Renowned Political Journalist Vassy Kapelos Joins Community Living Toronto’s Patron’s Council   

TORONTO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Living Toronto is proud to welcome Vassy Kapelos, acclaimed political journalist and national television and radio host, as the newest member of its Patron’s Council — a group of distinguished leaders who lend their influence and voice to champion the rights and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities.

A respected name in Canadian journalism, Kapelos brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to civic engagement. She is currently the Chief Political Correspondent for CTV news, hosts Question Period on CTV, Power Play on CTV News Channel, and The Vassy Kapelos Show on the iHeartRadio Canada Talk Network.

“It’s an honour to join Community Living Toronto’s Patron’s Council. I was first introduced to the organization over 20 years ago as a volunteer where we rowed with participants of the youth to work program, and that early experience left a lasting impression,” said Vassy Kapelos. “Their mission to build a society where everyone belongs and is valued resonates deeply with me, and I am looking forward to support their work and amplify their impact.”

The Patron’s Council plays a vital role in increasing awareness, advancing public policy, and mobilizing resources that help support over 4,000 people with intellectual disabilities and their families across the city. Council members serve as champions of inclusion and change, helping to break down barriers and foster understanding.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vassy Kapelos to our Patron’s Council,” said John Tory, Chair of the Patron’s Council. “Vassy’s national presence, credibility, and passion for civic leadership will bring fresh energy to our mission. Her support helps us continue shaping a future where people with an intellectual disability are fully included and respected.”

Brad Saunders, CEO, Community Living Toronto, echoed the sentiment: “Vassy’s experience and advocacy are powerful additions to our efforts. Her understanding of policy and people will help us open more doors in the media, in our communities, and in decision-making spaces.”

Board Chair Stephanie Gawur added: “Vassy embodies the kind of leadership we need at this moment — informed, principled, and compassionate. We are fortunate to welcome her as we continue to grow our impact and deepen our commitment to belonging.”

Kapelos joined Community Living Toronto’s Patron’s Council on June 20, 2025.

About the Patron’s Council

The Patron’s Council plays a crucial role in supporting Community Living Toronto’s mission of fostering inclusive communities by supporting the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability. Established in 1998, to celebrate Community Living Toronto’s 50th anniversary, the Council collaborates with community partners, business leaders, and philanthropists to make a significant impact on the lives of people with intellectual disabilities and their families. The Council members have shown exemplary leadership, dedication, and vision in making an impact both within and beyond the Community Living Toronto community.

About Community Living Toronto

Celebrating 75 years of belonging, Community Living Toronto has long been a source of support for people with an intellectual disability and their families. Community Living Toronto offers a wide range of services including respite, person-directed planning, employment supports, supported living, and community-based activities.

Community Living Toronto is proud to support over 4,000 individuals and their families in more than 80 locations across Toronto. The "community living movement" began with families who wanted their children to live in the community, rather than institutions. Today, Community Living Toronto continues to advocate for inclusive communities and support the rights and choices of people with an intellectual disability.

