Insurtech Leader Ethos Adds Industry Veteran William Wheeler to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos, a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced the appointment of William J. Wheeler to its Board of Directors. Mr. Wheeler, a seasoned executive with deep expertise across insurance, retirement services, and investment banking, joins Ethos’ distinguished board, further strengthening Ethos’ governance and strategic guidance as the company continues its rapid growth and innovation.

Mr. Wheeler brings more than three decades of leadership experience in the financial services industry. He most recently served as Vice Chairman of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH-PA), a leading retirement services company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, following seven years as Athene’s President. Prior to Athene, Mr. Wheeler served as President of the Americas for MetLife, overseeing the company’s insurance and retirement business across the United States and Latin America, and earlier served as MetLife’s Chief Financial Officer. He currently serves as a director of Evercore Inc. (NYSE: EVR), chairing its Audit Committee and serving as a member of its Compensation Committee. Mr. Wheeler previously served on the boards of directors of Athora Holding Ltd. and Venerable Holdings Inc., both private insurance companies. He has also served on the American Council of Life Insurers. Mr. Wheeler holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wabash College, where he is the Chairman of its board of trustees, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

“I'm excited to join an organization which I believe will have a significant impact on how people obtain life insurance and other financial services,” said Mr. Wheeler.

With his addition, Mr. Wheeler joins a board that, along with co-founders Peter Colis and Lingke Wang, includes Sequoia Capital’s Roelof Botha, Accel’s Nate Niparko, Guidewire Software’s Priscilla Hung, Twilio’s Khozema Shipchandler, and former PayPal executive John Kunze.

“Bill is a seasoned operator with deep expertise in the insurance and retirement industries, and his track record of strategic leadership at some of the most respected companies in financial services will be invaluable to Ethos as we continue to expand our impact,” said Peter Colis, CEO of Ethos. “We are honored to welcome him to our Board, where his perspective and guidance will help us build on our momentum and deliver even greater value to the families we serve.”

Ethos leverages proprietary technology and predictive and real-time data to remove the friction from the life insurance application process, enabling customers to apply for coverage with a fully digital application with a few health questions that provides customers with decisions in minutes, without lengthy and invasive medical exams. By streamlining the process, Ethos helps more families gain peace of mind and long-term financial stability.



About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions — eliminating traditional barriers and making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Each month, Ethos issues billions in coverage, redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.

