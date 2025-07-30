Global Empty Capsules Market to Reach USD 5.36 Billion by 2032, Driven by Pharmaceutical Innovation and Growing Nutraceutical Demand – SNS Insider

Austin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empty Capsules Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Empty Capsules Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.36 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by rising demand for drug delivery systems that offer better bioavailability, and the increasing adoption of plant-based and clean-label supplements in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The U.S. empty capsules market accounted for USD 1.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2032. This growth is primarily attributed to robust pharmaceutical R&D activities, favorable FDA regulations for capsule formulations, and a surging consumer preference for personalized medicine.





Empty Capsules Market Overview

Empty capsules have become a cornerstone of modern pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations due to their ability to mask taste, enhance stability, and ensure targeted drug delivery. Rising demand for capsule-based antibiotics, dietary supplements, and functional formulations is propelling market expansion globally. Additionally, increased investments in clean-label products and gelatin alternatives have accelerated innovation across capsule manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly relying on empty capsules for controlled and immediate drug release applications. Moreover, the expansion of online supplement sales and increased awareness of personalized and preventive healthcare are broadening the market’s end-user base. Technological advancements in capsule filling machines and a rise in vegan-friendly capsule production are also contributing to the market’s transformation and scalability across diverse geographies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Empty Capsules Market Report are:

Capsugel (Lonza) (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

ACG (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

QUALICAPS (Roquette Frères) (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

SUHEUNG (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Shanxi Guangsheng Capsule Limited (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

CapsCanada (Lyfe Group) (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

HealthCaps India (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Nectar Lifesciences Ltd. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Sunil Healthcare Limited (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Farmacapsulas (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Erawat Pharma Limited (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Qingdao Yiqing Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.) (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Fortcaps (Kumar Organic Products Limited) (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Comed Chemicals Limited (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Roxlor (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Medisca Inc. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Zhejiang Yuexi Capsule Co. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

ZHEJIANG HUILI CAPSULES CO., LTD (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Shaoxing Zhongya Capsule Co., Ltd. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Shing Lih Fang Enterprise Co., Ltd. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Chemcaps Limited (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

SNAIL PHARMA INDUSTRY (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

SavoiurCaps (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Shanxi JC Biological Technology CO. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co., Ltd. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Lefancaps (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

BIO-CAPS INDIA LTD. (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

BioCaps Enterprise (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Bright Pharma Caps (Gelatin Capsules, HPMC Capsules)

Segment Analysis

Empty Capsules Market By Product:

The gelatin capsules product segment led the market in 2023, with 68% of the market share by revenue. The accessibility, inexpensive cost, and pharmaceutical use of these materials make them ideal for drug delivery. These capsules are sought after for their compatibility with a wide array of formulations and provide manufacturers with a tried-and-true delivery system.

Empty Capsules Market By Functionality:

The market was dominated by the immediate release capsules in 2023, which accounted for 48% of the overall revenue. Their function to enable fast drug delivery, as in patients needing immediate treatment such as for infections, allergies, or pain, renders them necessary for the treatment of emergency and acute conditions.

Empty Capsules Market By Application:

The application segment was dominated by antibiotic and antibacterial drugs in 2023, representing 22% of the overall industry. Capsules provide an effective modality to administer antibiotics orally because of ease of ingestibility, better taste masking, and dose consistency.

Empty Capsules Market By End Use Industry:

The pharmaceutical industry was the major end-user in 2023, and occupied a 58% share of the whole market. The category’s strength is due to its heavy reliance on prescription-filled capsules.

Empty Capsules Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific was the leading market for empty capsules in 2023, accounting for a 42% revenue share. Its attractiveness for pharmaceutical manufacturing stems from the high-capacity output, lower cost of manufacturing, and the escalated government programs encouraging domestic drug development.

North America was the second largest market with a 28% share and is supported by a robust clinical trials industry, developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing demand for encapsulated nutraceuticals and specialty pharmaceuticals.

Recent Developments

October 2024 - ACG reinforced its European presence with the upgradation of the Croatian plant, enhancing capsule manufacturing capacity and optimizing the supply chain in Europe.

March 2024 – Lonza unveiled with the purchase of California-based biologics manufacturing site of Roche in a deal worth USD 1.2 billion and a further USD 600 million capital injection for capsule-enabled next-gen biologics.

January 2024 – Qualicaps has published that it has introduced a new enteric-grade acid-resistant capsule designed for probiotic and enteric formulation supplements, strengthening its specialty capsules product portfolio.

Empty Capsules Market Segmentation

By Type

Gelatin Pig Meat Gelatin Bovine Derive Bone Meal Others

Non-Gelatin

By Functionality

Immediate Release

Sustained Release

Delayed Release

By Application

Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations

Antianemic Preparations

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Cough and Cold Preparations

Others

By End Use Industry

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

Cosmeceutical

Research Laboratories

