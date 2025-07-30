Drone Revenues Rising as Uses Dramatically Increasing; Emergency Responder Market Alone Expected to Reach $12 Billion By 2032

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The Global Drones for Emergency Responder market is witnessing significant growth driven by an increasing demand for rapid response capabilities in emergencies. As natural disasters and public safety incidents become more prevalent, emergency responders are seeking advanced technological solutions that can enhance situational awareness and improve response times. The ability of drones to cover large areas quickly, provide aerial surveillance, and deliver critical supplies in hard-to-reach locations is revolutionizing the approach to emergency management. Furthermore, advancements in drone technology, such as improved battery life and enhanced imaging capabilities, are enabling emergency responders to gather real-time information, making decision-making more effective during crises. A report from Market Research Future said that: “Drones For Emergency Responder Market Size was estimated at 5.68 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Drones For Emergency Responder Market Industry is expected to grow from 6.8(USD Billion) in 2024 to 12.5 (USD Billion) by 2032.” It continued: “There are numerous opportunities to be explored within this market, especially as regulatory frameworks evolve to accommodate the use of drones in urban settings. Collaborations between technology providers and emergency service agencies can lead to customized solutions that address specific challenges faced by responders in various scenarios. Additionally, the growing interest in integrating drones with artificial intelligence and data analytics to analyze situational data could provide further enhancements in emergency response effectiveness. Recent trends indicate a stronger emphasis on the integration of drones with existing emergency response systems, allowing for seamless workflows and better communication among teams. The market is also witnessing heightened investment in training programs for responders to utilize drones effectively, ensuring that personnel are equipped to leverage this technology during emergencies.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC).

Market Research Future continued: “These trends reflect a broader move toward adopting aerial technologies as essential tools in enhancing public safety and emergency management strategies globally. Government initiatives and funding play a pivotal role in driving the Global Drones For Emergency Responder Market Industry. Many governments are recognizing the potential of drones in enhancing disaster management and emergency services, leading to increased investments and support. Through grants, partnerships, and regulatory frameworks that encourage the use of drones, governments are facilitating the adoption of this technology to improve community safety and preparedness. Such governmental backing not only legitimizes the role of drones in emergency response but also assures potential investors about the market's sustainability and growth prospects, further contributing to the rising demand for drone applications in critical situations. Heavy Drones, capable of lifting over 15 kg, are significant in transporting larger equipment or supplies, which is vital in major disaster response efforts. The diverse payload capacities not only enhance the versatility of drones in the emergency responder market but also align with the increasing demand for efficient and effective aerial support in critical emergencies, contributing to the dynamic Drones for Emergency Responders Market industry landscape. The continuous advancements in technology and rising investment in drones for public safety further propel the market forward, presenting substantial opportunities for growth in various segments.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) - Fortune 50 Telecommunication Company Purchases Multiple Draganfly Heavy Lift Drone Systems for Emergency Response and Disaster Recovery Infrastructure Support - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, and Infinity Communications, a premier provider of rapid deployment communications infrastructure, today announced that after extensive testing, the successful completion of a sale of multiple Draganfly Heavy Lift Drones for UAV-based emergency response and emergency communication network capabilities.

Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drone platform comes equipped with a range of remote sensors as well as logistics and communications payloads. These platforms will be deployed in disaster recovery operations to transport essential supplies and equipment and provide communications into areas that are inaccessible due to storm damage or infrastructure failure.

“Thanks to our work along with Draganfly, our Fortune 50 Customer will be able to benefit from the vital role UAV technology and automation can play in disaster response,” said Chris Coltrain, National Disaster Recovery Director at Infinity Communications. “By integrating Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drones into our deployment strategy, we demonstrated rapid, reliable delivery of life-saving equipment and swift restoration of communications in the most challenging conditions.”

“The Draganfly Heavy Lift platform is built for high-stakes missions,” said Cameron Chell, Chief Executive Officer of Draganfly. “Partnering with the incredible team at Infinity Communications to deliver these world-class capabilities is another exciting opportunity to showcase the unparalleled versatility of our modular design and the innovation that comes from more than 25 years of experience in UAV development.” CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://draganfly.com/news/.

Other recent developments in the drone industry of note include:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, recently announced that it has completed the first buildout of its 802.16 technology operating on the new 900 MHz "A Block" with a large Class I railroad in Chicago. This new deployment continues Ondas' collaboration with its partner Siemens Mobility to assist rail operators with the transition from legacy systems to cutting-edge 900 MHz wireless communications networks capable of supporting IEEE 802.16 ("dot16") technology.

As the first 900 MHz A Block network upgrade by a Class I railroad in Chicago - one of the most complex railroad wireless environments in the country - this achievement demonstrates the continued adoption and maturity of Ondas Networks IEEE 802.16 technology to provide scalable, secure, and ubiquitous in dense, urban rail systems. This latest installation in Chicago includes upgrades to the railroad's core base station infrastructure, providing a mission-critical backbone to enable future upgrades to additional wayside infrastructure.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone technology company integrating robotic hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, recently issued a statement of support for a series of executive orders from the White House that advance U.S. leadership in uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and reinforce the resilience of America’s domestic industrial base.

The executive actions are expected to remove regulatory barriers and modernize federal approval processes to prioritize U.S.-manufactured drones. Additional provisions include expanded detection and mitigation authority, and streamlined regulations to accelerate the deployment of UAS across federal and commercial sectors.

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a leader in drone technology and component manufacturing, recently announced that its Fat Shark Aura Video Transmitter (VTX) has been approved by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for inclusion in the Blue UAS Framework.

The VTX joins a growing list of Unusual Machines' NDAA-compliant components already listed on the Framework, including the Fat Shark Aura FPV camera, Rotor Riot Brave F7 flight controller, and Brave 55A electronic speed controller. With multiple core FPV drone components now approved, the company is positioned to support fully compliant FPV drones through both direct offerings and collaboration with trusted partners.

ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, recently announced the formation of Zena AI, Inc. (Zena AI), an AI Development Center part of its ZenaDrone US drone company subsidiary. Zena AI will be focused on building advanced artificial intelligence software solutions for the US Department of Defense and Homeland Security agencies. The announcement comes in response to the White House’s AI Action Plan and related Executive Orders released on July 23rd that set a nationwide agenda for accelerating American-made AI systems across federal and defense sectors and boosting global exports.

Zena AI Inc. will be ZenaDrone's dedicated US AI hub, focusing exclusively on developing next-generation technologies for military, homeland security and allied mission applications. The development center will enhance ZenaDrone's ISR (Inspection, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and related AI drone system platforms while expanding its team of top American AI software and engineering specialists.

“We believe the AI Action Plan and policy directives are a turning point for American innovation, and we’re answering that call by launching Zena AI Inc., which will be solely dedicated to developing cutting-edge autonomous drone systems,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “This AI initiative will fast-track ZenaDrone’s R&D development and path to revenue while supporting domestic AI infrastructure development and positioning our technology for future-ready defense applications here in the US and around the world.”

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Draganfly Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.