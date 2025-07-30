DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of FinWise Bank Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident involving FinWise Bank (“FinWise”). FinWise learned of a data breach on or about May 31, 2024.

About FinWise Bank

FinWise Risk is a Utah chartered bank that provides “embedded banking” services, assisting non-financial businesses, including fintechs, in offering financial products to consumers and businesses.

What happened?

On July 29, 2025, FinWise announced that it experienced a data security incident involving a former employee who accessed FinWise data after the end of their employment. According to FinWise the breach occurred on or about May 31, 2024, however, FinWise delayed providing notice to those affected by the data breach for more than 14 months.

Following an internal investigation, FinWise confirmed that compromised data includes personal information, specifically, customers’ full names, Dates of Birth, Social Security Numbers, and account numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning FinWise, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the FinWise data breach.

