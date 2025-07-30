KOZII: Real-World Yield Meets Blockchain as IEO Launches on Coinstore

Singapore, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KOZII, a pioneering real estate-backed Web3 project, is proud to announce the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), marking a significant step toward making real estate investment accessible, transparent, and rewarding. Built on tangible income-generating assets and powered by blockchain technology, KOZII merges decentralized finance (DeFi) with student housing in Indonesia to create a sustainable and scalable ecosystem.





Bridging Real Estate with DeFi

KOZII transforms traditional real estate investment by allowing users to purchase fractional ownership of verified properties through KOZII tokens. These tokens are backed by real-world rental income, offering investors both immediate yield and long-term growth potential. This model is designed to provide genuine utility, not speculation.

Key features include:

Fixed 8% APY for staked tokens during the first 18 months

Upcoming options for ownership of fractional shares in student-focused apartments

Transparent, blockchain-based tracking of rental performance

Profit-sharing through KOZII’s growing property portfolio in Phase 2.

Token Overview

● Token name: KOZII token

● Token symbol: KOZII

● Total issue supply: 1,000,000,000

● Total circulation supply: 100,000,000

What Sets KOZII Apart

Phase 1: Guaranteed 8% APY from Kozii ecosystem rewards for 18 months

Phase 2: 3% of KOZII’s net annual profit distributed to token holders

Seamless, borderless property access and ownership

Full transparency and security through audited smart contracts

Property Listings

KOZII’s initial listings include premium, tokenized residential and service apartments in Jakarta, specifically selected to meet the growing demand for student accommodations. Locations include Java Island and Kuningan.

Looking Ahead

KOZII’s mission is to redefine how the world interacts with property investment， transforming it from a high-barrier, paperwork-heavy process into an accessible, decentralized experience backed by real assets and real yield. The project is built to deliver long-term returns, aligned with user success.

As real-world asset (RWA) narratives gain traction in the Web3 space, KOZII offers a concrete use case and a sustainable model at the intersection of blockchain and real estate.

