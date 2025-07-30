ZEST Security Enables Security Teams to Proactively Block Attacker Activity Using AWS Service Control Policies as a Mitigation Pathway

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEST Security , an Agentic AI-Powered Cloud Risk Resolution platform, today announced the addition of AWS Service Control Policies (SCPs) as part of ZEST’s exposure resolution offering. Until now, no solution has fully operationalized SCPs as a mitigation pathway within a broader cloud vulnerability and exposure management program. ZEST Security turns SCPs into an active defense that security teams can instantly enforce to reduce cloud exposure.

According to ZEST’s “ 2025 Cloud Risk Exposure Impact ” report, 56% of risks cannot be remediated, either because a code change is not immediately possible, a patch is not available, a legacy system cannot support an upgrade, or other barriers. In these cases, organizations often accept the risk, increasing the potential for security incidents when appropriate mitigating controls aren’t applied.

ZEST Security’s mitigation pathways, now including AWS SCPs, offer a fast and reliable way to mitigate exposure, prevent exploitation and disrupt attacks at every stage, without waiting for patches, code changes or other teams to deliver full remediation.

By mobilizing SCPs as a mitigation pathway, security teams can block both common and advanced attack techniques by controlling access to sensitive resources, encryption settings and public exposure. This reduces the risk of exploitation and helps prevent key attack stages such as reconnaissance, privilege escalation, and data encryption.

The ZEST platform leverages AI Agents to map vulnerabilities and misconfigurations identified by CSPM and vulnerability management solutions to remediation and mitigation pathways. ZEST’s resolution engine analyzes all available options, including code/IaC fixes, patches, upgrades, policies and cloud guardrails to identify the most direct and impactful path to reduce cloud exposure at scale, even in scenarios when remediation isn’t immediately possible.

While SCPs represent ZEST’s latest mitigation pathway, ZEST provides a broader mitigation offering that mobilizes other controls and services such as Web Application Firewalls, VPC and GuardDuty to harden configurations, enforce stricter policies and create customized protection rules when code changes or upgrades aren’t possible.

To learn more about how ZEST leverages AI for vulnerability management and remediation, and to see its cloud risk resolution platform in action, schedule a personalized demo or visit the team at Black Hat in the Startup City, booth #6526.

About ZEST Security

ZEST Security offers an Agentic AI-powered risk resolution platform that redefines how security and DevOps teams remediate cloud vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. The platform leverages AI Agents to automatically map risks to high-impact resolution pathways that deliver both remediation and mitigation using code and existing controls, eliminating the need for manual triage, code reviews, and endless back-and-forth between teams. With ZEST, it’s not about opening tickets; it’s about closing them. Backed by leading VCs, ZEST is introducing Agentic AI into security architecture and engineering. ZEST was founded in November 2023 and has offices in New York City and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.zestsecurity.io .