Human Microbiome Market to Grow at 25.6% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Human Microbiome-based Drugs and Diagnostics: Global Markets” is expected to grow from $393.4 million in 2025 to $1.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2025 through 2030.

This report analyzes the global market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics, focusing on market trends and segmentation by type, application, end user, and region. Drug delivery methods include oral and rectal routes, while diagnostics are divided into instruments and reagents/kits. Applications cover metabolic, gastrointestinal, infectious diseases and cancer. It also explores emerging technologies, the competitive landscape, and companies’ ESG initiatives, Wellness products and nonstandardized fecal microbiota transplantation procedures are beyond the scope of the report.

This report is particularly relevant today because microbiome-based drugs show great promise in treating infectious diseases, especially when standard treatments fail. As research advances, these drugs are expected to expand into areas like cancer, neurological disorders, immune-related conditions, and metabolic diseases. Growing awareness of the microbiome’s role in health and disease, along with rising demand for diagnostics that aid in prevention and monitoring, is driving market growth.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Growing Evidence of Microbiome-Disease Correlation: Research continues to uncover strong links between microbiome imbalances and diseases like diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders. This growing understanding is driving demand for microbiome-targeted therapies and diagnostics.

Microbiome-based Diagnostics for Disease Prevention and Monitoring: Microbiome diagnostics are enabling earlier detection and personalized monitoring of diseases through non-invasive tests. These tools support preventive healthcare and are becoming integral to precision medicine.

Drugs and Diagnostics for Skin and Lung Microbiomes: Beyond the gut, the skin and lung microbiomes are emerging as important areas for therapeutic development. Innovations here aim to treat conditions like eczema, asthma, and respiratory infections.

Growing Interest in Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Microbiome Testing: Consumers are increasingly using at-home microbiome testing kits to gain insights into their health and diet. This trend is expanding the market and encouraging personalized wellness solutions.

Report Synopsis

Interesting facts:

Human Microbiome-Based Drugs Market: This market is still in its early stages, with only a few companies having approved products. Its growth is fueled by increasing awareness of diseases linked to microbiome imbalance (dysbiosis) and a rising number of pipeline projects focused on developing rationally designed microbiome therapeutics.

Microbiome Diagnostics Industry: The diagnostics sector is highly fragmented, with numerous players involved. Companies like Genetic Analysis AS, Microba, and DNA Genotek are leading efforts to create standardized diagnostic tools and products for microbiome analysis.

Emerging startups:

Biomica

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.

NuBiyota

DNA Genotek Inc.

Metabiomics

MaaT Pharma

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for human microbiome-based drugs and diagnostics was valued at $315.2 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 25.6%.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Increasing clinical evidence on the impact of microbiomes on human health and the growing use of microbiome-based diagnostics for disease prevention and monitoring are driving the market’s growth.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. Types include microbiome drugs and microbiome diagnostics. The microbiome drug segment is further segmented based on the route of administration into oral and rectal. Microbiome-based diagnostics is further segmented based on product type into instruments, and reagents and kits. End users include hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes. Applications include metabolic diseases, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, infectious diseases, and others. The report also focuses on regional segmentation of the market. The regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA), with additional focus on the major countries in these regions.

Which type will be dominant through 2030?

Microbiome-based drugs will dominate the market through the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounted for 62.1% share of the market in 2024.

Market leaders include:

BIOMEBANK

ENTEROBIOTIX LTD.

ENTEROME

FERRING

GENETIC ANALYSIS

ILLUMINA INC.

MICROBIOME INSIGHTS

MICROBIOTICA

NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

PACBIO

SFA THERAPEUTICS INC.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

VEDANTA BIOSCIENCES INC.

Related reports:

Global Microbiome Sequencing Market: This report reviews the microbiome sequencing market, examining components, technologies, applications, and end users. It highlights market trends, growth drivers, and macroeconomic influences, along with regulatory developments and technological innovations. The study includes regional insights across major global markets and profiles leading companies.

Global DNA Sequencing: Research, Applied and Clinical Markets: This report explores the DNA sequencing market, covering its key technologies, products and services, applications, end users, and disease categories. It segments the market by methods like NGS, TGS, pyrosequencing, and Sanger sequencing, and by users such as hospitals, research institutes, and biotech companies. Applications include biopharma, microbiology, and agriculture, along with disease focus areas like cancer and reproductive health. The report also provides regional insights and profiles of leading companies, highlighting their offerings and recent developments.

