Global Amniotic Membrane Market Poised for Extraordinary Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The amniotic membrane market is experiencing notable expansion, fueled by several contributing factors. The growing incidence of chronic wounds, including burns and traumatic injuries, is driving the demand for advanced wound healing treatments. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of eye conditions such as dry eye and keratitis is broadening the application of amniotic membranes in ophthalmology. These healthcare needs, combined with strong research and development efforts by leading companies, are fostering innovation and enhancing adoption rates, ultimately propelling the growth of amniotic membrane-based therapies.

Key Takeaways from the Amniotic Membrane Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global amniotic membrane market during the forecast period.

In the type segment of the amniotic membrane market, the devices category accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Notable amniotic membrane companies such as BioTissue, Inc., Corza Ophthalmology, Integra LifeSciences, Merakris Therapeutics, Inc., Seed Biotech, Inc., Atlas Ocular, BioLab Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Labtician Ophthalmics Inc., Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc., Celularity Inc., Tides Medical, StimLabs, MIMEDX Group, Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Next Biosciences, Sanara MedTech Inc., Axogen Corporation, Dynamic Medical Services DBA Acesso Biologics, and several others are currently operating in the amniotic membrane market.

In April 2025, BioTissue Inc. announced that the new research will be presented at the 2025 American Urological Association Conference in Las Vegas, which evaluated robotic ureteral reconstruction using Clarix® 1K, an ultra-thick cryopreserved amniotic membrane by BioTissue Surgical. In a study of 17 patients, 88% showed symptomatic improvement and 76% had radiographic improvement at one-year follow-up. Researchers concluded that Clarix® 1K was a safe and effective alternative to autologous grafts for medium-length ureteral strictures.

In November 2024, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, announced plans to expand manufacturing capacity with a long-term lease for a 122,000-square foot state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility located at 100 Technology Way in Smithfield, Rhode Island.

In October 2024, Merakris Therapeutics launched Dermacyte AC Matrix, a lyophilized amnion-chorion membrane allograft, at the Fall Symposium for Advanced Wound Care in Las Vegas. The product featured multiple membrane layers and an optimized bioprocess, offering better protein retention and maintaining key physical and biological properties of placental membranes.

In June 2024, BioTissue Inc. launched CAM360 AG, a hydrated, shelf-stable cryopreserved amniotic membrane, as a ringless, no-refrigeration solution ideal for mild to moderate dry eye and ocular surface conditions. Its adhesive properties helped it stay in place under a bandage contact lens, enhancing comfort and treatment.

In June 2024, Axogen, Inc. launched Avive+ Soft Tissue Matrix™, a resorbable, multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft designed as a soft tissue barrier for peripheral nerve healing. The product was processed and distributed in compliance with FDA and state regulations as a 361 human tissue product.

Amniotic Membrane Overview

The amniotic membrane is the innermost layer of the placenta, consisting of a thin yet resilient sheet of tissue that surrounds and protects the developing fetus during pregnancy. It is composed of a single layer of epithelial cells, a basement membrane, and an avascular stromal matrix rich in collagen and growth factors. Due to its unique biological properties, the amniotic membrane plays a crucial role in promoting fetal development by providing a protective barrier against infections, regulating fluid exchange, and supporting cell growth and differentiation. Its natural anti-inflammatory, anti-scarring, and antimicrobial properties make it an important biological material in regenerative medicine.

In clinical practice, amniotic membranes are widely used in ophthalmology, dermatology, and wound care for their healing and tissue-repairing capabilities. Processed amniotic membrane grafts are employed to treat corneal defects, chronic ulcers, burns, and surgical wounds, where they promote epithelialization, reduce inflammation, and minimize fibrosis. Additionally, research is exploring its potential applications in orthopedic, dental, and reconstructive surgeries. The membrane can be used fresh, cryopreserved, or dehydrated, depending on the medical application, and its immunologically privileged nature allows it to be used safely in allogeneic transplantation without provoking significant immune responses.





Amniotic Membrane Market Insights

North America dominated the amniotic membrane market in 2024, driven by several critical factors. The increasing incidence of chronic wounds and eye-related disorders is a key driver of market growth. Moreover, the region benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a strong presence of major industry players, which fosters product innovation and development, further propelling market expansion.

In the U.S., the market is also bolstered by continuous innovation from leading companies. For instance, in July 2023, Celularity Inc. partnered with Verséa Health, Inc. through an exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement. Under this deal, Verséa distributed Celularity’s BIOVANCE® and BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular products—single- and triple-layer amniotic membrane allografts designed to aid in the treatment of ocular surface diseases and support surgical procedures. The BIOVANCE® 3L Ocular, a cell-free product, offers tissue protection and helps maintain tissue structure during healing.

These factors combined are anticipated to substantially contribute to the growth of the amniotic membrane market in North America over the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.

Amniotic Membrane Market Dynamics

The amniotic membrane market is witnessing steady growth, driven by a combination of rising clinical demand, technological advancements, and expanding therapeutic applications. Increasing incidences of chronic wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns are significant growth drivers, as the amniotic membrane has demonstrated efficacy in promoting wound healing, reducing inflammation, and minimizing scarring. Additionally, its use in ophthalmology, particularly in treating ocular surface disorders like dry eye disease, keratitis, and corneal ulcers, has expanded considerably. These factors, combined with the membrane's anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, and antimicrobial properties, are propelling clinical adoption.

From a technological standpoint, companies in the space are innovating in product preservation techniques such as cryopreservation, lyophilization, and dehydrated amniotic membranes, enhancing shelf life and clinical usability. Moreover, the development of easy-to-use products like amniotic membrane patches, injectables, and sheets is improving clinician convenience and broadening the product's application across multiple specialties, including orthopedics, dentistry, and plastic surgery. Regulatory approvals in major markets like the U.S. and Europe have further validated the safety and efficacy of these products, fostering market penetration.

However, the market is not without challenges. High costs associated with the processing and preservation of amniotic membranes, coupled with reimbursement uncertainties in some regions, may limit access to these advanced therapies. Ethical concerns and stringent regulations governing tissue donation and processing also present barriers to rapid market expansion. Additionally, competition from alternative wound healing and regenerative therapies, such as stem cells, growth factors, and synthetic matrices, creates a dynamic but competitive landscape.

Looking ahead, the amniotic membrane market is poised for sustained growth, driven by increasing investments in regenerative medicine, expanding clinical research demonstrating broader therapeutic utility, and growing awareness among healthcare providers and patients. Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where healthcare infrastructure is improving and chronic wound burden is rising, present untapped growth opportunities. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions among biotechnology companies, hospitals, and tissue banks will further shape the competitive dynamics of this evolving market.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Amniotic Membrane Market CAGR ~7% Amniotic Membrane Market Size by 2032 ~USD 2 Billion Key Amniotic Membrane Companies BioTissue, Inc., Corza Ophthalmology, Integra LifeSciences, Merakris Therapeutics, Inc., Seed Biotech, Inc., Atlas Ocular, BioLab Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Labtician Ophthalmics Inc., Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc., Celularity Inc., Tides Medical, StimLabs, MIMEDX Group, Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Next Biosciences, Sanara MedTech Inc., Axogen Corporation, Dynamic Medical Services DBA Acesso Biologics, among others

Amniotic Membrane Market Assessment

Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation By Type: Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes and Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation By Route of Application: Surgical Wounds, Ophthalmic Disorders, and Others Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others Amniotic Membrane Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Amniotic Membrane Market Report Introduction 2 Amniotic Membrane Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Amniotic Membrane Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Amniotic Membrane Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Amniotic Membrane Market Layout 8 Amniotic Membrane Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

