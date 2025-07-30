Database Automation Market Size to Surpass USD 13.3 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Cloud Migration and Increasing DevOps Integration | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Database Automation Market was USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.64% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Growing Demand for Scalable and Accurate Data Management Drives Expansion in the Database Automation Market

Driven by the increasing demand for error-free, scalable, and performance-optimized database management software solutions, the database automation market is projected to boom in the coming years. As enterprises battle exploding amounts of data and move to cloud-first infrastructures, manual processes simply no longer scale. Many automation tools are now available in the market that help organizations in their operations, provisioning, patching, backup, disaster recovery, etc., with a performance boost and less downtime.





The U.S. database automation market is expected to grow from USD 0.6 billion in the year 2024 to USD 4.0 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.35%, with North America and Asia-Pacific becoming the new crown of global growth. The rise is primarily driven by the increased need for cloud-native services, data growth, and the rapid uptake of AI/ML. And now automation is a necessity, not a competitive advantage, to navigate your organisation in the digital economy.

Key Players:

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

BMC Software Inc.

CA Technologies

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Datavail Corporation

Redgate Software

Micro Focus

Quest Software

Database Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 13.3 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.64% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Services)

• By Application (Provisioning, Backup, Security and Compliance)

• By End-Use (Government, BFSI, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Others)

Segment Analysis

By Component:

The solution segment led the database automation market in 2024, accounting for 62% of the revenue share. This dominance can be attributed to the rising demand for comprehensive automation suppliers that reduce downtime, enable performance tuning, and facilitate scaling. Adoption is widespread as enterprises are now opting for integrated solutions that can manage sophisticated databases in hybrid and cloud-native architectures. The services segment is smaller as compared to the product segment; however, it is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. With organizations facing challenges in both deployment and configuration, many are opting to work with custom automation frameworks through specialized service providers, consulting, managed service, and training support have been on the rise.

By Application:

In 2024, the provisioning segment accounted for the largest application in the market with a 47% share. With the growing popularity of DevOps and continuous deployment workflows, there is a greater demand for rapid and consistent database provisioning. By automating their provisioning, enterprises can therefore shorten time-to-market and reduce human error. Due to stringent regulations such as GDPR and increasing instances of cyberattacks around the world, the security and compliance segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With this new challenge, organizations need automated solutions to provide near real-time policy enforcement, auditing, and secure access to data with minimal human involvement.

By End-Use:

In 2024, the market was driven largely by the BFSI sector, as all financial operations require secure, compliant, and always-on database systems. For banking institutions, automation is key to making transactions smoother, increasing uptime, and allowing for real-time reporting. The highest growth is expected in CAGR terms for the It and telecom sector owing to the 5G infrastructural deployment, the need for cloud-native applications, and real-time processing of data. Database automation in these areas guarantees high availability, performance, and operational excellence across ever-more complex infrastructure.

North America Leads Database Automation Market, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region and Europe Advances with Regulatory-Driven Adoption

In 2024, North America contributed 38% of the global revenue share of the database automation market. This leadership is due to this region being home to prominent cloud service providers, early technology adopters, digital infrastructure investments, and so on. While automation frameworks exist within the BFSI and Telecom & Healthcare sectors, the trend of AI-driven databases furthers the region's presence in this area.

Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Demand is being driven by rapid digitalization, cloud adoption, and a growing startup ecosystem in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. This trend is also supported by government-driven initiatives for smart infrastructure and data governance. As the region leads with IT modernization, it is also fast becoming the hub for scalable automation solutions.

Europe is witnessing steady growth in database automation, globally addressing compliance requirements, and the growing move to the cloud. Automation is being adopted to improve data governance, scale, and operational efficiency in enterprises. Germany, in particular, with its strong Industry 4.0 initiatives and investments in cloud and smart technologies, is a significant driver in the European market.

Recent Developments

May 5, 2025 – IBM announced the Db2 Intelligence Center, a new, improved AI-based platform designed to simplify database administration for all capabilities supported. With Smart monitoring, Predictive troubleshooting, and query optimization together in one interface, it empowers administrators to reduce manual intervention in database environments.

November 7, 2024: Redgate embedded AI and ML-enabled capabilities into the company's database DevOps suite. Some of the updates include the new intelligent alerting in Redgate Monitor and synthetic data generation in Test Data Manager. They are aimed at increasing operational efficiency, reducing human error, and maintaining data governance across the automation lifecycle.

