Concentrix Releases New iX Hero™ Agentic AI Features

NEWARK, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced the newest release of iX Hero, part of its expanding Intelligent Experience (iX) product suite.

iX Hero uses agentic AI to supercharge the way customer experiences are delivered. The latest release adds two new features, Harmony and Clarity, to create more effective customer interactions. iX Hero Harmony fine-tunes speech patterns for clearer pronunciation, making sure every word lands perfectly while keeping voices natural and authentic. iX Hero Clarity’s background noise suppression delivers clear audio, so customer conversations can stay focused on exceptional service.

These advanced AI technologies help clients transform interactions and deliver measurable results — boosting Communication Scores by 33.6% and Net Promoter Scores by 22.3% based on studies in production.

PODS, an industry leader in moving and storage, relies on iX Hero to drive a better overall customer experience. “Our mission is simple: make interactions fast and effective for our customers. With iX Hero’s agentic AI applications, we cut through complexity and deliver the insights our customers need, faster. This frees our time to grow our customer relationships — we’re already seeing a significant increase in our sales close rates this year using iX Hero,” said Bob Fowler, Chief Information Officer, PODS.

“We’ve blended decades of human connection insight with cutting-edge technology to help our clients create clearer, more captivating experiences for every customer using iX Hero Harmony and Clarity,” said Ryan Peterson, Chief Product Officer, Concentrix. “These features also make it possible for our clients to unlock new markets, access a more diverse talent pool, and build global teams without limits.”

The newest release of iX Hero is built for scale with top-tier security and compliance. It’s available now globally for clients and optimized to use with customer experience teams in the Philippines, India and Latin America. For more information, meet iX Hero on the company website.



About us: Powering a World That Works

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a Fortune 500® company, is the global technology and services leader that powers the world’s best brands, today and into the future. We’re solution-focused, tech-powered, intelligence-fueled. Every day, we design, build, and run fully integrated, end-to-end solutions at speed and scale across the entire enterprise, helping over 2,000 clients solve their toughest business challenges. With unique data and insights, deep industry expertise, and advanced technology solutions, we’re the intelligent transformation partner that powers a world that works, helping companies become refreshingly simple to work, interact, and transact with. Delivering outcomes unimagined across every major vertical in 70+ markets. Virtually everywhere. Visit concentrix.com to learn more.

