Nanterre, July 30th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 30th to July 04th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 30th to July 04th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 30/06/2025 FR0000125486 47 077 124,925240 XPAR VINCI 01/07/2025 FR0000125486 47 864 125,353537 XPAR VINCI 02/07/2025 FR0000125486 47 884 125,301137 XPAR VINCI 03/07/2025 FR0000125486 52 354 125,015895 XPAR VINCI 03/07/2025 FR0000125486 17 996 124,972247 CEUX VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 90 989 124,101983 XPAR VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 36 321 124,071923 CEUX VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 2 500 123,800000 AQEU VINCI 04/07/2025 FR0000125486 2 000 123,850000 TQEX TOTAL 344 985 124,7317

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

