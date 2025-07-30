Global Mining Market Size Poised to Cross $350 Billion in Revenue By 2037 Despite Geopolitical Uncertainties

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The demand for gold is rising every year. Besides being a safe-haven asset, the novel metal is also a crucial part is manufacturing electronics, raising the surge for gold. Its contribution to producing circuitry and aesthetic crafts has secured a steady consumer base for the gold mining market. The industry is gaining demand from several developing sectors such as jewelry, technology, and reserve banks. According to the report published by the World Gold Council, in October 2024, the value of gold demand increased by 35%, exceeding USD 100 billion. Irrespective of the reduced quantity of purchased jewelry, expenditure increased by 13% achieving around USD 36 billion. Increasing investments in exploration: The continuous investments from mining corporations in exploration activities are creating new reservoirs for the gold mining market. This is further resulting in the long-term growth of untapped regions and geological formations, creating a profitable scope for investors. A recent report from Research Nester said: “Gold Mining Market in 2025 is assessed at USD 225.25 billion. The global Market size was worth more than USD 218.6 billion in 2024 and is poised to witness a CAGR of around 3.8%, crossing USD 354.99 billion revenue by 2037. North America is likely to cross USD 163.65 billion by 2037, driven by presence of major gold producers and large mining projects.” Active mining companies in the markets this week include American Pacific Mining Corp. (OTCQX: USGDF) (CSE: USGD), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), Hercules Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BADEF) (TSX-V: BIG), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT).

Research Nester continued: “The rise in gold prices is one of the major drivers for growing interest in mining and related technologies. The height in pricing during economic uncertainty or inflation makes exploration and extraction more viable and profitable. This attracts mining companies to invest in this sector. According to a report published by the World Bank, in May 2024, geopolitical tensions and uncertainty fueled the price rate of gold by 9% during the first quarter of the same year. Recent advancements in technologies for mining, processing, and cost management have propelled production, increasing product availability in the gold mining market. Innovative solutions driven by automation, robotics, and improved techniques are allowing miners to access deeper and more complex deposits. Such increment in extraction efficiency is inspiring more mining companies to participate in this field.”

American Pacific Mining Corp. (OTCQX: USGDF) (CSE: USGD) (FWB: 1QC) Drills up to 44.1 g/t Gold over 1.5 Metres within Broader Mineralized Interval of 10.2 g/t Gold over 7.6 Metres and Demonstrates Link Between Historic Broadway and Madison Mine Areas - American Pacific Mining Corp (“American Pacific” or the “Company”) is pleased to report results from the final six (6) of eight (8) reverse circulation (“RC”) drill holes completed during Phase I 2025 drilling at the Company’s Madison Project (see press release dated July 10, 2025 for initial results for Phase I drill hole locations).

Highlights:

APMAD25-08 intersected three different mineralized zones, with the upper zone returning 44.1 g/t Au over 1.5 m within a broader interval averaging 10.2 g/t Au over 7.6 m, starting from 189.2 m downhole. The second zone returned 4.5 g/t Au and 0.2%Cu over 3.0 m , starting from 230.1 m downhole (see Figure 2).

starting from 189.2 m downhole. The second zone returned , starting from 230.1 m downhole (see Figure 2). APMAD25-08 was a 175 m step-out to the northwest of the historical Broadway Mine area, with very limited drilling in between, highlighting the expanded exploration search space and emerging link between the Broadway and Madison mines.

with very limited drilling in between, highlighting the expanded exploration search space and emerging link between the Broadway and Madison mines. APMMAD25-05 extended the copper mineralized envelope down plunge towards the common vector between the Broadway and Madison mines , with 0.5% Cu over 27.4 m and 0.7 g/t Au over 16.8 m (see Figure 2).

, with and 0.7 g/t Au over 16.8 m (see Figure 2). APMMAD25-06 returned significant pathfinder mineralization, including a notable interval of 3.0 m averaging 0.23% Bi with 14.5 ppm Te and 4.5 m of 159 ppm Bi with 63 ppm Te

APMMAD25-07 and 08 returned further porphyry-style geochemical signatures, including assay values of up to 25.8 ppm Bi with 11.9 ppm Te over 1.5 m: WATCH VIDEO: Technical Fly Through Highlighting Porphyry Signatures & Targeting



American Pacific will host a live webinar, today, covering these latest results from Madison.

DATE: Wednesday, July 30th, 2025

TIME: 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT)

REGISTRATION LINK: WEBINAR REGISTRATION LINK - A recording will be available following the webinar.

Warwick Smith, CEO of American Pacific, commented: “Our drilling shows a clear link between the historic Madison and Broadway mines, with the best gold interval from the program highlighting a tremendous opportunity to extend higher grade skarn mineralization along strike at shallower depths and vector towards the porphyry feeder system we believe is responsible for the higher-grade mineralization within the skarn. Our next phase of drilling, set to commence during H2, will use data collected from Phase I drilling to help refine drill targets as we work towards delineating what our team believes could be a substantial buried porphyry.” CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for American Pacific Mining at: https://americanpacificmining.com/news/

Other recent developments in the mining industry of note include:

Hercules Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BADEF) (TSX-V: BIG) recently provided an additional update on its ongoing 2025 drilling campaign at its Hercules Property in western Idaho (the "Property") including its flagship Leviathan porphyry copper discovery. Seven (7) holes are now complete, with another five (5) in progress, equating to more than 5,500 metres drilled so far this season (Figure 1). Drilling continues to validate the new 3D geological model announced in April of this year, which was the primary objective of the campaign. As a result, the Company ramped up from three to five drill rigs.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of Hercules Metals, commented, "2025 has been the most exciting start to a drilling season we've had at the Hercules Property. We've been able to start the campaign positively by hitting porphyry mineralization from the first completed hole. The new model not only increases the success rate, it allows us to ramp up our exploration program with systematic grid-based fence drilling. We're also seeing potential to significantly expand the system in both directions, while simultaneously better defining 1.3 kilometres of known strike at a significantly more optimal orientation, across the centre of the porphyry."

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) recently announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2025 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on August 6, 2025. The Company plans to hold a conference call and webcast on August 7, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Details are provided below.

Conference Call and Webcast:

Date: August 7, 2025 - Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/242840150

or www.hecla.com under Investors

Conference Call: 1-800-715-9871 (toll-free in U.S. and Canada) - 1-646-307-1963 (international)

Conference ID: 4812168

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) recently announced second quarter 2025 results, an additional $3.0 billion share repurchase program and declared a dividend of $0.251 per share.

"Newmont delivered a strong second quarter, producing approximately 1.5 million attributable gold ounces and generating an all time record quarterly free cash flow of $1.7 billion, underscoring the strength of our world-class portfolio and the disciplined execution of the commitments we shared at the beginning of the year," said Tom Palmer, Newmont's Chief Executive Officer. "We remain firmly on track to achieve our 2025 guidance as we continue to strengthen our safety culture, stabilize our operations and deliver long term value to shareholders."

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) and Empresa Nacional de Minería (ENAMI), a state-owned Chilean mining company, recently signed a binding agreement to form a joint venture to develop the Salares Altoandinos lithium project in the Atacama region.

The signing follows a 23 May announcement of Rio Tinto’s nomination as the preferred partner for the project. As previously announced, Rio Tinto has agreed to acquire a controlling 51% interest in the project and provide up to $425 million cash and non-cash contributions including its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Technology. The cash contributions will include staged spending to sole fund the pre-feasibility study and further studies, subject to the joint venture progressing through investment stage-gates. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

