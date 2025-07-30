IGEL and Vasion Enhance Secure Printing for IGEL OS with App Portal Release

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, the secure endpoint OS platform for now & next, and Vasion, a print automation and AI-powered digital transformation company, today announced the launch of the Vasion Print App on the IGEL App Portal. This collaboration delivers secure, serverless print enablement to IGEL’s immutable endpoint OS, reducing attack surfaces and simplifying IT operations.

“Together, IGEL and Vasion are delivering a seamless and secure printing experience for IGEL OS users,” said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL. “By making Vasion Print available via the IGEL App Portal, we are giving our mutual customers access to simplified, secure, and scalable print management that leverages IGEL’s Preventative Security Model™ with cloud-native app delivery.”

“As a leader in SaaS print management, Vasion Print empowers organizations to eliminate print servers while maintaining a secure and efficient printing infrastructure,” said Chee Tan, Vice President, Ecosystem & Alliances, Vasion. “With this integration, IGEL OS users can now experience hassle-free printing, reducing IT complexity and enhancing security, all while ensuring a seamless experience across virtual desktop and cloud environments.”

The Vasion Print App for IGEL’s immutable endpoint OS enables secure, direct IP printing—removing print servers as an attack vector. Integrated with IGEL endpoints, it delivers consistent, reliable printing across VDI, DaaS, and cloud environments, improving IT efficiency and user experience.

Key benefits of Vasion Print for IGEL OS include:

Time Savings: Automates and centralizes print management to reduce IT workload and boost user productivity.

Seamless Integration: Works with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365 Cloud PC, Citrix, and Omnissa solutions.

Works with Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365 Cloud PC, Citrix, and Omnissa solutions. Cost Reduction: Eliminates resource-intensive print servers and automates administrative tasks to lower IT costs.

Enhanced Security: End-to-end encryption, Secure Release Printing, and removal of print servers as attack vectors—all fully aligned with IGEL's Preventative Security Model and Zero Trust principles.





Vasion Print is validated as part of the IGEL Ready ecosystem—the industry’s fastest-growing endpoint technology community. Explore the Vasion Print App and more at the IGEL App Portal .

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners delivering validated, secure solutions for the modern enterprise.. For media inquiries or more information, contact IGEL Corporate Communications .

About IGEL

IGEL is the secure endpoint OS platform for now & next. Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a high-performance user experience while dramatically simplifying endpoint management.

Through its Preventative Security Model™, IGEL enforces Zero Trust principles by design — using a modular, read-only OS with no local data to eliminate common attack surfaces. By extending device lifespans and reducing software overhead, IGEL helps organizations cut total cost of ownership and achieve sustainability goals.

Trusted globally across healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government sectors, IGEL enables secure, sustainable, and centrally managed digital workspaces. Founded in 2001, IGEL is backed by a global IGEL Ready partner ecosystem of more than 100 integrated technology vendors, supporting customers in over 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit igel.com .

About Vasion

Vasion empowers technical leaders to modernize IT infrastructure by eliminating print servers and digitizing business processes, all from a secure, cloud-native platform. With AI-powered automation, Vasion streamlines print and document workflows across any device or location, removing GPOs, scripts, and helpdesk overhead. Our solutions offer centralized control, granular access management, and seamless integration with systems like Epic, SAP, and Oracle—giving IT a single platform to easily automate print, delivery, tracking, critical document management, maintain compliance—and drive immediate impact and scalable growth.

