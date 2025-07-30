IBN Initiates Coverage of AI Maverick Intel Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – AI Maverick Intel Inc. (OTC: BINP), a technology-forward company focused on transforming how businesses acquire and engage customers through artificial intelligence, has selected IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to spearhead its corporate communications efforts.

AI Maverick Intel delivers human-like, AI-powered prospecting through its proprietary platform, enabling intelligent engagement across sectors including healthcare, biotech, insurance, and transportation. The company’s recent rebrand and acquisition of the AI Maverick platform in May 2025 marked its transition into an AI-first operator with a strategy centered on scalable automation and strategic business combinations.

In July 2025, AI Maverick launched its enhanced platform, designed to handle both transactional and consultative sales engagements with adaptive fluency. Key features include dynamic contact intelligence, context-aware messaging, and autonomous dialogues capable of managing discovery questions, objections, scheduling, and follow-ups — all traditionally handled by sales reps. With typical implementations completed in under a day, the platform enables faster deal cycles and reduced acquisition costs.

By eliminating traditional friction in the outreach process, AI Maverick Intel empowers organizations to connect with target audiences at scale. Its automation-first model positions the company to capitalize on the growing AI-in-marketing sector, which is projected to reach $82.23 billion by 2030. With intelligent engagement at its core, AI Maverick is redefining how businesses build relationships, drive growth, and unlock value across the customer lifecycle.

To learn more about AI Maverick Intel, please visit the company’s corporate newsroom at https://ibn.fm/BINP

About AI Maverick Intel Inc.

AI Maverick Intel Inc. is a growth-focused artificial intelligence company acquiring and optimizing revenue-generating businesses through its proprietary AI Maverick platform. The Company enables intelligent, two-way engagement across healthcare, biotech, insurance, transportation and other verticals, delivering long-term value through innovation, efficiency, and strategic partnerships.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.AIMaverickIntel.com

