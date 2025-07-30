Aviatrix® Honored with Inaugural Wiz Integrations (WIN) Partner Award

Santa Clara, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix® , a leading cloud network security company, has been recognized by Wiz as a winner in the inaugural WIN awards, earning the WINovative Award for its outstanding partnership.

This recognition highlights Aviatrix's track record of delivering real outcomes for joint customers through the WIN program. Launched in 2023, WIN is Wiz’s open, bidirectional integration ecosystem that now includes over 200 partners—setting a new standard for integrated cloud security. WIN enables prioritized insights from Wiz to flow into partner platforms, and brings partner data into Wiz, helping teams correlate findings across their security stack. It provides security teams with the flexibility to investigate and respond to risks using the tools and workflows that best suit their needs.

Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) is addressing fundamental security gaps in modern cloud environments by embedding security directly into the cloud fabric itself, rather than bolting it on. Recognized for its commitment to customer success and innovation, Aviatrix brings the power of Aviatrix Cloud Firewall to WIN, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate Wiz into their existing workflows. This partnership enables Wiz and Aviatrix to accelerate cloud risk mitigation by automating response: high-priority Issues identified by Wiz trigger Aviatrix to quarantine impacted resources in real time, with actions automatically fed back into the Wiz platform. With 2 in 3 organizations struggling to integrate cloud security tools effectively within their security stack according to a recent study , this partnership is a valuable step forward in simplifying cloud security operations and delivering actionable insights that drive better security outcomes.

Mutual customers receive the following benefits:

Instant Threat Containment with Automated Network Enforcement - The integration allows security teams to respond in real time by automatically enforcing network-level controls the moment Wiz detects critical issues—such as toxic combinations of risk like exposed workloads, misconfigurations, or vulnerabilities that lead to sensitive data in your cloud. This reduces remediation time from weeks to minutes, eliminating manual handoffs and minimizing the window of exposure.

The integration allows security teams to respond in real time by automatically enforcing network-level controls the moment Wiz detects critical issues—such as toxic combinations of risk like exposed workloads, misconfigurations, or vulnerabilities that lead to sensitive data in your cloud. This reduces remediation time from weeks to minutes, eliminating manual handoffs and minimizing the window of exposure. Prioritized, Context-Aware Protection - By combining Wiz’s deep cloud risk context with Aviatrix’s real-time network telemetry, the integration filters out noise and focuses response efforts on what truly matters. This drastically cuts down alert fatigue and improves threat prioritization and decision-making.

By combining Wiz’s deep cloud risk context with Aviatrix’s real-time network telemetry, the integration filters out noise and focuses response efforts on what truly matters. This drastically cuts down alert fatigue and improves threat prioritization and decision-making. Agentless, Scalable Runtime Security Across Multicloud - The Aviatrix Cloud Firewall enforces agentless, distributed security without requiring traffic backhauls or legacy firewalls. This means real-time east-west and egress controls can be applied across all cloud environments, providing continuous protection for workloads without introducing complexity or latency.

The combined value of these two offerings streamlines security for organizations and underscores the critical need and immense value of an operating model in which security and cloud teams work hand-in-hand to understand and control risks across their cloud.

"Wiz shines a spotlight on the riskiest vulnerabilities in the cloud—Aviatrix makes sure they go nowhere,” said Chris McHenry, Chief Product Officer at Aviatrix. “This integration enables Aviatrix customers to turn visibility into action by pairing Wiz’s powerful cloud-native risk insights with Aviatrix’s real-time, distributed enforcement. Being recognized as a WINovative Award recipient and part of Wiz’s 200-partner milestone is a testament to the impact of this collaboration and our shared vision for securing the future of the cloud."

“A massive congratulations to Aviatrix on being recognized in our first-ever WIN Awards,” said Oron Noah, Vice President of Product Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz. “Thank you for bringing fresh ideas and innovation to the cloud through WIN. Your partnership has made a lasting impact and we’re proud to build the future of cloud security together.”

The rapid expansion of WIN to 200 integrations underscores the core mission of the program: to maintain a robust, collaborative ecosystem dedicated to empowering organizations on their cloud journey. Integrating leading solutions like Aviatrix's with Wiz help ensure that security and cloud teams work seamlessly, gaining unprecedented visibility and control to reduce risk and ultimately, secure their most critical assets.

To learn more and connect the Aviatrix Cloud Firewall with Wiz, visit https://www.wiz.io/integrations/aviatrix .