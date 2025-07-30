Residential Land Preparation Expert Cody Holmes of Holmes Earth Construction Offers Insights on Developing Raw Land in HelloNation Magazine

SEQUIM, Wash., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should property owners know before building on undeveloped land? Cody Holmes of Holmes Earth Construction LLC offers a detailed roadmap in HelloNation outlining the key steps required to transform raw land into a build-ready site. Holmes emphasizes that the most important parts of land preparation happen long before excavation begins.

Holmes explains that every residential project must start with local regulations. Zoning, setback rules, and permitting requirements must be addressed at the county level before any physical work can begin. He cautions that legal access and recorded easements are critical, as their absence can delay or halt the entire project. Once these elements are confirmed, site evaluation follows. Walking the property, hiring a licensed surveyor, and performing soil testing are all essential to identifying terrain challenges, confirming boundaries, and planning for septic systems in rural areas.

According to Holmes, preparing for water and power access is just as vital. Whether drilling a well or coordinating utility connections, these tasks must be planned early and executed with precision. Grading, utility trenching, and clearing the land can only proceed after these preliminary steps are complete. Holmes notes that when done in the correct order, site development ensures structural integrity, reduces permitting complications, and avoids costly delays during the build.

In the article, Preparing Raw Land for Residential Construction: What to Know Before You Build Cody Holmes of Holmes Earth Construction LLC in Sequim, Washington, shares practical guidance for homeowners and developers navigating the complexities of raw land development in HelloNation.

