to support its member hotels in gaining greater control over their distribution ecosystem and reducing reliance on higher-cost channels. Phase one of the collaboration introduces chain-level agreements with Hotelbeds and WebBeds – two of the world’s leading B2B travel distributors – unlocking more equitable terms for participating hotels, resorts, and residences across the global Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio of over 600 properties.

This partnership comes at an important time as distribution dynamics shift globally. Preferred Hotels & Resorts is empowering its member hotels to reclaim control, strengthen direct booking strategies, and compete on more equitable terms through trusted, scalable partnerships.

“As the distribution landscape continues to evolve, it’s vital to work with partners who can boost both booking results and profitability for our hotels,” said Cheryl Williams, Chief Revenue Officer at Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Our partnership with DayBlink GPO brings better commercial terms, improved rate parity across different distribution partners, and greater control over inventory distribution, providing our hotels with the support they need to succeed. This collaboration is a significant step forward in ensuring that our hotels can thrive in today's competitive market.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important for our partner hotels to regain control over their inventory and benefit from fair terms,” said Michael Wong, CEO of DayBlink GPO. “In the future, we plan to continue consolidating distribution among a select group of like-minded partners. This approach will help us create a more streamlined and efficient distribution network, ultimately benefiting all parties involved.”

Reflecting Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ ongoing commitment to helping independent hotels succeed in a competitive global market, this initiative forms part of a broader, holistic commercial strategy – including distribution, global sales, marketing and PR, and guest loyalty. Preferred delivers the scale of a global brand while preserving each property’s individuality. Key benefits of this partnership include:

Chain-level commercial terms

Rate parity-safe distribution

Centralized inventory control via SynXis



Following its unveiling at the 2025 Global Conference, Preferred member hotels are encouraged to join this collective initiative to improve distribution performance, reduce distribution costs, and strengthen long-term optimization strategies.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.

About DayBlink GPO

DayBlink GPO is a strategic sourcing provider for independently owned and operated luxury hotels in the hospitality sector. DayBlink GPO combines years of expertise to help members improve their bottom line and performance efficiency. As an ambassador on behalf of hoteliers, DayBlink GPO negotiates superior agreements with multinational companies across major hotel spend categories by leveraging billions of dollars in member purchasing power. These deals bring instant value, create cost savings, and deliver efficiencies at little to no added effort for our members. For more information, visit https://dayblinkgpo.com/