Egide: Revenue as of June 30, 2025

Bollène (France), July 30, 2025 – 06 :00pm (CET)

Press Release

Revenue as of June 30, 2025

Egide SA rebounds (+11%)

and confirms momentum at Egide USA (+10%)

Consolidated revenue as of June 30, 2025: €15.6M (+1%)

Return to growth after a difficult 2024 financial year

Successful diversification strategy: strong growth in thermal imaging and new applications (thermal batteries, firing systems)

strong growth in thermal imaging and new applications (thermal batteries, firing systems) Outlook for H2 2025: slight increase in revenue expected vs. H1 2025, confirming gradual recovery in growth

Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN : FR0000072373 - Ticker : ALGID), worldwide provider of hermetic packages and connectors and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components, presents today its half-year revenue as of June 30, 2025, of €15.6M, up 1%.

2025 consolidated half-year revenue at €15.6M

Revenue (in €M)





H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation. Var. at Comp. basis* M€ % Rev M€ % Rev M€ % Rev % Rev Egide SA 7.81 50% 7.04 46% 0.77 11% 11% Egide USA 5.67 36% 5.15 33% 0.52 10% 11% Santier 2.08 13% 3.24 21% -1.16 -36% -35% Egide Group 15.57 100% 15.43 100% 0.14 1% 1%

* Variation at comparable basis : at constant exchange rates

Egide SA posted 11% revenue growth in the first half of 2025. This growth was mainly driven by a strong upturn in business with several historical customers, particularly in France, North America and the United Kingdom. This performance largely compensates for the geopolitical impacts observed in Asia and confirms the relevance of the strategy to reconquer its European and American markets.

Egide USA recorded 10% growth in the first half, in high value-added segments. This performance validates the diversification strategy implemented in the United States, particularly in thermal imaging - where the Group holds a world leadership position - as well as in thermal batteries and firing systems, strategic sectors experiencing strong growth.

Santier was impacted by the discontinuation of a number of high value programs with leading customers in the United States and Asia, resulting in a 36% decline in revenue as of June 30, 2025.

For information, the average euro/dollar exchange rate in H1 2025 was 1.0930 compared to 1.0823 in H1 2024.

Revenue per application

Revenue (in €M)





H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation. M€ % Rev. M€ % Rev. M€ % Rev. Thermal Imaging 6.80 44% 4.27 28% 2.53 59% Power 2.97 19% 4.35 28% -1.38 -32% Optronics 1.72 11% 1.81 12% -0.09 -5% RF/MW 1.89 12% 3 19% -1.11 -37% Others 2.18 14% 2 13% 0.18 9% Egide Group 15.57 100% 15.43 100% 0.14 1%

Thermal imaging confirms its driving role with strong growth of 59%, illustrating the Group's world leadership position in this strategic segment. This performance compensates for the adjustments observed in the Power and RF/MW segments, reflecting the natural cycles of these specialized markets.

New applications ("Others": thermal batteries, firing systems) grew by 9% and now represent 14% of total revenue, confirming the success of the diversification strategy undertaken.

Revenue by Region

Revenue (in €M)





H1 2025 H1 2024 Variation. M€ % Rev. M€ % Rev M€ % Rev North America 6.78 44% 7.28 47% -0.50 -7% Europe 5.19 33% 3.4 22% 1.79 53% Asia and ROW 3.61 23% 4.75 31% -1.14 -24% Egide Group 15.57 100% 15.43 100% 0.14 1%

The geographical breakdown reflects the rebalancing achieved by the Group:

Europe : strong growth (+53%) thanks to the reconquest of historical customers;

: strong growth (+53%) thanks to the reconquest of historical customers; North America : solid position maintained (44% of revenue) despite a slight decline;

: solid position maintained (44% of revenue) despite a slight decline; Asia & rest of the world: impact of geopolitical context (-24%), offset by other regions.





2025 Outlook

Building on these encouraging figures, Egide Group confirms its positive outlook for fiscal year 2025.

The Group actively continues its commercial investments to further diversify its customer portfolio and strengthen its presence in the strategic defense and aerospace markets. This proactive approach is already bearing fruit with the significant expansion of the customer base observed in the first half of 2025.

Consolidated revenue expected in H2 2025 should slightly exceed that of the first half, thus confirming the gradual improvement in activity over the full year compared to 2024, driven by a broader and better distributed customer base (diversification of customers and applications).

The industrial transformation undertaken and the development of synergies at Group level are continuing. Egide has solid assets to increase its competitiveness, absorb the effects of past slowdown and establish itself sustainably on a growth trajectory.

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

General Meeting: September 10, 2025 – 11 :00am at the Head Office in Bollène

2025 HY Results: October 20, 2025

About EGIDE GROUP - Keep up to date with all the Group's news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and heat dissipation solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting edge markets with strong technology barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (Thermal Imaging. Optronics. High-Frequency. Power Units…). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

EGIDE is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE David HIEN CEO +33 4 90 30 35 98 dhien@fr.egide-group.com Ignace DUPON CEO as of 08/01/2025 +33 4 90 30 35 98 idupon@fr.egide-group.com FIN’EXTENSO Isabelle APRILE Financial communications Agency +33 6 17 38 61 78 i.aprile@finextenso.fr

Attachment