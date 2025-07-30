Franklin Access Launches RG350: The First AT&T-Certified 5G RedCap Hotspot

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Access proudly announces the official launch of the RG350, a next-generation 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) mobile hotspot that delivers enterprise-grade reliability and secure connectivity in a compact, travel-friendly design. Now certified on AT&T’s nationwide 5G RedCap network, the RG350 is the first commercially approved RedCap mobile hotspot to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System, marking a key milestone for both Franklin Access and AT&T’s 5G evolution.

The RG350 is designed for remote professionals, small teams, and IoT deployments that require consistent performance without the power and complexity demands of traditional 5G devices. It supports up to 15 simultaneous connections and includes features such as remote device management, VPN pass-through, and MAC address filtering.

Key features include:

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 & 5GHz) for fast, stable wireless access

Support for 5G NR-Light (RedCap) and fallback to LTE Cat 4

Qualcomm Snapdragon® X35 5G Modem-RF System

3000mAh rechargeable, replaceable battery

Password-protected web admin portal

Remote management tools for IT and enterprise scalability

Broadband compatibility, including U.S. and global carriers, with full AT&T certification



“The RG350 is more than a hotspot—it’s a breakthrough in efficient 5G connectivity,” said OC Kim, CEO of Franklin Access. “We’re proud to be the first to bring a Snapdragon X35-powered RedCap mobile hotspot to AT&T’s nationwide 5G network. This device strikes the perfect balance of speed, simplicity, and security—whether you’re working remotely, managing a fleet, or powering IoT infrastructure.” The RG350 is now available through select distribution channels, with general availability expanding in the coming weeks.

About Franklin Access

Franklin Access (NASDAQ: FKWL) is a leader in integrated wireless solutions, offering cutting-edge 4G LTE and 5G technologies, including mobile hotspots, routers, and mobile device management (MDM) tools.

Learn more at franklinaccess.com .

