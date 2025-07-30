Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Samuli Seppälä
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 30 July 2025 at 15:45 EEST
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj has received a notification from Samuli Seppälä, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's Board member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given hereunder.
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Samuli Seppälä
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 117709/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-07-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3 Unit price: 4 EUR
(2): Volume: 170 Unit price: 4 EUR
(3): Volume: 218 Unit price: 4 EUR
(4): Volume: 112 Unit price: 4 EUR
(5): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4 EUR
(6): Volume: 280 Unit price: 4 EUR
(7): Volume: 120 Unit price: 4 EUR
(8): Volume: 18 Unit price: 4 EUR
(9): Volume: 379 Unit price: 4 EUR
(10): Volume: 418 Unit price: 4 EUR
(11): Volume: 489 Unit price: 4 EUR
(12): Volume: 55 Unit price: 4 EUR
(13): Volume: 26 Unit price: 4 EUR
(14): Volume: 23 Unit price: 4 EUR
(15): Volume: 227 Unit price: 4 EUR
(16): Volume: 278 Unit price: 4 EUR
(17): Volume: 1385 Unit price: 4 EUR
Aggregated transactions (17):
Volume: 4701 Volume weighted average price: 4 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-07-29
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 314 Unit price: 4 EUR
(2): Volume: 205 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
(4): Volume: 30 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 1049 Volume weighted average price: 4.0035 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-07-29
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 4.005 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2 Volume weighted average price: 4.005 EUR
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
More information:
Klaus Korhonen, Head of Legal
klaus.korhonen@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 50 32 555 28
