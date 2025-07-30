Vishay Intertechnology Uni/Bidirectional 1500 W PAR® TVS Solutions Offer High Temperature Operation to +185 °C in SMB (DO-214AA) Package

MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of uni/bidirectional 1500 W surface-mount PAR® transient voltage suppressors (TVS) in the SMB (DO-214AA) package. To meet the demands of automotive applications, the Vishay General Semiconductor T15BxxA and T15BxxCA series are AEC-Q101 qualified and offer high temperature operation to +185 °C.

Compared to TVS in the SMC (DO-214AB) package, the Automotive Grade devices released today provide a 58 % smaller footprint to save board space and lower system costs. The unidirectional T15BxxA series offers extremely stable breakdown voltages from 12 V to 51 V, while the bidirectional T15BxxCA series provides breakdown voltages from 12V to 100 V. The devices offer excellent clamping capability — 17.0 V to 70.1 V for the T15BxxA and 17.0 V to 137 V for the T15BxxCA — and very fast response times.

The TVS are designed to protect sensitive electronics against voltage transients induced by inductive load switching and lightning. Typical applications will include lighting, electro-mechanical brake (EMB), and fuel pump control; 48 V DC/DC converters and inverters; integrated starter generators, BMS, vehicle control units (VCU), and on-board chargers; and telematics control units (TCU) for audio, electronic stability control (ESC), and radar sensors.

The devices meet MSL level 1 standards per J-STD-020 and are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

Samples and production quantities of the uni/bidirectional TVS are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. PAR is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720327916844



Links to datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?98360 (T15B12A thru T15B51A)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?98551 (T15B12CA thru T15B100CA)

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com