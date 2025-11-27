Luxxcoin Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: Merging Meme Culture With On-Chain Gaming Mechanics

Singapore, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Luxxcoin’s native token — LUX($LUX) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as LUX/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 01th of December 2025, with the private sale live on November 26th.





Built on Solana, Luxxcoin introduces a next-generation MemeFi（meme+GameFi） ecosystem that blends meme culture, competitive GameFi mechanics, and community-driven engagement. Rather than functioning as a standard meme token, Luxxcoin is structured around recurring, strategy-based competitions that reward participation, creativity, and long-term engagement. The system emphasizes skill and strategy rather than luck, with rewards distributed automatically via smart contracts according to transparent, on-chain scoring metrics.

At the core of Luxxcoin’s MemeFi experience is a long-term incentive architecture powered by a 45 billion LUX reward pool. The ecosystem distributes 1 billion LUX every 60 days, forming 45 rounds of competitive cycles. Each round operates as a self-contained MemeFi season, where wallet-based participation, activity ranking, and strategic decisions determine how rewards are allocated. This includes the “Hero Rewards” model, where every 60 days, the top 500 wallets based on holding longevity, commitment, and discipline share the 1 billion LUX reward pool. Automated distribution ensures fairness, eliminates manual intervention, and maintains a trust-minimized environment for all participants.





IEO Overview

Token name: Luxxcoin

Token symbol: LUX

Total issue supply: 100,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 7,400,000,000

Launch Date: Wen, 26 November 2025

Duration: 5 Day

Utility & Ecosystem

$LUX is the foundational utility asset of the Luxxcoin MemeFi ecosystem, supporting:

Participation in airdrops and claimable rewards

Entry into competitions and community-driven activities

In-platform swaps and interactive MemeFi modules

Wallet-based access for future GameFi expansions

As Luxxcoin continues to scale, $LUX will unlock expanded functionality across the ecosystem, including:

DAO-based governance (GOV voting), enabling token holders to steer ecosystem strategy

Staking mechanisms that reward long-term participation

DeFi and GameFi tools built specifically for Meme tokens, enhancing utility and cross-ecosystem interoperability

The project’s tokenomics emphasize sustainability, multi-year engagement, and structured growth, with long vesting over 7.5 years backed by external legal opinions and tech auditing. With the recurring 60-day reward cycle, the 45B pool, and autonomous distribution mechanisms, Luxxcoin aims to redefine how MemeFi communities compete, interact, and generate value.

Connecting a wallet grants users participation rights, competition access, and seamless engagement with upcoming interactive modules-anchoring Luxxcoin’s vision of a transparent, strategy-driven MemeFi environment on Solana.

