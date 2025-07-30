StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Onboard 31 Facilities Through Third Party Management in Q2 2025

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Q2 2025, StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage significantly expanded their Third Party Management portfolio with the onboarding of 31 storage facilities across the United States. This strategic growth adds more than 2.4 million net rentable square feet and over 25,000 storage units to the third party management footprint, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of third party management services in the self storage industry.

Strategic Growth Across New and Existing Markets

These facilities span key suburban and urban areas, including San Antonio, TX; Des Moines, IA; Miami, FL; Pearl River, NY, and 27 former Metro Self Storage locations in high-demand states such as Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. All locations are currently operating under the StorageMart or Manhattan Mini Storage, depending on regional alignment.

"This kind of nationwide growth under our Third Party Management program reflects the confidence property owners have in our ability to deliver results," said Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Acquisitions at StorageMart. "By combining local facility strengths with our operational and marketing expertise, we're helping owners unlock the full potential of their assets."

All 31 facilities were existing operations that have now joined the company’s management program. With conveniently placed locations, modern amenities, and StorageMart’s centralized operational support, they are now better positioned to meet the evolving needs of today’s storage customers.

Monmouth Junction, NJ Self Storage Facility now operated under StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management

Third Party Management – StorageMart

San Antonio, TX

Onboarded: April 2025

Net Rentable Square Feet: 89,016

Number of Units: 864

This is the ninth StorageMart location in Texas.





Miami, FL

Onboarded: May 2025

Net Rentable Square Feet: 92,766

Number of Units: 1,101

This is the 14th StorageMart location in the state of Florida.





Des Moines, IA

Onboarded: June 2025

Net Rentable Square Feet: 55,300

Number of Units: 457

This is the 25th StorageMart location in the Des Moines MSA.





Third Party Management – Manhattan Mini Storage

Pearl River, NY

Onboarded: April 2025

Net Rentable Square Feet: 125,245

Number of Units: 1,461

This is the 26th Manhattan Mini Storage location in the state of New York.





27 Former Metro Self Storage Locations

StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management also onboarded 27 former Metro Self Storage locations across six states. These facilities were rebranded based on market alignment and include:

"Our Third Party Management platform is built to scale, and this onboarding proves it," said Herby Bowman, VP of StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management. "Whether it's a single location or a multi-state portfolio, our systems and teams are equipped to deliver operational and marketing performance while also improving the customer experience across the board."

Combined Totals for Third Party Management – Q2 2025

Combined additions for Q2 2025:

25,112 storage units

2,417,619 net rentable square feet





About StorageMart and Manhattan Mini Storage Third Party Management: StorageMart Third Party Management is a premier self storage property management service designed for property owners and investors. Backed by StorageMart's extensive portfolio of over $8 billion in assets, 24 million square feet of storage space, and 215,000 storage units worldwide, the third party management services are the reliable partner you can count on. For more information visit: https://www.storage-mart.com/self-storage-management.

