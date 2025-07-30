TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

 | Source: TTM Technologies, Inc. TTM Technologies, Inc.

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s) today reported results for the second quarter 2025, which ended on June 30, 2025.  

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Net sales were $730.6 million, up 21% year on year
  • GAAP net income of $41.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $60.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share1
  • Cash flow from operations of $97.8 million, or 13.4% of revenues
  • Record quarterly revenues for the Aerospace and Defense and Data Center Computing end markets

Second Quarter 2025 GAAP Financial Results
Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $730.6 million, compared to $605.1 million in the second quarter of 2024.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2025 was $61.8 million compared to GAAP operating income for the second quarter of 2024 of $39.0 million.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $41.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2024 of $26.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.  

Second Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Financial Results
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $60.8 million, or $0.58 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $40.2 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was $109.7 million, or 15.0% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $84.6 million, or 14.0% of sales, for the second quarter of 2024.

“We delivered a strong quarter with revenues and non-GAAP EPS above the high end of the guided range with non-GAAP EPS at a quarterly record high. Revenues grew 21% year on year due to demand strength in our Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Industrial and Instrumentation, Data Center Computing, and Networking end markets, with the increased demand in the latter two being driven by the requirements of generative AI,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “Non-GAAP operating margins were 11.1%, up 210 basis points year on year, and were double digits for the fourth consecutive quarter, reflecting continued solid execution. In addition, cash flow from operations was a solid 13.4% of revenues. Finally, we announced that we acquired a facility in Wisconsin and land rights in Penang as we continue to support the regional diversification of our customers’ PCB supply chains and projected future growth in the business,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2025, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $690 million to $730 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.57 to $0.63 per diluted share.  

With respect to TTM’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses including but not limited to unrealized foreign exchange translation, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because TTM is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter 2025 results and the third quarter 2025 outlook on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc.second quarter 2025 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on TTM’s website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies Inc.second quarter 2025 webcast. The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies Inc.second quarter 2025 webcast.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, RF components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. TTM’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of TTM’s financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by TTM’s independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward -looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates, and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of TTM’s public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, and non-GAAP operating margins, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

____________

1 As previously disclosed, starting in the first quarter of 2025, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses were removed from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share (“EPS”), and adjusted EBITDA. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 per diluted share reported for the second quarter of 2025 was a quarterly record, taking into account this adjustment for all prior quarters.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
           
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONSSecond Quarter First Two Quarters 
   2025 2024 2025 2024 
           
           
           
 Net sales$730,621  $605,137  $1,379,289  $1,175,250  
 Cost of goods sold 582,512   487,910   1,100,208   954,304  
           
 Gross profit 148,109   117,227   279,081   220,946  
           
 Operating expenses:        
  Selling and marketing 21,316   19,798   42,587   40,092  
  General and administrative 49,719   38,604   93,493   82,274  
  Research and development 7,009   8,547   15,073   15,868  
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 6,888   10,256   13,777   21,685  
  Restructuring charges 1,408   1,036   2,122   4,974  
   Total operating expenses 86,340   78,241   167,052   164,893  
           
 Operating income 61,769   38,986   112,029   56,053  
           
 Interest expense (11,095)  (12,219)  (22,559)  (24,543) 
 Other, net (5,149)  3,765   (2,954)  13,091  
           
 Income before income taxes 45,525   30,532   86,516   44,601  
 Income tax provision (3,995)  (4,180)  (12,808)  (7,783) 
           
 Net income$41,530  $26,352  $73,708  $36,818  
           
 Earnings per share:        
  Basic$0.41  $0.26  $0.72  $0.36  
  Diluted 0.40   0.25   0.70   0.35  
           
 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:        
  Basic 101,857   101,234   101,861   101,593  
  Diluted 104,873   103,889   104,701   103,993  
           
 Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:       
 Weighted-average shares outstanding 101,857   101,234   101,861   101,593  
 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options 3,016   2,655   2,840   2,400  
 Diluted shares 104,873   103,889   104,701   103,993  
           



      
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA June 30, 2025 December 30, 2024 
 Cash and cash equivalents$447,967 $503,932 
 Accounts receivable, net 495,352  448,611 
 Contract assets 424,973  381,382 
 Inventories 250,339  224,985 
 Total current assets 1,676,449  1,606,744 
 Property, plant and equipment, net 919,219  869,957 
 Operating lease right-of-use assets 82,763  78,252 
 Other non-current assets 899,525  917,541 
 Total assets 3,577,956  3,472,494 
      
 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt$3,805 $3,795 
 Accounts payable 448,063  406,221 
 Total current liabilities 827,753  809,054 
 Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs 913,339  914,359 
 Total long-term liabilities 1,113,283  1,099,616 
 Total stockholders' equity 1,636,920  1,563,824 
 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 3,577,956  3,472,494 
      



              
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Second Quarter First Two Quarters 
       2025   2024  2025  2024  
 Gross margin  20.3%  19.4% 20.2% 18.8% 
 Operating margin  8.5%  6.4% 8.1% 4.8% 
              
 Stock-based compensation:         
      Second Quarter     
  Amount included in:  2025   2024      
   Cost of goods sold $2,827  $1,941      
   Selling and marketing  1,045   836      
   General and administrative  5,316   3,468      
   Research and development  -   335      
   Total stock-based compensation expense $9,188  $6,580      
              
 End market breakdown:         
      Second Quarter     
       2025   2024      
  Aerospace and Defense  45%  45%     
  Automotive  11%  14%     
  Data Center Computing  21%  21%     
  Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation  15%  14%     
  Networking  8%  6%     
              
 Operating segment data:         
      Second Quarter     
  Segment sales:  2025   2024      
   Aerospace & Defense $327,569  $274,507      
   Commercial  395,624   323,255      
   RF&S Components  10,078   9,083      
   Intersegment eliminations  (2,650)  (1,708)     
    Total segment sales $730,621  $605,137      
              
  Segment operating income:         
   Aerospace & Defense $45,282  $25,500      
   Commercial  60,069   49,670      
   RF&S Components  2,863   2,052      
    Total segment operating income $108,214  $77,222      
              
  Unallocated amounts:         
   Restructuring  (1,408)  (1,036)     
   Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment  -   14,420      
   Acquisition-related and other charges  -   (10,184)     
   Stock-based compensation  (9,188)  (6,580)     
   Other corporate expenses  (26,625)  (22,265)     
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles  (9,224)  (12,591)     
    Total operating income $61,769  $38,986      
              



            
RECONCILIATIONS1Second Quarter First Two Quarters 
     2025   2024   2025   2024  
            
 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:        
  GAAP gross profit $148,109  $117,227  $279,081  $220,946  
  Add back item:        
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,336   2,335   4,671   4,671  
   Stock-based compensation 2,827   1,941   5,500   3,970  
   Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283)  (434)  (1,059)  (1,186) 
   Other charges -   -   -   (162) 
  Non-GAAP gross profit $152,989  $121,069  $288,193  $228,239  
  Non-GAAP gross margin 20.9%  20.0%  20.9%  19.4% 
            
 Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:        
  GAAP operating income $61,769  $38,986  $112,029  $56,053  
  Add back items:        
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224   12,591   18,448   26,356  
   Stock-based compensation 9,188   6,580   17,975   13,367  
   Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment -   (14,420)  -   (14,420) 
   Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283)  (434)  (1,059)  (1,186) 
   Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 1,523   11,220   2,237   15,046  
  Non-GAAP operating income $81,421  $54,523  $149,630  $95,216  
  Non-GAAP operating margin 11.1%  9.0%  10.8%  8.1% 
            
 Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:        
  GAAP net income $41,530  $26,352  $73,708  $36,818  
  Add back items:        
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224   12,591   18,448   26,356  
   Stock-based compensation 9,188   6,580   17,975   13,367  
   Non-cash interest expense 536   506   1,067   1,024  
   Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment -   (14,420)  -   (14,420) 
   Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283)  (434)  (1,059)  (1,186) 
   Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange 5,750   79   7,964   (4,198) 
   Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 1,543   11,308   2,257   15,046  
   Income taxes5 (6,727)  (2,363)  (7,167)  (3,499) 
  Non-GAAP net income $60,761  $40,199  $113,193  $69,308  
  Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share$0.58  $0.39  $1.08  $0.67  
            
    Second Quarter First Two Quarters 
     2025   2024   2025   2024  
 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:        
  GAAP net income $41,530  $26,352  $73,708  $36,818  
  Add back items:        
   Income tax provision 3,995   4,180   12,808   7,783  
   Interest expense 11,095   12,219   22,559   24,543  
   Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 9,224   12,591   18,448   26,356  
   Depreciation expense 27,692   26,184   54,555   50,880  
   Stock-based compensation 9,188   6,580   17,975   13,367  
   Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment -   (14,420)  -   (14,420) 
   Unrealized gain on commodity hedge (283)  (434)  (1,059)  (1,186) 
   Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange 5,750   79   7,964   (4,198) 
   Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 1,543   11,308   2,257   15,208  
  Adjusted EBITDA$109,734  $84,639  $209,215  $155,151  
  Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0%  14.0%  15.2%  13.2% 
            
 Free cash flow reconciliation:        
  Operating cash flow$97,804  $41,855  $87,149  $85,750  
  Capital expenditures, net (60,234)  (9,955)  (123,454)  (59,251) 
  Free cash flow$37,570  $31,900  $(36,305) $26,499  
            


 1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. Prior year results have been revised to exclude the impact of unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA - refer to the revised historical non-GAAP financial information in the Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2025 for further information. The second quarter and first two quarters of fiscal year 2024 have also been revised to reclassify certain amounts between “Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment" and “Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges” in order to align with the current classifications of these respective amounts for comparative purposes.
  
 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, and other charges
  
 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.
  
 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
  
 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
  
 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes provision, interest expense, amortization of definite-lived intangibles, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
  


TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
RECASTED HISTORICAL Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands)
                
                
 RECASTED SEGMENT DATA1Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Full Year 2024Q1 2025 
                
 Segment sales:            
  Aerospace & Defense$279,758  $274,507  $279,533  $306,157  $1,139,955  $310,143  
  Commercial 283,803   323,255   329,382   339,261   1,275,701   332,705  
  RF&S Components 8,333   9,083   9,780   10,121   37,317   8,820  
  Intersegment eliminations (1,781)  (1,708)  (2,157)  (4,574)  (10,220)  (3,000) 
   Total segment sales$570,113  $605,137  $616,538  $650,965  $2,442,753  $648,668  
                
 Segment operating income:            
  Aerospace & Defense 34,473   25,500   40,279   41,548   141,800   40,777  
  Commercial 30,083   49,670   51,105   48,924   179,782   43,649  
  RF&S Components 1,661   2,052   2,426   2,527   8,666   1,592  
   Total segment operating income$66,217  $77,222  $93,810  $92,999  $330,248  $86,018  
                
 Unallocated amounts:            
  Restructuring (3,938)  (1,036)  (1,393)  (4,833)  (11,200)  (714) 
  Impairment of goodwill -   -   -   (32,600)  (32,600)  -  
  Gain on sale of property, plant, and equipment -   14,420   -   1,249   15,669   -  
  Acquisition-related and other charges 112   (10,184)  (2,867)  (1,585)  (14,524)  -  
  Stock-based compensation (6,787)  (6,580)  (8,330)  (8,083)  (29,780)  (8,787) 
  Other corporate expenses (24,772)  (22,265)  (20,972)  (28,869)  (96,878)  (17,033) 
  Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (13,765)  (12,591)  (9,286)  (9,250)  (44,892)  (9,224) 
   Total operating income$17,067  $38,986  $50,962  $9,028  $116,043  $50,260  
                


                
                
 RECASTED END MARKET DATA2 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Full Year 2024Q1 2025 
                
 End Market Revenue - AS ADJUSTED:             
  Aerospace & Defense 49% 45% 45% 46% 46% 48% 
  Automotive 12% 14% 14% 12% 13% 11% 
  Data Center Computing 20% 21% 20% 22% 20% 21% 
  Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 13% 14% 14% 13% 14% 13% 
  Networking & Communications 6% 6% 7% 7% 7% 7% 
                
 End Market Revenue - AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:           
  Aerospace & Defense 46% 45% 46% 47% 46% 47% 
  Automotive 13% 14% 14% 11% 13% 11% 
  Data Center Computing 21% 21% 19% 22% 21% 21% 
  Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 14% 14% 14% 13% 14% 13% 
  Networking & Communications 6% 6% 7% 7% 6% 8% 
                


 1 This information provides recasted segment operating income in connection with the Company's previously disclosed change in organization structure. This change is intended to enhance clarity in sector performance, accountability, and operating costs by clearly allocating resources to the Aerospace and Defense, Commercial, or RF and Specialty Components businesses. Management finalized its assessment of the Company’s operating segments during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and concluded that the Company now has three reportable segments: Aerospace and Defense (A&D), Commercial, and RF and Specialty Components (RF&S Components). In prior periods, the Company had two reportable segments: Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and RF&S Components. As a result, certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform with the new segment presentation.
                  
 2 The end market revenue has been recasted to reflect certain adjustments to allocations resulting from the segment reorganization.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


Recommended Reading