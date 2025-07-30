Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts Awards $1.1 Million to Expand Access to Opioid Use Disorder Services

New York, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE) today announced $1.1 million in grants to four organizations working to expand access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services for people affected by the opioid and overdose crisis. The new funding supports initiatives focused on Medicaid policy, healthcare delivery innovation, and community-based solutions to improve outcomes for those most impacted by this public health emergency.

“These grants reflect FORE’s ongoing commitment to supporting evidence-based person- centered approaches to the opioid crisis,” said Karen A. Scott, MD, MPH, President of FORE. “By funding efforts that promote access to care, reduce stigma, and improve recovery outcomes, we are helping to build sustainable systems that address the urgent needs of individuals, families, and communities.”

The grants include:

Georgia Southern University (Statesboro, GA) – $529,144

In collaboration with the Georgia Council for Recovery and Augusta University, this initiative will launch the Georgia Recovery-Ready Workplace (GROW) Initiative. The program aims to increase employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from opioid use disorder (OUD) and help employers foster stigma-free, recovery-supportive work environments. At least 100 individuals in recovery are expected to secure employment through the program, recognizing the critical link between stable work and sustained recovery.

In collaboration with the Georgia Council for Recovery and Augusta University, this initiative will launch the Georgia Recovery-Ready Workplace (GROW) Initiative. The program aims to increase employment opportunities for individuals in recovery from opioid use disorder (OUD) and help employers foster stigma-free, recovery-supportive work environments. At least 100 individuals in recovery are expected to secure employment through the program, recognizing the critical link between stable work and sustained recovery. Thomas Jefferson University (Philadelphia, PA) – $458,807

This project will evaluate the Jefferson Addiction Multidisciplinary Services (JAMS) program, which delivers coordinated care for people with OUD starting in hospital settings and continuing through outpatient and community-based services. Researchers will use findings to inform the potential future development of alternative payment models that support whole-person, long-term recovery care.

This project will evaluate the Jefferson Addiction Multidisciplinary Services (JAMS) program, which delivers coordinated care for people with OUD starting in hospital settings and continuing through outpatient and community-based services. Researchers will use findings to inform the potential future development of alternative payment models that support whole-person, long-term recovery care. Legal Action Center (New York, NY) – $80,000

Building on its national leadership to ensure that people leaving incarceration can access Medicaid immediately upon release, the Legal Action Center will launch a rapid-response initiative to increase awareness of the likely impact of changes to the Medicaid program, including new work requirements and cost-sharing responsibilities, on individuals at high risk of overdoses, including people involved in the criminal-legal system. The project will provide education and technical assistance to policymakers and advocates, develop state-specific resources, and expand the Center’s "Faces of Medicaid" campaign. This grant supplements prior FORE funding for the Center’s opioid-related policy work.

Building on its national leadership to ensure that people leaving incarceration can access Medicaid immediately upon release, the Legal Action Center will launch a rapid-response initiative to increase awareness of the likely impact of changes to the Medicaid program, including new work requirements and cost-sharing responsibilities, on individuals at high risk of overdoses, including people involved in the criminal-legal system. The project will provide education and technical assistance to policymakers and advocates, develop state-specific resources, and expand the Center’s "Faces of Medicaid" campaign. This grant supplements prior FORE funding for the Center’s opioid-related policy work. Healthy Schools Campaign (Chicago, IL) – $40,000

The Healthy Schools Campaign will develop communications materials highlighting the importance of school-based Medicaid programs in providing mental health and substance use prevention services. Deliverables will include a national policy memo and targeted fact sheets to help education and health leaders advocate for continued Medicaid access for students affected by the opioid crisis. This grant is an addendum to previous FORE support for Healthy Schools Campaign programs.

About the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts (FORE)

Founded in 2018, FORE is a national 501(c)(3) grant-making foundation dedicated to addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. Through strategic grantmaking, convening stakeholders, and developing informational resources, FORE supports patient-centered, innovative solutions that drive long-term change. To date, FORE has awarded 121 grants totaling $48.8 million to 103 organizations. FORE is a nationally certified Recovery Friendly Workplace. Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X (Twitter) for updates.