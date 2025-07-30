W&T Offshore to Ring the Closing Bell at the New York Stock Exchange to Commemorate its 20th Anniversary as a Public Company

HOUSTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (the “Company”) today announced that Tracy Krohn, W&T’s Founder, Chairman, CEO and President will ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on Monday, August 4, 2025, to commemorate the Company’s 20th anniversary as a NYSE-listed company. W&T’s Board of Directors and senior management team will also participate in the ceremony. Live coverage of the event will begin on Monday, August 4, 2025, at 3:55 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming at www.NYSE.com/bell. An archived version of the ceremony will be posted to W&T’s Web site, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section on the “Overview” page under “News and Events”.

Tracy Krohn commented, “It is truly an honor to ring the NYSE closing bell in celebration of our 20th anniversary as a publicly traded company. I want to express my gratitude to each member of our Board of Directors, our management team and all of our dedicated employees across the Company for their invaluable contributions to W&T’s success since its inception. It has been an incredible journey these past 42 years, from our founding in 1983, our IPO in 2005, to now celebrating this milestone occasion. Throughout our history, we have remained committed to responsible energy production and being a staunch and vocal advocate for the offshore Gulf of America sector of the energy industry where we have been primarily focused since we began operations. Looking ahead, I remain excited about W&T’s future as we continue to execute and improve upon our unique and resilient business model.

