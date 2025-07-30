Questex Aligns Hospitality Portfolio Under Unified Leadership, Appoints Brandy Rand as VP Market Leader and Elliot Howell as Sales Leader

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, the leading information and event services company focused on the experience economy, today announces a new unified leadership structure for its Hospitality division bringing together world-class events and media brands under a single strategic direction to accelerate growth and innovation. Brandy Rand joins as Vice President Market Leader of Hospitality and Elliot Howell as Sales Leader, U.S. Hospitality.

The strategic realignment includes Questex’s robust Hospitality portfolio which includes Bar & Restaurant Expo, Vibe Conference, World Tea Expo, The Hospitality Show, Luxury Travel Advisor's ULTRA Summit and related media assets.

This announcement follows Questex’s acquisition of the event and media assets of Affordable Housing Finance (AHF) and Multifamily Executive (MFE), and complements Questex’s continued focus on scaling operations across operational real estate, hospitality, life sciences and healthcare, wellness and experience-driven verticals.

“Our new unified structure positions Questex to lead the hospitality industry forward with greater agility, connectivity, customer focus, and value creation,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “We are very pleased to welcome Brandy Rand and Elliot Howell to our team. They bring exceptional experience and a bold vision to drive our next phase of growth.”

Rand is a recognized transformation leader and the former Chief Strategy Officer at IWSR Drinks Market Analysis where she led global strategy and oversaw U.S. analytics and commercial development. Most recently, she was the founder and CEO of ThirstWell providing strategic advisory services across private equity, beverage and data industries.

Howell joins Questex from Informa Markets Engineering. Previously, he held senior sales leadership roles at New Hope Network. With deep B2B events expertise, Howell will lead sales strategy and customer engagement for the newly aligned hospitality platform.

Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Hospitality & Operational Real Estate said, “Our new alignment allows us to streamline strategy, accelerate synergies and drive innovation across the Hospitality portfolio. Now with our team in place, we’re confident in our ability to better serve our customers and communities to accelerate our growth.”

