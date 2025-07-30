Exhale Launches Hawaiian Haze & Northern Lights: The New Faces of Premium Delta 8 Flower

Charlotte, NC, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exhale Wellness has launched two exciting new premium Delta 8 flower strains : Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights. Hawaiian Haze offers an uplifting, energizing experience, while Northern Lights provides a calming, relaxing effect, making them ideal for both daytime and evening use. Known for its commitment to organic, lab-tested hemp, Exhale is rapidly growing in reputation for Delta 8 innovation, offering high-quality, potent strains to satisfy both recreational and therapeutic users.

What is Delta 8 Flower?

Delta 8 THC is a cannabinoid found in cannabis that offers mild psychoactive effects, making it a popular choice for users seeking a balanced high. Unlike Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 is less potent but still provides a euphoric and relaxing experience. Delta 8 flower, derived from hemp, is federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, making it a versatile option for smoking or vaping, offering a smooth, controlled experience without the intense high associated with Delta 9.

About Exhale and Its Delta 8 Line

Exhale Wellness is a leading hemp wellness brand that has quickly earned recognition for its premium Delta 8 products. With the growing demand for Delta 8 THC, the company has expanded its product line to include top-notch Delta 8 flower strains. Exhale’s commitment to organic farming practices ensures the highest quality products, with all hemp grown without pesticides and chemicals.

The brand’s products are hand-trimmed and undergo rigorous third-party lab testing, ensuring potency, purity, and safety for consumers. Exhale’s Delta 8 flower strains, including Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights, are a perfect representation of their dedication to premium genetics and strain diversity. These strains are ideal for both recreational use and those seeking therapeutic benefits, providing a versatile and effective option for consumers in the US.

Best Delta 8 Flower: Exhale’s New Additions

Exhale Wellness has just launched two exciting new Delta 8 flower strains- Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights. Hawaiian Haze is perfect for an uplifting, creative boost, while Northern Lights provides relaxing, stress-relieving effects great for evening use. Both strains offer a unique experience, making them top choices for Delta 8 enthusiasts.

Perfect for Clear-Headed Euphoria- Hawaiian Haze Delta 8 Flower





Strain Profile

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa-dominant Delta 8 flower recognized for its tropical fruit aroma and uplifting effects. This strain is perfect for daytime use, providing an energizing boost to your mood, creativity, and focus.

Benefits

Hawaiian Haze is great for boosting mood and enhancing creativity. It can also promote social energy, making it ideal for daytime activities. This strain offers a mild and clear-headed euphoria, allowing you to remain focused and productive without feeling overly intoxicated.

Potency

Hawaiian Haze delivers a smooth, moderate Delta 8 THC high. The balanced effects provide a calming experience without causing excessive sedation. It’s an excellent choice for users who want relief from stress or pain without being overwhelmed by intensity.

Flavor Notes

Hawaiian Haze is known for its delightful tropical flavor profile, with sweet pineapple and mango notes, accompanied by subtle floral undertones. This strain delivers a fruity and refreshing taste, making it a pleasant option to smoke or vape, while enhancing the overall experience.

Best for High Potency- Northern Lights Delta 8 Flower

Strain Profile

Northern Lights is an indica-dominant Delta 8 flower, widely recognized for its deeply relaxing and sedative effects. Known for its earthy pine aroma, this strain is ideal for evening use and offers profound relaxation and stress relief.

Benefits

The Northern Lights strain is perfect for promoting calm and reducing stress. It is commonly used to help users unwind after a long day and is especially beneficial for those seeking restful sleep. Its relaxing effects also make it great for relieving tension and anxiety, ensuring a peaceful and calming experience.

Potency

Compared to Hawaiian Haze, Northern Lights offers a stronger and more sedative Delta 8 THC high. This makes it better suited for experienced users who seek deeper relaxation or need pain relief. It’s a good choice for users who want a more calming experience at the end of their day.

Flavor Notes

Northern Lights has a soothing and smooth flavor profile, featuring sweet, herbal notes with hints of spice and earth. The earthy taste complements its relaxing effects, making it ideal for unwinding and enjoying a mellow experience before bedtime.

Why Delta 8 Flower is Growing in Popularity?

Delta 8 THC has become a sought-after alternative to Delta 9 THC due to its milder psychoactive effects. While Delta 9 THC can cause intense euphoria and anxiety in some users, Delta 8 offers a more controlled, calming high. This has contributed to its increasing popularity, especially for those looking for relaxation without the intensity of traditional cannabis.

Delta 8 flower is also appealing because it’s derived from hemp, which makes it federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, as long as it contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. This opens up new possibilities for consumers seeking a legal and accessible option for smoking or vaping.

Delta 8 flowers, like Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights, offer versatility. They can be smoked, vaped, or even infused into edibles, providing a wide range of options for users. The growing demand for legal hemp alternatives with euphoric benefits has made Delta 8 a popular choice for both recreational and medical cannabis consumers.

How to Consume Delta 8 Flower?

There are several ways to consume Delta 8 flower , each offering different experiences. Here are the most common methods:

Smoking:

Smoking Delta 8 flower provides immediate effects, making it one of the fastest ways to feel the high. You can roll the flower into a joint or use a pipe for easy smoking. The effects typically kick in within minutes.

Vaping:

Vaping is another popular method of consumption. It’s a cleaner alternative to smoking, as it doesn’t involve combustion. Vaping Delta 8 flower allows for smoother inhalation and quicker onset of effects.

Infusions:

Delta 8 flower can also be infused into oils or used in edibles. This method provides a slower onset, but the effects last longer, making it a good option for those who want sustained relief.

How to Choose the Best Delta 8 Flower?

When selecting Delta 8 flower, consider these key factors to ensure you’re choosing the right product:

Check Potency & Strain Type

The potency of Delta 8 flower varies depending on the strain. Sativa strains, like Hawaiian Haze, are typically more energizing, while indica strains, like Northern Lights, offer relaxing effects. Match the strain to your needs for the desired effects.

Flavor & Terpene Profile

The flavor of Delta 8 flower is influenced by its terpene profile. Some strains have fruity, tropical flavors, while others are earthy and herbal. Choose a flavor profile that suits your personal taste for an enjoyable experience.

Lab Testing

Always choose Delta 8 flower that has been third-party lab-tested. COAs (Certificates of Analysis) ensure the flower is free from contaminants and contains the advertised potency. This is essential for ensuring the product’s safety and quality.

Intended Use

Consider whether you’re using the flower for recreational or therapeutic purposes. Some users prefer strains that offer a calming effect for stress relief, while others need an energizing effect for creativity or daytime use.

Brand Reputation

Look for brands with a strong reputation for transparency, organic farming, and third-party lab testing. A reputable brand ensures the product you purchase is safe, effective, and consistent.

Delta 8 Flower Vs THCa Flower: Which One’s The Best?

Delta 8 flower and THCa flower are both popular options for cannabis users, but they offer distinct experiences. While THCa flower provides a non-psychoactive experience with potential therapeutic benefits, Delta 8 flower is gaining popularity for its milder psychoactive effects, offering a balanced high with potential therapeutic benefits as well.



Aspect Delta 8 Flower THCa Flower Psychoactive Effects Mildly psychoactive, it offers a smooth high Non-psychoactive, no "high" effect Source Derived from hemp with Delta 8 THC Naturally found in raw cannabis, before decarboxylation Legality Legal under the 2018 Farm Bill (contains <0.3% Delta 9 THC) Legal when unheated, federally legal in certain regions Common Uses Pain relief, relaxation, stress reduction, mood boost Therapeutic uses include inflammation, anxiety, and general wellness Onset Time Fast-acting, effects felt within minutes Effects are felt after decarboxylation, when heated or consumed Terpene Profile Tropical, fruity, earthy flavors Earthy, natural cannabis flavors Experience Euphoric, calming, creative Therapeutic without psychoactive effects Best For Recreational and therapeutic use, mild euphoria Medicinal, non-psychoactive relief



Where to Buy Exhale’s New Delta 8 Strains?

Exhale Wellness offers a wide range of premium Delta 8 products, including their newest additions: Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights Delta 8 strains. Available exclusively on their official website, these strains provide unique benefits, and shopping directly from Exhale ensures a top-notch experience with added perks.

Free Shipping : Enjoy free shipping on all orders, making your purchase even more convenient.





: Enjoy free shipping on all orders, making your purchase even more convenient. Bundle Discounts : Save more with exclusive bundle deals, offering great value when purchasing multiple products.





: Save more with exclusive bundle deals, offering great value when purchasing multiple products. Loyalty Rewards : Earn rewards for repeat purchases and get access to special discounts.





: Earn rewards for repeat purchases and get access to special discounts. Nationwide Shipping: Exhale ensures legal, nationwide shipping, adhering to all hemp-related regulations.

How Exhale Ensures Quality in Delta 8 Products?

Exhale Wellness is known for providing the highest quality Delta 8 products, ensuring each item meets stringent standards for safety, potency, and flavor. Here’s how Exhale maintains its reputation for premium Delta 8 products:

Organic Cultivation and Pesticide-Free Farming



Exhale sources its hemp from the U.S.-based, organic farms that use pesticide-free farming methods. This ensures that the hemp used in their Delta 8 products is grown naturally, without the use of harmful chemicals, providing a clean and pure foundation for their products.





Exhale sources its hemp from the U.S.-based, organic farms that use pesticide-free farming methods. This ensures that the hemp used in their Delta 8 products is grown naturally, without the use of harmful chemicals, providing a clean and pure foundation for their products. Careful Infusion Process



Exhale takes great care in the infusion process to blend Delta 8 with premium hemp flower. Their method ensures a smooth and consistent experience, delivering the full benefits of Delta 8 THC while maintaining the quality of the hemp flower. This careful process guarantees the potency and purity of the product.





Exhale takes great care in the infusion process to blend Delta 8 with premium hemp flower. Their method ensures a smooth and consistent experience, delivering the full benefits of Delta 8 THC while maintaining the quality of the hemp flower. This careful process guarantees the potency and purity of the product. Third-Party Lab Testing for Cannabinoid Content and Safety



Exhale Wellness uses third-party labs to test all of its Delta 8 products. This independent testing verifies the potency of the Delta 8 THC and confirms that each product is free from contaminants, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents. COAs (Certificates of Analysis) are made available for full transparency.





Exhale Wellness uses third-party labs to test all of its Delta 8 products. This independent testing verifies the potency of the Delta 8 THC and confirms that each product is free from contaminants, such as pesticides, heavy metals, and solvents. COAs (Certificates of Analysis) are made available for full transparency. Commitment to Freshness, Flavor, and Legal Compliance



Exhale ensures that every batch of Delta 8 flower is fresh and potent. They focus on maintaining the product’s flavor and consistency by packaging it to preserve freshness. Additionally, all of their Delta 8 products comply with the legal regulations, ensuring they contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC, as required by law.

FAQs About Exhale’s Best Delta 8 Flower

Q1: What makes Delta 8 flower different from Delta 9 THC flower?

Delta 8 flower offers milder psychoactive effects compared to Delta 9 THC flower. Delta 8 provides a smoother, more controlled high, making it ideal for those who want relaxation without the intensity of Delta 9.

Q2: Are Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights legal to purchase online?

Yes, both Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights Delta 8 flower are legal to purchase online in the U.S. under the 2018 Farm Bill, as long as they contain less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

Q3: Which strain is better for beginners — Hawaiian Haze or Northern Lights?

Hawaiian Haze is typically better for beginners due to its uplifting and mild effects. Northern Lights, being more sedative, may be more suitable for experienced users looking for deeper relaxation.

Q4: Can I vape Exhale’s Delta 8 flower?

Yes, Exhale’s Delta 8 flower can be vaped. It’s an ideal method for those looking for quick effects, as vaping delivers faster onset compared to smoking or edibles.

Q5: How potent are these Delta 8 strains?

Exhale’s Delta 8 strains are carefully crafted to provide smooth, moderate effects. Hawaiian Haze offers a balanced, uplifting high, while Northern Lights is stronger, offering more sedative effects suitable for evening use.

Q6: Will Delta 8 flower appear on a drug test?

Yes, Delta 8 THC can show up on a drug test, as it is a form of THC. If you have a drug test scheduled, it’s best to avoid consuming Delta 8 products.

Q7: Where can I find lab reports for Exhale’s Delta 8 flower?

Lab reports (COAs) for Exhale’s Delta 8 flower are available on their website. These reports ensure the product's potency and safety, providing transparency for consumers.

Final Thoughts: Finding the Best Delta 8 Flower for You

Exhale’s new Hawaiian Haze and Northern Lights Delta 8 flower strains offer a perfect balance of quality, potency, and flavor for all users. Whether you’re looking for an uplifting daytime strain or a relaxing evening option, these two new strains provide an exceptional experience.

Exhale’s focus on organic farming, premium genetics, and lab testing ensures that you’re getting a safe, high-quality product every time. Try these strains for a well-rounded Delta 8 experience, and enjoy the versatility and flavor they bring to the table.



