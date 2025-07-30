GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) Expands to Europe, Now Accepting Euro and British Pound for Seamless Virtual Dining Experiences

RENO, N.V., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT), the innovative platform revolutionizing how people connect over shared dining experiences, is proud to announce its official expansion into Europe. Effective immediately, users across the continent can enjoy GreetEat’s unique virtual dining events and corporate meeting experiences, with full support for transactions in Euros (€) and British Pounds (£).

This strategic expansion marks a major milestone for GreetEat, following the successful beta launch of its platform earlier this year. By supporting two of the world’s most widely used currencies, GreetEat makes it easier than ever for European individuals, businesses, and organizations to create meaningful connections over personalized dining - whether for corporate meetings, team-building events, or personal celebrations.

“Our mission has always been to bring people together over shared meals, no matter where they are in the world,” said Vishal Patel, CEO of GreetEat Corporation. “Expanding to Europe and enabling transactions in both Euros and Pounds is a critical step in making GreetEat a truly global platform. This move opens the door to a vast market of users who value connection, culture, and convenience.”

The European launch not only broadens GreetEat’s customer base but also signals new growth opportunities for investors as the company positions itself as a global leader in virtual dining and remote hospitality solutions. With the integration of these currencies, GreetEat is set to accelerate user adoption, deepen partnerships with international food delivery services, and unlock new revenue streams across Europe’s diverse markets.

About GreetEat Corporation

GreetEat Corporation (OTC: GEAT) is a technology-driven platform designed to bring people together through virtual dining. Whether for business meetings, celebrations, or personal connections, GreetEat blends video conferencing with meal delivery to create meaningful, shared experiences anywhere in the world. In addition to GreetEat.com, the company also owns WallStreetStats.io, a cutting-edge fintech app that leverages AI and machine learning to analyze social sentiment, market trends, and trading signals in real time, available on both Android and iOS stores.

