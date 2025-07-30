Versaterm Acquires DroneSense, Setting the Standard for Drone Operations as Part of the Incident Response Workflow

OTTAWA, Ontario and AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today its acquisition of DroneSense, which provides software solutions enabling public safety agencies to leverage drone technology for operations and Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs. The acquisition expands Versaterm's public safety portfolio and establishes the company as the leader in operationalizing drone response as part of the command workflow for faster response times, enhanced situational awareness and greater safety for first responders and the communities they serve.

By incorporating DroneSense's hardware-agnostic drone management platform directly into Versaterm's best-in-class Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Incident Command & Control systems, agencies will be able to deploy drone flights as seamlessly as dispatching any patrol, fire or Emergency Medical Services (EMS) unit. This will provide a more comprehensive picture of every incident, from the initial call to the final report, while reducing the complexities that have slowed the broader adoption of DFR programs.

"This acquisition moves us closer to a future where drones are as routine as any patrol or fire unit," said Warren Loomis, President and CEO of Versaterm. "Adding DroneSense expands the capabilities we can offer agencies to deploy aerial support as part of response, delivering new ways to visualize complex scenes, respond with greater precision and keep both responders and communities safe."

DroneSense delivers a comprehensive drone operations platform tailored for public safety agencies, empowering them to de-escalate critical incidents and save lives. The system supports both locally piloted missions and remote DFR deployments, offering seamless live streaming and real-time collaboration across teams and jurisdictions. With a full compliance toolkit, DroneSense simplifies the complexities of drone program management, ensuring transparency and accountability. Agencies retain full ownership and control of their data, including how it is used and shared, with robust, policy-driven tools for tracking, auditing and oversight. The platform is compatible with a wide array of drones and third-party integrations and is built on enterprise-grade cybersecurity infrastructure to uphold the highest standards of data protection and privacy.

"DroneSense was built to give public safety teams a smarter, faster way to use drones when every second counts," said Christopher Eyhorn, CEO of DroneSense. "Joining Versaterm allows us to bring that vision to more agencies, with deeper integration into the systems they already rely on. We're excited to grow what we started, bringing advanced flight capabilities, real-time intelligence and unmatched flexibility to the heart of public safety operations."

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools, and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn , or X .

About DroneSense

DroneSense provides industry-leading software solutions enabling public safety agencies to leverage drone technology for tactical operations, situational awareness, and Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs. Its hardware-agnostic platform empowers first responders with real-time intelligence, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive mission support. Learn more at www.dronesense.com .

