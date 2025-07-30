Nexxen Bolsters Commercial Leadership with Enterprise and Data Hires

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and advanced TV, today announced two key additions to its commercial leadership team, underscoring its continued investment in enterprise sales growth and data-led innovation.

Irina Katsnelson has joined as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales, a newly created role focused on accelerating adoption of Nexxen’s demand-side platform (“DSP”) and driving new business growth. She has led high-performing sales teams for more than a decade, most recently at Viant Technology, and previously held roles at Juice Mobile, News Corp and Evolve Media.

“Nexxen’s platform stands out in a complex landscape, and I see real potential to unlock new opportunities for brands and agencies here,” said Katsnelson. “I’m looking forward to drawing on my experience across both established companies and agile teams to help shape a thoughtful, future-facing approach to client engagement and enterprise success.”

Additionally, Oscar Rondon has joined Nexxen as Vice President of Data and Measurement Solutions. In this capacity, he will own the commercial strategy, growth and end-to-end operations for Nexxen's TV Intelligence (“TVI”) offering, which leverages exclusive automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data to help advertisers plan, activate and measure campaigns seamlessly across linear and digital channels. With nearly 20 years of leadership experience at MiQ, VideoAmp, Ampersand and Adobe, Rondon brings a proven track record of strengthening media strategies with data.

“I've spent my career at the intersection of media, data and technology – what's unique about Nexxen is how it weaves them into one unified solution,” said Rondon. “I'm excited to partner with sales, product and marketing to scale TVI, accelerate growth and deliver smarter, more impactful solutions for our clients.”

“These new roles reflect our commitment to advancing Nexxen’s commercial strategy and delivering best-in-class offerings to both buy- and sell-side partners,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Customer Officer at Nexxen. “Irina and Oscar bring deep expertise, strong reputations and proven leadership that will strengthen our go-to-market approach, expand our reach and deepen our relationships across the ecosystem. We’re thrilled to have them onboard.”

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

