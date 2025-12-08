SINGAPORE , Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The official IEO of T5 blockchain’s first native token — will be F5($F5) on Coinstore’s spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as the F5/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 12th of December 2025, after the private sale goes live on 9th of December 2025.

As the first cross-over from blockchain into global capital markets, the Global Poverty Carbon Justice foundation, provides the Risk Shield to the G77 Developing Nations, opening the doors to rapid global growth while containing expansion of carbon emissions.

T5 is designed as a Unicorn Grade project, with extensive experience, as witnessed in the website, and two solid “blue-prints”, the EU pilot TCX ($7bn) and the Ethena synthetic stablecoin project ($10bn).

The T5 blockchain team, designed the global standards for bank capital and market controls, IFRS9, CRD-IV, ISDA, FRTB, MIFID II and Solvency II. Today, they are using that experience to promote changes at the COP, UN, G77, BCBS, WBG, IMF and are the CCForum — Voice of Reason. (see GPCJ.org)

The F5 token offering, fully fungible with all T5 tokens, heralds in the T5 blockchain project. Various programs, including the G77 Wiki hackathon, designed to define the ecosystem for financing, enable participants to earn rewards through community-driven efforts which define the ecosystem for financing the G77/134 developing nations,

Built on Ethereum, the F5 Token introduces a decentralized ecosystem that supports developing nations by promoting collateral contribution to the core G77swap market. By combining the two well oiled wheels of ERC20 and ISDA CCDS, harnessed to the two fastest scaling markets, the $3trn blockchain and the $2quadrillion swap market, we create the G77swap super hiway — unlimited growth.

Rather than functioning as a standard token, F5 is structured around rewarding early hodlers and contributors who use tools like Google and AI to build the wiki’s structure, content, and data. The system emphasizes collaborative participation and transparency, with rewards distributed via token drops and awards based on value added to the shared database for market intelligence.

IEO Overview

Project name: T5 blockchain

Traded Token symbol: F5

Total issue supply: 300,000,000

Circulating Supply: 180,000,000

Launch Date: Tue, 09 December 2025

Duration: 72 hours

Foundation & Ecosystem

$F5 is the foundation promotional asset of the GPCJ ecosystem, supporting:



Participation in token drops and claimable rewards through the promotion programs for trading

Additional rewards for early hodlers and KOLs contributing to Wiki structure and content

Use of tools like Google and AI for eliciting economic and funding information (examples online)

Access to unique experiences, like the T5 Breitling Red Bull Air Race, training experience (see YouTube)

As the GPCJ ecosystem continues to scale, $F5 will unlock expanded functionality, including:

Full fungibility of all T5 token launches for broader integration

Support for the core G77swap market and financial access programs

Community-driven tools enhancing participation and interoperability

Integration with the T5 blockchain for future expansions, where T5 serves as a next-generation digital asset designed to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and global capital markets, especially for developing economies. At its core, T5 aims to help emerging nations access liquidity more efficiently while protecting them from currency risk, acting as a hybrid between a blockchain asset and a risk-management tool used in global finance. (d2S/dFX.dCDS cross-gamma)

With recurring token drop cycles, the G77 Wiki promotion, and reward mechanisms, F5 aims to redefine how communities build data and funding access for developing nations via transparent, participatory solutions.

