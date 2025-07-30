Disclosure of transactions in on shares from June 30th to July 04th,2025

Nanterre, July 30th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 30th to July 04th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 30th to July 04th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI30/06/2025FR000012548647 077124,925240XPAR
VINCI01/07/2025FR000012548647 864125,353537XPAR
VINCI02/07/2025FR000012548647 884125,301137XPAR
VINCI03/07/2025FR000012548652 354125,015895XPAR
VINCI03/07/2025FR000012548617 996124,972247CEUX
VINCI04/07/2025FR000012548690 989124,101983XPAR
VINCI04/07/2025FR000012548636 321124,071923CEUX
VINCI04/07/2025FR00001254862 500123,800000AQEU
VINCI04/07/2025FR00001254862 000123,850000TQEX
      
  TOTAL344 985124,7317 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

