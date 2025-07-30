BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq - DALN), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE - SNV), SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq – SPTN), Couchbase, Inc. (Nasdaq – BASE)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq - DALN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, DallasNews will be acquired by Hearst for $14.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the DallasNews Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/dallasnews-corporation-nasdaq-daln/.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE - SNV)

Under the terms of the agreement, Synovus will be acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners (Nasdaq - PNFP). The shares of Synovus and Pinnacle shareholders will be converted into shares of a new Pinnacle parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5237 Synovus shares per Pinnacle share. This exchange ratio represents a Synovus per share value of $61.18, a transaction value of $8.6 billion. Following the close of the transaction, Synovus shareholders will own approximately 48.5% and Pinnacle shareholders will own approximately 51.5% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Synovus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/synovus-financial-corp-nyse-snv/.

SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq – SPTN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SpartanNash will be acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC (“C&S”) for $26.90 in cash for each SpartanNash share in a deal valued at $1.77 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SpartanNash Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/spartannash-company-nasdaq-sptn/.

Couchbase, Inc. (Nasdaq – BASE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Couchbase will be acquired by Haveli Investments. Inc. for $24.50 in cash for each Couchbase share. The investigation concerns whether the Couchbase Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/couchbase-inc-nasdaq-base.

