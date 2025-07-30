SAIC Announces Alliance with Google Public Sector to Drive “AI at the Edge” with Google Distributed Cloud

RESTON, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC ) today announced an “AI at the Edge” strategic alliance with Google Public Sector, leveraging the power of Google Distributed Cloud. This multi-year alliance combines SAIC's expertise in integrating technology for defense, intelligence, space and civilian customers with Google Cloud’s AI, machine learning tools and cloud-native solutions.

By leveraging Google Distributed Cloud as the preferred solution for “AI at the Edge”, this collaboration is designed to deliver:

Tactical edge solutions: Meeting specialized requirements such as low latency, high bandwidth, data residency, rugged hardware, and compliance for confidential data.

Secure, scalable AI solutions: Ensuring access to mission-critical applications, even in disconnected environments.

Rapid data insights: Leveraging AI to improve decision-making and mission success.





As a leading mission integrator for the government, SAIC provides the expertise and necessary resources to efficiently link current systems with emerging technology capabilities in order to translate complex technological solutions into tangible mission outcomes. As one of the first system integrators to take Google Distributed Cloud to market, SAIC is uniquely positioned to deliver direct mission impact. This will empower customers to:

Deploy AI at the Edge: Process data and generate insights in real-time, closer to the source, even in disconnected or intermittent environments, using Google Distributed Cloud's robust and scalable infrastructure.

Enhance Operational Efficiency: Improve decision-making and automate critical tasks through AI-driven applications deployed closer to the data source.

Strengthen Security and Compliance: Leverage Google Cloud's secure and compliant platform to protect sensitive data and meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Accelerate Innovation: Co-develop and deploy innovative AI solutions tailored to specific customer needs, leveraging shared resources and expertise.





SAIC Training and Certification in Google Cloud Products and Services

A critical component of the strategic alliance is a commitment to training and certifying SAIC personnel in Google Cloud technologies. SAIC aims to have 1,000 trained resources in Google Cloud technology over the course of the agreement. To support this effort, Google Cloud will provide a dedicated Learning Consultant to accelerate SAIC resources becoming certified in Google Cloud.

“SAIC is excited to join forces with Google Public Sector to drive AI at the Edge solutions for our nation's critical missions,” said Lauren Knausenberger, Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer of SAIC. “By integrating our expertise in technology for defense, intelligence, space and federal civilian sectors with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI and machine learning tools, we are uniquely positioned to deliver secure, scalable, and impactful solutions that meet the evolving needs of our government clients.”

“This alliance with SAIC marks a significant step forward in empowering the public sector to leverage the transformative power of AI and cloud technologies. By combining Google Cloud's innovative solutions with SAIC's deep understanding of the federal landscape, we can accelerate AI adoption, enhance mission outcomes and drive greater efficiency for agencies across the government.” Jan Niemiec, Managing Director, National Security of Google Public Sector.

About SAIC

SAIC ® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com . For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom .

