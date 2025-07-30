CPS Technologies Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Record Revenue of $8.1 Million and Continued Profitability

 | Source: CPS Technologies Corp. CPS Technologies Corp.

NORTON, Mass., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 28, 2025.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $8.1 million, versus $5.0 million in the prior-year period, reflecting strong demand for the Company’s core product lines
  • Gross margin of 16.5 percent versus a gross loss in the prior-year period
  • Operating profit of $0.1 million for the quarter compared to an operating loss of $(1.3) million in the prior-year period
  • After the quarter, CPS announced its fourth new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract of the year, affirming the Company’s ability to deliver next-generation solutions for the Department of Defense; the Phase I award focuses on reducing the weight of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV), a vital transport platform for the U.S. Marine Corps

“CPS returned to profitability in the first quarter of 2025 and now, in the second quarter, we have again delivered positive net income and record revenue,” said Brian Mackey, President and CEO. ”While the outlook remains bright, we’re also very focused on bottom line results, which certainly have room for improvement. We expect revenue to remain strong in the second half of the year and, more importantly, for gross margins to expand and overall profitability to increase.”

As previously reported, the Company also secured its first order for AlMax™ material, earlier this month. Mackey continued, “We continue to deliver innovative technologies that meet challenging market requirements, as evidenced by our growing portfolio of new offerings as well as our most recent SBIR award. Less than 18 months after acquiring the global exclusive rights to the novel, composite material we call AlMax – with performance properties better than those of aluminum – the CPS team has demonstrated effective manufacturing capabilities, engaged relevant customers in various large markets, and initiated successful commercialization. We are pleased with the ongoing expansion of our product catalog, along with underlying robust demand, and are dedicated to making our operations more efficient and productive in the quarters to come.”

Results of Operations
CPS reported revenue of $8.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 versus $5.0 million in the prior-year period, reflecting higher production rates and increased shipments. Gross profit was $1.3 million, or 16.5 percent of revenue, versus a gross loss of $0.2 million, or (4.6) percent of revenue, in the fiscal 2024 second quarter, with the year-over-year increase due to higher sales and greater production efficiencies.

Operating profit was $0.1 million in the fiscal 2025 second quarter compared with an operating loss of $(1.3) million in the prior-year period. Reported net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(0.9) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the quarter ended June 29, 2024.

Conference Call
The Company will be hosting its second quarter 2025 earnings call tomorrow, July 31, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial the following: 
Call in Number: 1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 719117

The Company encourages those who wish to participate to call in 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to ensure the operator can connect all participants.

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance materials solutions for its customers. The company’s products and intellectual property address critical needs in a variety of applications, including electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, Navy ships, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy. The Company articulates its Vision as follows: “To pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation                                  
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
cwitty@darrowir.com

CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Statements of Operations (Unaudited)		 
  
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended 
  June 28,  June 29,   June 28,   June 29, 
  2025  2024   2025   2024 
Product sales $8,078,657  $5,030,313   $15,584,578   $10,942,947 
                 
Cost of product sales  6,742,341   5,260,305    13,017,261    10,266,629 
                 
Gross profit  1,336,316   (229,992)   2,567,317    676,318 
                 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  1,199,389   1,084,995    2,300,739    2,250,917 
                  
Income (loss) from operations  136,927   (1,314,987)   266,578    (1,574,599
                 
Other income, net  19,025   90,851    69,501    170,021 
                 
Net income (loss) before income taxes  155,952   (1,224,136)   336,079    (1,404,578)
Income tax provision (benefit)  52,119   (269,832)   136,284    (307,120)
                 
Net income (loss) $103,833  $(954,304)  $199,795   $(1,097,458)
Other comprehensive income                
Net unrealized gains on available for sale securities  8,169   8,701    10,206    8,701 
Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income  -   -    (16,237)   - 
Total other comprehensive income  8,169   8,701    (6,031)   8,701 
Comprehensive income (loss)  112,002   (945,603)   193,764    (1,088,757)
                 
Net income (loss) per basic common share $0.01  $(0.07)  $0.01   $(0.08)
                 
Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding  14,525,960   14,519,215    14,525,960    14,519,215 
                 
Net income (loss) per diluted common share $0.01  $(0.07)  $0.01   $(0.08)
                 
Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding  14,577,433   14,519,215    14,560,672    14,519,215 
                   


CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
Balance Sheets (Unaudited)		 
  
  June 28,
2025		  December 28,
2024		 
ASSETS        
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $2,374,037  $3,280,687 
Marketable securities, at fair value  1,044,925   1,031,001 
Accounts receivable-trade  5,602,703   4,858,208 
Accounts receivable-other  416,029   177,068 
Inventories, net  5,198,246   4,331,066 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  263,636   480,986 
Total current assets  14,899,576   14,159,016 
Property and equipment:        
Production equipment  10,659,948   10,382,379 
Furniture and office equipment  910,310   891,921 
Leasehold improvements  997,830   997,830 
Total cost  12,568,088   12,272,130 
Accumulated depreciation and amortization  (10,698,945)  (10,377,756)
Construction in progress  78,834   108,874 
Net property and equipment  1,947,977   2,003,248 
Intangible assets  21,363   - 
Right-of-use lease asset  108,000   186,000 
Deferred taxes, net  2,392,854   2,528,682 
Total Assets $19,369,770   18,876,946 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Note payable, current portion  -   8,130 
Accounts payable  3,286,223   3,053,712 
Accrued expenses  1,036,463   913,279 
Deferred revenue  30,384   172,429 
Lease liability, current portion  108,000   160,000 
         
Total current liabilities  4,461,070   4,307,550 
         
Deferred revenue – long term  31,277   31,277 
Long term lease liability  -   26,000 
         
Total liabilities  4,492,347   4,364,827 
Commitments & Contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 14,661,487 shares; outstanding 14,525,960 shares at each June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024  146,615   146,615 
Additional paid-in capital  40,751,927   40,580,387 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  9,469   15,500 
Accumulated deficit  (25,690,450)  (25,890,245)
Less cost of 135,527 common shares repurchased at each June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024  (340,138)  (340,138)
         
Total stockholders’ equity  14,877,423   14,512,119 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $19,369,770  $18,876,946 

