Explore Healthcare Career Paths at Carrington College Open House

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrington College campuses will host an Open House on Thursday, Aug. 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., inviting prospective students and community members to explore its programs in medical, dental, veterinary and pharmacy fields.

The event will take place at all 25 Carrington College locations across seven states. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour the campuses, meet instructors, view hands-on learning spaces and hear how students prepare for careers in the healthcare field. Carrington College locations participating in the event include:

“Carrington College is committed to providing students with the knowledge, skills and support they need to pursue meaningful careers in healthcare,” said President of Carrington College, Nick Gomez. “Our upcoming open house is a great opportunity for anyone wanting to learn more about our programs and the resources available to help them succeed.”

Carrington College serves nursing students and allied health students through programs such as Vocational Nursing, Dental Assisting, Medical Assisting and others. Programs are developed using outcomes-based, skill-focused approaches to meet the needs of students, employers and the communities they serve. Training is delivered through onsite, online and blended learning formats.

“We design our programs with real-world relevance in mind, so students graduate ready to step into today’s healthcare settings,” Gomez added. “During the open house, visitors can tour our labs, talk with experienced faculty, and see how we help students turn their goals into careers.”

Prospective students can reserve a spot or learn more by visiting Carrington.edu.

Visit carrington.edu/student-consumer-information for important information on program outcomes.

About Carrington College

Established in 1967, Carrington College is committed to empowering students to achieve their goals, build successful careers, and make a positive impact in their communities. The college offers a diverse range of programs leading to certificates of achievement, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees. Programs are designed to prepare students for careers in the medical, dental, and veterinary fields. Carrington College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, 428 J Street, Suite 400, Sacramento, CA 95814, (415) 506-0234, an institutional accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation and the U.S. Department of Education. More information about accreditation, including the process of filing complaints against member institutions, is available at www.accjc.org.

