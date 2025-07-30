Aware Reports Second Quarter and Six-Month 2025 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights

Developed new product innovations including 14X faster face matching performance and smarter face capture for mobile.

Recognized as an industry Luminary in Core Identity Technology in the Prism Project’s Deepfake and Synthetic Identity Report.

Achieved best-in-class performance in the Department of Homeland Security’s Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) testing for passive liveness detection, highlighting the ability to deliver faster, frictionless, and highly secure biometric verification.

Appointed Lona Therrien as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing 15 years of cybersecurity marketing experience to strengthen Aware’s brand strategy, demand generation, and market positioning.

Management Commentary

“In the second quarter, we continued to make tangible progress across our strategic transformation, advancing our core technology, expanding our partner network, and strengthening our commercial execution to sustainably scale Aware,” said Ajay Amlani, Chief Executive Officer and President of Aware. “We are executing against a clear roadmap grounded in three pillars: advancing our purpose-built platform, continuing to strengthen the go-to-market effort, and deepening our strategic partnerships across the public sector and commercial markets to scale the business effectively.

“As we enter the second half of 2025, our focus remains on converting our growing late-stage pipeline, accelerating onboarding, and driving durable growth. The foundation we’ve built through continued innovation, strategic investments, and a customer-obsessed go-to-market strategy positions Aware to lead the next generation of biometric security and deliver sustainable value in 2026 and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.9 million, compared to $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the timing of perpetual license sales, which can vary based on customer purchasing cycles.

Operating expenses were $5.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Net loss totaled $1.8 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) totaled $1.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increased loss was primarily due to lower total revenue and higher personnel-related expenses reflecting strategic investments in headcount.

As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $23.7 million compared to $27.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Six Month 2025 Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $7.5 million, compared to $8.7 million in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of perpetual license sales, which can vary based on customer purchasing cycles.

Operating expenses were $11.3 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2025, and the year-ago period.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2025, totaled $3.4 million, or $(0.16) per diluted share, which compares to net loss of $2.1 million, or $(0.10) per diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP metric reconciled below) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $3.0 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million in the same year-ago period. The decline in adjusted EBITDA loss was primarily due to lower revenue.

Webcast

Aware management will host a webcast today, July 30, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss these results and provide an update on business conditions. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks.

Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

About Aware

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE) is a proven global leader in biometric identity and authentication solutions. Its Awareness platform transforms biometric data into actionable intelligence, empowering organizations to verify identities and prevent fraud with speed, accuracy, and confidence. Designed for mission-critical enterprise environments, the platform delivers intelligent, scalable architecture, real-time insights, and reliable security—ensuring precise identification when every millisecond matters. Aware is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Warning

Portions of this release contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as estimates or projections of future revenue, earnings and non-recurring charges, and the growth of the biometrics markets. Aware wishes to caution you that there are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results indicated by such statements.

Risk factors related to our business include, but are not limited to: i) the changes we are implementing in our business to drive growth in our business may not be successful on the timeline we expect, or at all; ii)our operating results may fluctuate significantly and are difficult to predict; iii) we derive a significant portion of our revenue from government customers, and our business may be adversely affected by changes in the contracting or fiscal policies of those governmental entities; iv) a significant commercial market for biometrics technology may not develop, and if it does, we may not be successful in that market; v) we derive a significant portion of our revenue from third party channel partners; vi) the biometrics market may not experience significant growth or our products may not achieve broad acceptance; vii) we face intense competition from other biometrics solution providers; viii) our business is subject to rapid technological change; ix) our software products may have errors, defects or bugs which could harm our business; x) our business may be adversely affected by our use of open source software; xi) we rely on third party software to develop and provide our solutions and significant defects in third party software could harm our business; xii) part of our future business is dependent on market demand for, and acceptance of, the cloud-based model for the use of software: xiii) our operational systems and networks and products may be subject to an increasing risk of continually evolving cybersecurity or other technological risks which could result in the disclosure of company or customer confidential information, damage to our reputation, additional costs, regulatory penalties and financial losses; xiv) our intellectual property is subject to limited protection; xv) we may be sued by third parties for alleged infringement of their proprietary rights; xvi) we must attract and retain key personnel; xvii) our business may be affected by government regulations, government cost cutting initiatives and adverse economic conditions; and xviii) we may make acquisitions that could adversely affect our results, and xix) we may have additional tax liabilities.

We refer you to the documents Aware files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, specifically the section titled Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports and filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AWARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Software licenses $ 1,420 $ 1,815 $ 2,736 $ 3,962 Software maintenance 2,198 2,154 4,349 4,314 Services and other 277 353 416 467 Total revenue 3,895 4,322 7,501 8,743 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 339 270 579 546 Research and development 1,960 1,867 3,881 4,049 Selling and marketing 1,964 2,091 3,627 3,982 General and administrative 1,593 1,435 3,226 2,769 Total costs and expenses 5,856 5,663 11,313 11,346 Operating loss (1,961 ) (1,341 ) (3,812 ) (2,603 ) Interest income 218 291 479 571 Loss before provision for income taxes (1,743 ) (1,050 ) (3,333 ) (2,032 ) Provision for income taxes 26 39 34 39 Net loss $ (1,769 ) $ (1,089 ) $ (3,367 ) $ (2,071 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 3 (16 ) 47 123 Comprehensive loss $ (1,766 ) $ (1,105 ) $ (3,320 ) $ (1,948 ) Net loss per share – basic $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.10 ) Net loss per share – diluted $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average shares – basic 21,347 21,095 21,296 21,089 Weighted-average shares – diluted 21,347 21,095 21,296 21,089





AWARE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,300 $ 12,972 Marketable securities 16,379 14,842 Accounts and unbilled receivables, net 3,833 4,002 Property and equipment, net 441 477 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 4,890 5,096 Right of use assets 3,806 3,964 All other assets, net 1,448 1,291 Total assets $ 38,097 $ 42,644 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,711 $ 2,341 Deferred revenue 4,224 5,163 Operating lease liability 4,112 4,244 Total stockholders’ equity 28,050 30,896 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 38,097 $ 42,644

Non-GAAP Measures

We define adjusted EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss plus depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, other (expense) income, net, and income tax provision. We discuss adjusted EBITDA in our quarterly earnings releases and certain other communications, as we believe adjusted EBITDA is an important measure. We use adjusted EBITDA in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that the adjusted EBITDA financial measure assists in providing an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals. We believe that the adjusted EBITDA adjustments are useful to investors because they allow investors to evaluate the effectiveness of the methodology and information used by management in our financial and operational decision-making.

We define recurring revenue as the portion of Aware revenue that is based on a term arrangement and is likely to continue in the future, such as annual maintenance or subscription contracts. We use recurring revenue as a metric to communicate the portion of our revenue that has greater stability and predictability. We believe that recurring revenue assists in providing an enhanced understanding of effectiveness of our efforts to transition to a subscription-based business model.

Adjusted EBITDA and recurring revenue are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measure may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above in arriving at adjusted EBITDA and investors should not infer from our presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The following table includes the reconciliations of our U.S. GAAP net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 and (ii) our U.S. GAAP revenue, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, to our recurring revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024.

AWARE, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss $ (1,769 ) $ (1,089 ) $ (3,367 ) $ (2,071 ) Depreciation and amortization 143 139 287 279 Stock based compensation 381 244 562 407 Interest income (219 ) (291 ) (479 ) (571 ) Provision for income taxes 26 39 34 39 Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (1,438 ) $ (958 ) $ (2,963 ) $ (1,917 )





AWARE, INC. Revenue Breakout (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Recurring revenue: Software subscriptions $ 549 $ 575 1,080 1,567 Software maintenance 2,198 2,131 4,350 4,284 Total recurring revenue 2,747 2,706 5,430 5,851 Non-recurring revenue: Software licenses 871 1,263 1,656 2,425 Services and other 277 353 415 467 Total non-recurring revenue 1,148 1,616 2,071 2,892 Total revenue $ 3,895 $ 4,322 $ 7,501 $ 8,743

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc.