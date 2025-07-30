Sharecare to collaborate with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to improve care quality, accelerate progress in healthcare

ATLANTA and WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare, the health tech company that helps to improve care quality, drive better outcomes, and lower costs across the healthcare ecosystem, today announced it is among the early adopters collaborating with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to support a voluntary, standards-based ecosystem of private-sector technology partners that integrate with the CMS Aligned Network. The company took the pledge today at the White House during a special invitation-only event hosted by the CMS Administrator, the Acting Administrator of the U.S. DOGE Service, and senior leadership from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS).

“Since inception, Sharecare has been on a mission to digitally enable the healthcare ecosystem to lower costs and improve outcomes without disenfranchising its key stakeholders – from health systems to insurance companies, from life sciences brands to the country's largest employers and every person in between,” said Jeff Arnold, founder and executive chairman of Sharecare. “While there has been incredible momentum over the last decade in health tech, the steps CMS is taking to ensure patient centricity at speed and scale is ideally aligned with Sharecare’s commitment to swift, agile innovation; and, together with our fellow pledge-takers, we are poised to unlock digital health’s full potential and transform the personal health journey of every American.”

As part of CMS’ movement to better healthcare, Sharecare aims to deliver immediate value to people through digital solutions that are secure, user-centered, and connected. Alongside other industry leaders, Sharecare was invited by CMS to attend today’s Health Tech Ecosystem gathering at the White House, where the company pledged to:

“Kill the Clipboard,” one encounter at a time . Sharecare commits to seamless, secure data exchange—eliminating the need for patients to repeatedly recall and write out their medical history. This initiative aims to empower patients to retrieve their health records from the CMS Aligned Network or personal health record apps and share them with providers via QR codes or Smart Health Cards/Links using FHIR bundles; and, when possible, return visit records to patients in the same format.

. Sharecare commits to seamless, secure data exchange—eliminating the need for patients to repeatedly recall and write out their medical history. This initiative aims to empower patients to retrieve their health records from the CMS Aligned Network or personal health record apps and share them with providers via QR codes or Smart Health Cards/Links using FHIR bundles; and, when possible, return visit records to patients in the same format. Build conversational AI assistants that connect to CMS Aligned Networks or personal health record apps, and with patient consent, securely access relevant health information and use this information to deliver personalized, helpful support. Tools from Sharecare will clearly distinguish educational content from clinical guidance, assist patients directly when appropriate, and guide them to care from a health professional when needed.

At the Health Tech Ecosystem event at the White House, Sharecare’s president and chief marketing officer, Dawn Whaley, took the pledge on behalf of the company. Following the event, she said, “There is little doubt that data interoperability and transparency will fuel a fully connected ecosystem, and Sharecare is fiercely committed to charting this new path ahead to modernize healthcare alongside others who have taken the pledge. It is an honor to work with CMS to deliver personalized support, anytime, anywhere and we look forward to unveiling the next generation of innovations from Sharecare that are born out of this historic collaboration.”

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.