National Fuel Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings and Announces Preliminary Guidance for Fiscal 2026

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the third quarter of its 2025 fiscal year.

FISCAL 2025 THIRD QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP earnings per share of $1.64 compared to a net loss $0.59 per share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $1.64 increased 66% compared to $0.99 per share in the prior year. See non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2.
  • Exploration and Production adjusted operating results of $0.95 per share increased 157% versus the prior year, driven by lower per unit operating costs, higher realized natural gas prices, and strong well performance in the Eastern Development Area (“EDA”), which contributed to 112 Bcf of natural gas production, up 16% versus the prior year’s third quarter.
  • The Pipeline and Storage segment achieved several development milestones for expansion projects during the quarter with the announcement of the Shippingport Lateral Project and the receipt of FERC approval for the Tioga Pathway Project, which remains on track for a late calendar 2026 in-service date.
  • The Company generated $196 million in net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities during the third quarter.
  • The Company is revising the midpoint of its fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $6.80 to $6.95 per share and is initiating its fiscal 2026 preliminary earnings guidance which, based upon a NYMEX price of $4.00, is expected to increase 20% from fiscal 2025 (see Guidance Summary on page 7).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel’s excellent third quarter reflects ongoing success across the Company. Our integrated upstream and gathering operations saw record production and throughput during the quarter and a continued improvement in capital efficiency, while our regulated Utility and Pipeline & Storage segments continue to see an uplift in earnings from recent ratemaking activities and organic investment opportunities.

“As we look forward to fiscal 2026, we expect to see significant earnings growth versus the prior year. This highlights the momentum in each of our businesses and the overall positive long-term outlook for natural gas. Strong well results in the EDA continue to confirm the depth of our best-in-class inventory and operational excellence in Northeast Pennsylvania, and underpin our mid-single-digit production growth expectations in the coming years. In addition, we have line of sight to further growth in our regulated businesses, supporting our 5% to 7% average annual rate base growth projections. Taken together, along with the broader tailwinds from growing demand for natural gas, National Fuel is well positioned to create meaningful value for shareholders in the years to come.”

RETURN OF CAPITAL UPDATE

During the quarter, National Fuel announced that its Board of Directors approved a 4% increase in the Company’s dividend for an annual rate of $2.14 per share. This is our 55th consecutive year of dividend increases and the 123rd year of consecutive dividend payments, demonstrating the Company's commitment to returning cash to shareholders.

With respect to the Company’s share repurchase program, since March 2024, the Company repurchased approximately 2 million shares at an average weighted price of $59.70 per share. Consistent with our disciplined approach to capital allocation, which balances growth with return of capital to shareholders, during the quarter the Company paused repurchases as it evaluated various growth opportunities, preserving balance sheet flexibility.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  (Thousands) (Per Share)
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings $149,818  $(54,158) $1.64  $(0.59)
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets (E&P)     200,696   0.00   2.18 
Tax impact of impairment of assets     (55,686)  0.00   (0.60)
Other (refer to Segment results for details)  (615)  873       
Adjusted Operating Results $149,203  $91,725  $1.64  $0.99 


FISCAL 2025 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025 to a range of $6.80 to $6.95. This updated range incorporates our third quarter results as well as lower expected realized natural gas prices for the remaining three months, which is largely offset by expected higher production and lower unit costs in the Exploration and Production segment. The Company is assuming an average NYMEX natural gas price of $3.25 per MMBtu for the remaining three months of fiscal 2025, which approximates the current NYMEX forward curve at this time.

The Company’s other fiscal 2025 guidance assumptions are detailed in the table on page 7.

INITIATION OF FISCAL 2026 PRELIMINARY GUIDANCE

The Company is initiating preliminary earnings guidance for fiscal 2026 which it is providing at various NYMEX prices:

NYMEX Assumption
($/MMBtu)		Fiscal 2026
Adjusted Earnings
Per Share Sensitivities
$3.00$6.35 - $6.85
$4.00$8.00 - $8.50
$5.00$9.75 - $10.25


2026 OUTLOOK

  • Seneca’s ongoing trend of improving capital efficiency is projected to continue in fiscal 2026 with capital expenditures expected to decrease by $20 million, or 4% at the midpoint, while production is expected to increase to a range of 440 to 455 Bcf, an increase of 6% at the midpoint.
  • Regulated segment earnings are expected to increase as a result of ongoing modernization investments which are supported by recent ratemaking efforts, driven by Distribution’s three-year New York rate settlement that continues through fiscal 2027 and additional margin related to the Pennsylvania modernization tracker, or DSIC (Distribution System Improvement Charge).
  • Combined Utility and Pipeline & Storage segment capital expenditures are expected to range between $395 and $455 million, an increase of $110 million from fiscal 2025 at midpoint of guidance, with continued investment in our longstanding modernization programs, as well as significant expansion-related spending on the Tioga Pathway and Shippingport Lateral projects driving meaningful rate base growth.

Additional details on the Company’s updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2026 are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF THIRD QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings $86,671  $(112,028) $198,699 
Impairment of assets     200,696   (200,696)
Tax impact of impairment of assets     (55,686)  55,686 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (2022 CA asset sale)  45   1,186   (1,141)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  (12)  (325)  313 
Adjusted Operating Results $86,704  $33,843  $52,861 
       
Adjusted EBITDA $202,488  $128,535  $73,953 


Seneca’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $198.7 million versus the prior year. GAAP earnings in the prior year included a non-cash, pre-tax ceiling test impairment of $200.7 million ($145.0 million after-tax) to write-down the carrying value of Seneca’s reserves under the full cost method of accounting. GAAP earnings also included the impact of unrealized losses related to reductions in the fair value of contingent consideration received in connection with the June 2022 divestiture of Seneca’s California assets.

Excluding items impacting comparability, Seneca’s adjusted operating results in the third quarter increased $52.9 million primarily due to higher realized natural gas prices and production, as well as lower per unit operating expenses.

During the third quarter, Seneca produced a Company record 112 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 15 Bcf, or 16%, from the prior year. Two highly prolific Utica pads turned in line this year in the EDA’s Tioga County were the main drivers behind this increase in production.

Seneca’s weighted average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.71 per Mcf, an increase of $0.43 per Mcf from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher NYMEX prices and higher spot prices at local sales points in Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(Cost per Mcf)  2025   2024  Variance
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense (“LOE”) $0.66  $0.69  $(0.03)
General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”) $0.17  $0.19  $(0.02)
Taxes and Other $0.08  $0.08  $ 
Total Cash Operating Costs $0.91  $0.96  $(0.05)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Expense (“DD&A”) $0.62  $0.71  $(0.09)
Total Operating Costs $1.53  $1.67  $(0.14)


On a per unit basis, third quarter total cash operating costs were lower compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher production. LOE included $61 million ($0.55 per Mcf), or 83% of total LOE, for gathering and compression service fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A for the quarter was $0.62 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.09 per Mcf from the prior year, largely due to ceiling test impairments recorded in prior quarters that lowered Seneca’s full cost pool depletable base.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings $28,857  $30,690  $(1,833)
       
Adjusted EBITDA $67,019  $68,221  $(1,202)


The Pipeline and Storage segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings decreased $1.8 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") expense. The increase in O&M expense was due largely to typical inflationary increases related to higher personnel costs and third-party contractors.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings $29,996  $24,979  $5,017 
       
Adjusted EBITDA $55,923  $47,631  $8,292 


The Gathering segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $5.0 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, which increased $7.8 million, or 13%, primarily due to an increase in throughput from Seneca’s new wells located in Tioga County.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution Corporation”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

  Three Months Ended
  June 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024  Variance
GAAP Earnings $4,997  $2,559  $2,438 
       
Adjusted EBITDA $25,743  $21,047  $4,696 


The Utility segment’s third quarter GAAP earnings increased $2.4 million, or 95%, primarily as a result of new rates approved in the Utility’s New York rate case settlement, which became effective October 1, 2024, partially offset by higher operating costs and interest expense.

For the quarter, customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold) increased $8.4 million, primarily due to an increase in customer usage, due in part to colder weather, as well as an increase in rates as part of the New York rate case settlement. Other income increased $4.0 million, largely due to the New York rate settlement, which required the recognition of non-service pension and post-retirement benefit income and a corresponding reduction in new base rates, resulting in no effect on net income.

O&M expense increased $2.7 million primarily driven by higher personnel costs, partially offset by a reduction in uncollectible expenses as a result of a tracker implemented as part of the New York rate case settlement. DD&A expense increased by $1.6 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year. Further, interest expense increased $2.5 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $0.7 million, which was largely consistent with the prior year.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET. All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, August 7, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 592578.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design, retained natural gas and system modernization), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in economic conditions, including the imposition of additional tariffs on U.S. imports and related retaliatory tariffs, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues, liquidity challenges, and global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet emissions targets; governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas reserves; changes in the price of natural gas; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; the Company’s ability to complete strategic transactions; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches, including the impact of issues that may arise from the use of artificial intelligence technologies; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas reserves, including among others geology, lease availability and costs, title disputes, weather conditions, water availability and disposal or recycling opportunities of used water, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increased costs or delays or changes in plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; negotiations with the collective bargaining units representing the Company’s workforce, including potential work stoppages during negotiations; uncertainty of natural gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions (including those related to climate change); changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war, as well as economic and operational disruptions due to third-party outages; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its adjusted earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2025. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised adjusted earnings per share guidance range excludes certain items that impacted the comparability of adjusted operating results during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, including: (1) the after tax impairment of assets, which reduced earnings by $1.14 per share; (2) after-tax premiums paid on early redemptions of debt, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share; (3) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.01 per share; and (4) after-tax unrealized losses on other investments, which reduced earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on investments during the remaining three months ending September 30, 2025, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

  Updated FY 2025 Guidance Preliminary FY 2026 Guidance
     
Consolidated Adjusted Earnings per Share $6.80 to $6.95 See sensitivity table on p.2
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 25.5% ~ 25.5%
     
Capital Expenditures (Millions)    
Exploration and Production $500 - $510 $470 - $500
Pipeline and Storage $120 - $140 $210 - $250
Gathering $95 - $110 $90 - $110
Utility $175 - $195 $185 - $205
Consolidated Capital Expenditures $890 - $955 $955 - $1,065
     
Exploration and Production Segment Guidance    
     
Commodity Price Assumptions (remaining three months)  
NYMEX natural gas price (per MMBtu) $3.25 $3.00 / $4.00 / $5.00
Appalachian basin spot price (per MMBtu) $2.50 $2.30 / $3.10 / $3.90
     
Production (Bcf) 420 to 425 440 to 455
     
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcf)    
LOE $0.67 - $0.68 $0.67 - $0.68
G&A ~$0.18 ~$0.18
DD&A $0.63 - $0.65 $0.65 - $0.69
     
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)    
Gathering Segment Revenues $255 - $260 $245 - $255
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $420 - $430 $415 - $430
     
Utility Segment Guidance (Millions)    
Customer Margin* $450 - $460 $470 - $490
O&M Expense $240 - $245 $250 – $260
Non-Service Pension & OPEB Income $23 - $27 $23 - $27

* Customer Margin is defined as Operating Revenues less Purchased Gas Expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
             
  Upstream Midstream Downstream    
             
  Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
             
Third quarter 2024 GAAP earnings $(112,028) $30,690  $24,979  $2,559  $(358) $(54,158)
Items impacting comparability:            
Impairment of assets  200,696           200,696 
Tax impact of impairment of assets  (55,686)          (55,686)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  1,186           1,186 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  (325)          (325)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments          15   15 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments          (3)  (3)
Third quarter 2024 adjusted operating results  33,843   30,690   24,979   2,559   (346)  91,725 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**            
Upstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) natural gas production  27,144           27,144 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging  38,281           38,281 
Midstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) operating revenues      6,125       6,125 
Downstream Margins***            
Impact of usage and weather        2,738     2,738 
Impact of new rates in New York        2,788     2,788 
Regulatory revenue adjustments        670     670 
Operating Expenses            
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses  (5,747)          (5,747)
Lower (higher) operating expenses    (1,687)    (2,126)  (1,463)  (5,276)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes  (1,636)          (1,636)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion      (882)  (1,242)    (2,124)
Other Income (Expense)            
Higher (lower) other income  (531)  (1,238)    3,169   1,352   2,752 
(Higher) lower interest expense  589   510     (2,007)  (1,616)  (2,524)
Income Taxes            
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate  (5,564)  (39)  (178)  (1,190)  710   (6,261)
             
All other / rounding  325   621   (48)  (362)  12   548 
Third quarter 2025 adjusted operating results  86,704   28,857   29,996   4,997   (1,351)  149,203 
Items impacting comparability:            
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset  (45)          (45)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset  12           12 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments          820   820 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments          (172)  (172)
Third quarter 2025 GAAP earnings $86,671  $28,857  $29,996  $4,997  $(703) $149,818 
             
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
             
  Upstream Midstream Downstream    
             
  Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
  Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
             
Third quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share $(1.22) $0.33  $0.27  $0.03  $  $(0.59)
Items impacting comparability:            
Impairment of assets, net of tax  1.58           1.58 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax  0.01           0.01 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax              
Rounding          (0.01)  (0.01)
Third quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share  0.37   0.33   0.27   0.03   (0.01)  0.99 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**            
Upstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) natural gas production  0.30           0.30 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging  0.42           0.42 
Midstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) operating revenues      0.07       0.07 
Downstream Margins***            
Impact of usage and weather        0.03     0.03 
Impact of new rates in New York        0.03     0.03 
Regulatory revenue adjustments        0.01     0.01 
Operating Expenses            
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses  (0.06)          (0.06)
Lower (higher) operating expenses    (0.02)    (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.06)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes  (0.02)          (0.02)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion      (0.01)  (0.01)    (0.02)
Other Income (Expense)            
Higher (lower) other income  (0.01)  (0.01)    0.03   0.01   0.02 
(Higher) lower interest expense  0.01   0.01     (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.02)
Income Taxes            
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate  (0.06)        (0.01)  0.01   (0.06)
             
All other / rounding     0.01      (0.02)  0.02   0.01 
Third quarter 2025 adjusted operating results per share  0.95   0.32   0.33   0.05   (0.01)  1.64 
Items impacting comparability:            
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax              
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax          0.01   0.01 
Rounding          (0.01)  (0.01)
Third quarter 2025 GAAP earnings per share $0.95  $0.32  $0.33  $0.05  $(0.01) $1.64 
             
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
             
  Upstream Midstream Downstream    
             
  Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
Nine months ended June 30, 2024 GAAP earnings $2,521  $85,482  $82,510  $73,848  $773  $245,134 
Items impacting comparability:            
Impairment of assets  200,696           200,696 
Tax impact of impairment of assets  (55,686)          (55,686)
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  4,848           4,848 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  (1,330)          (1,330)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments          (1,803)  (1,803)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments          379   379 
Nine months ended June 30, 2024 adjusted operating results  151,049   85,482   82,510   73,848   (651)  392,238 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**            
Upstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) natural gas production  28,414           28,414 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging  70,158           70,158 
Midstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) operating revenues    12,241   5,793       18,034 
Downstream Margins***            
Impact of usage and weather        5,423     5,423 
Impact of new rates in New York        25,230     25,230 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues        (1,400)    (1,400)
Operating Expenses            
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses  (5,810)          (5,810)
Lower (higher) operating expenses  (1,490)  (3,790)  (751)  (6,700)  (1,740)  (14,471)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes  (2,381)          (2,381)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion  13,760     (2,684)  (2,551)    8,525 
Other Income (Expense)            
Higher (lower) other income  (2,420)  (1,840)    14,888   3,653   14,281 
(Higher) lower interest expense    838   (1,648)  (5,686)  (4,780)  (11,276)
Income Taxes            
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate  (7,902)  (286)  727   (2,318)  755   (9,024)
             
All other / rounding  555   374   234   306   67   1,536 
Nine months ended June 30, 2025 adjusted operating results  243,933   93,019   84,181   101,040   (2,696)  519,477 
Items impacting comparability:            
Impairment of assets  (141,802)          (141,802)
Tax impact of impairment of assets  37,169           37,169 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt  (1,430)    (955)      (2,385)
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt  385     257       642 
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset  (729)          (729)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset  196           196 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments          (1,780)  (1,780)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments          374   374 
Nine months ended June 30, 2025 GAAP earnings $137,722  $93,019  $83,483  $101,040  $(4,102) $411,162 
             
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025
(Unaudited)
             
  Upstream Midstream Downstream    
             
  Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
  Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
Nine months ended June 30, 2024 GAAP earnings per share $0.03  $0.92  $0.89  $0.80  $0.01  $2.65 
Items impacting comparability:            
Impairment of assets, net of tax  1.57           1.57 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax  0.04           0.04 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax          (0.02)  (0.02)
Rounding  (0.01)        0.01    
Nine months ended June 30, 2024 adjusted operating results per share  1.63   0.92   0.89   0.80      4.24 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**            
Upstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) natural gas production  0.31           0.31 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging  0.77           0.77 
Midstream Revenues            
Higher (lower) operating revenues    0.13   0.06       0.19 
Downstream Margins***            
Impact of usage and weather        0.06     0.06 
Impact of new rates in New York        0.28     0.28 
Higher (lower) other operating revenues        0.01     0.01 
Operating Expenses            
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses  (0.06)          (0.06)
Lower (higher) operating expenses  (0.02)  (0.04)  (0.01)  (0.07)  (0.02)  (0.16)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes  (0.03)          (0.03)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion  0.15     (0.03)  (0.03)    0.09 
Other Income (Expense)            
Higher (lower) other income  (0.03)  (0.02)    0.16   0.04   0.15 
(Higher) lower interest expense    0.01   (0.02)  (0.06)  (0.05)  (0.12)
Income Taxes            
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate  (0.09)     0.01   (0.03)  0.01   (0.10)
             
Impact of reduction in shares  0.03   0.01   0.01   0.01      0.06 
All other / rounding  0.01   0.01   0.01   (0.02)  (0.01)   
Nine months ended June 30, 2025 adjusted operating results per share  2.67   1.02   0.92   1.11   (0.03)  5.69 
Items impacting comparability:            
Impairment of assets, net of tax  (1.14)          (1.14)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax  (0.01)    (0.01)      (0.02)
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax  (0.01)          (0.01)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax          (0.02)  (0.02)
Rounding          0.01   0.01 
Nine months ended June 30, 2025 GAAP earnings per share $1.51  $1.02  $0.91  $1.11  $(0.04) $4.51 
             
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
         
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)        
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Operating Revenues:        
Utility Revenues $157,446  $124,858  $729,445  $616,977 
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues  303,883   220,905   864,701   739,537 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues  70,501   71,679   217,116   216,228 
   531,830   417,442   1,811,262   1,572,742 
Operating Expenses:        
Purchased Gas  27,986   4,952   228,661   167,444 
Operation and Maintenance:        
Utility  56,053   53,412   174,744   166,405 
Exploration and Production and Other  35,272   35,148   103,874   102,768 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering  41,679   40,019   119,982   114,321 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes  24,180   21,201   71,450   66,635 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  116,408   113,454   337,055   348,179 
Impairment of Assets     200,696   141,802   200,696 
   301,578   468,882   1,177,568   1,166,448 
         
Operating Income (Loss)  230,252   (51,440)  633,694   406,294 
         
Other Income (Expense):        
Other Income (Deductions)  8,534   3,188   31,486   12,989 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt  (34,333)  (32,876)  (107,356)  (89,791)
Other Interest Expense  (3,556)  (1,341)  (13,033)  (14,250)
         
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes  200,897   (82,469)  544,791   315,242 
         
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  51,079   (28,311)  133,629   70,108 
         
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock $149,818  $(54,158) $411,162  $245,134 
         
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share        
Basic $1.66  $(0.59) $4.54  $2.67 
Diluted $1.64  $(0.59) $4.51  $2.65 
         
Weighted Average Common Shares:        
Used in Basic Calculation  90,358,018   91,874,049   90,546,228   91,966,034 
Used in Diluted Calculation  91,139,556   91,874,049   91,247,547   92,467,787 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
   
  June 30, September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)  2025   2024 
ASSETS    
Property, Plant and Equipment $15,044,963  $14,524,798 
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  7,588,956   7,185,593 
Net Property, Plant and Equipment  7,456,007   7,339,205 
Current Assets:    
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments  39,317   38,222 
Receivables - Net  222,515   127,222 
Unbilled Revenue  15,347   15,521 
Gas Stored Underground  12,810   35,055 
Materials and Supplies - at average cost  51,022   47,670 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs  2,903    
Other Current Assets  64,241   92,229 
Total Current Assets  408,155   355,919 
Other Assets:    
Recoverable Future Taxes  90,493   80,084 
Unamortized Debt Expense  6,701   5,604 
Other Regulatory Assets  124,300   108,022 
Deferred Charges  71,426   69,662 
Other Investments  73,764   81,705 
Goodwill  5,476   5,476 
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs  199,286   180,230 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments  2,394   87,905 
Other  8,158   5,958 
Total Other Assets  581,998   624,646 
Total Assets $8,446,160  $8,319,770 
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES    
Capitalization:    
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity    
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and    
Outstanding - 90,355,956 Shares and 91,005,993 Shares, Respectively $90,356  $91,006 
Paid in Capital  1,047,406   1,045,487 
Earnings Reinvested in the Business  1,953,533   1,727,326 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss  (115,807)  (15,476)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity  2,975,488   2,848,343 
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs  2,381,852   2,188,243 
Total Capitalization  5,357,340   5,036,586 
Current and Accrued Liabilities:    
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper  61,500   90,700 
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt  300,000   500,000 
Accounts Payable  123,131   165,068 
Amounts Payable to Customers  24,275   42,720 
Dividends Payable  48,340   46,872 
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt  39,060   27,247 
Customer Advances     19,373 
Customer Security Deposits  28,739   36,265 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities  207,179   162,903 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments  57,673   4,744 
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities  889,897   1,095,892 
Other Liabilities:    
Deferred Income Taxes  1,153,427   1,111,165 
Taxes Refundable to Customers  297,602   305,645 
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability  302,932   292,477 
Other Regulatory Liabilities  137,025   151,452 
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities  3,393   3,511 
Asset Retirement Obligations  188,305   203,006 
Other Liabilities  116,239   120,036 
Total Other Liabilities  2,198,923   2,187,292 
Commitments and Contingencies      
Total Capitalization and Liabilities $8,446,160  $8,319,770 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  June 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)  2025   2024 
     
Operating Activities:    
Net Income Available for Common Stock $411,162  $245,134 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash
    
Provided by Operating Activities:    
Impairment of Assets  141,802   200,696 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  337,055   348,179 
Deferred Income Taxes  60,754   47,212 
Premiums Paid on Early Redemption of Debt  2,385    
Stock-Based Compensation  15,721   15,984 
Other  19,296   18,542 
Change in:    
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue  (95,254)  5,253 
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies  18,803   18,981 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs  (2,903)   
Other Current Assets  28,038   17,431 
Accounts Payable  1,744   (13,705)
Amounts Payable to Customers  (18,445)  3,550 
Customer Advances  (19,373)  (21,003)
Customer Security Deposits  (7,526)  7,910 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities  44,283   23,846 
Other Assets  (35,348)  (35,346)
Other Liabilities  (39,918)  (14,649)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $862,276  $868,015 
     
Investing Activities:    
Capital Expenditures $(627,316) $(684,200)
Other  9,352   (1,371)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $(617,964) $(685,571)
     
Financing Activities:    
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper  (29,200)  (287,500)
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan  (54,430)  (27,847)
Reduction of Long-Term Debt  (1,004,086)   
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt  988,731   299,396 
Dividends Paid on Common Stock  (140,098)  (136,610)
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans  (4,134)  (3,916)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities $(243,217) $(156,477)
     
Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents  1,095   25,967 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period  38,222   55,447 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at June 30 $39,317  $81,414 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT  2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Total Operating Revenues $303,883  $220,905  $82,978  $864,701  $739,537  $125,164 
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance:          
General and Administrative Expense  18,602   18,213   389   56,776   53,170   3,606 
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense  73,856   66,581   7,275   210,671   203,317   7,354 
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense  3,816   4,526   (710)  10,994   12,714   (1,720)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes  5,121   3,050   2,071   12,778   9,764   3,014 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  68,848   68,778   70   196,773   214,191   (17,418)
Impairment of Assets     200,696   (200,696)  141,802   200,696   (58,894)
   170,243   361,844   (191,601)  629,794   693,852   (64,058)
           
Operating Income (Loss)  133,640   (140,939)  274,579   234,907   45,685   189,222 
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit  37   100   (63)  111   301   (190)
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)  44   (488)  532   416   (830)  1,246 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt           (1,949)     (1,949)
Other Interest Expense  (13,925)  (14,670)  745   (44,215)  (45,046)  831 
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes  119,796   (155,997)  275,793   189,270   110   189,160 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  33,125   (43,969)  77,094   51,548   (2,411)  53,959 
Net Income (Loss) $86,671  $(112,028) $198,699  $137,722  $2,521  $135,201 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $0.95  $(1.22) $2.17  $1.51  $0.03  $1.48 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT  2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers $67,982  $68,035  $(53) $207,916  $204,071  $3,845 
Intersegment Revenues  37,597   37,384   213   113,849   103,781   10,068 
Total Operating Revenues  105,579   105,419   160   321,765   307,852   13,913 
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas  (164)  614   (778)  (42)  1,540   (1,582)
Operation and Maintenance  30,264   28,128   2,136   87,940   83,142   4,798 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes  8,460   8,456   4   25,727   25,776   (49)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  18,601   18,453   148   55,733   56,157   (424)
   57,161   55,651   1,510   169,358   166,615   2,743 
           
Operating Income  48,418   49,768   (1,350)  152,407   141,237   11,170 
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit  952   1,257   (305)  2,857   3,772   (915)
Interest and Other Income  1,111   2,362   (1,251)  4,945   6,340   (1,395)
Interest Expense  (11,209)  (11,855)  646   (34,637)  (35,698)  1,061 
Income Before Income Taxes  39,272   41,532   (2,260)  125,572   115,651   9,921 
Income Tax Expense  10,415   10,842   (427)  32,553   30,169   2,384 
Net Income $28,857  $30,690  $(1,833) $93,019  $85,482  $7,537 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $0.32  $0.33  $(0.01) $1.02  $0.92  $0.10 
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
GATHERING SEGMENT  2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers $2,519  $3,644  $(1,125) $9,200  $12,157  $(2,957)
Intersegment Revenues  65,354   56,476   8,878   184,834   174,544   10,290 
Total Operating Revenues  67,873   60,120   7,753   194,034   186,701   7,333 
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance  11,929   12,382   (453)  33,633   32,682   951 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes  21   107   (86)  (206)  224   (430)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  10,848   9,732   1,116   32,197   28,800   3,397 
   22,798   22,221   577   65,624   61,706   3,918 
           
Operating Income  45,075   37,899   7,176   128,410   124,995   3,415 
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs)  (1)  9   (10)  (1)  28   (29)
Interest and Other Income     113   (113)  152   257   (105)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt           (1,334)     (1,334)
Other Interest Expense  (3,870)  (3,393)  (477)  (12,531)  (10,824)  (1,707)
Income Before Income Taxes  41,204   34,628   6,576   114,696   114,456   240 
Income Tax Expense  11,208   9,649   1,559   31,213   31,946   (733)
Net Income $29,996  $24,979  $5,017  $83,483  $82,510  $973 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $0.33  $0.27  $0.06  $0.91  $0.89  $0.02 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30,
UTILITY SEGMENT  2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers $157,446  $124,858  $32,588  $729,445  $616,977  $112,468 
Intersegment Revenues  77   86   (9)  279   479   (200)
Total Operating Revenues  157,523   124,944   32,579   729,724   617,456   112,268 
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas  64,292   40,096   24,196   337,541   264,983   72,558 
Operation and Maintenance  57,039   54,349   2,690   177,742   169,261   8,481 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes  10,449   9,452   997   32,761   30,471   2,290 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  17,945   16,373   1,572   51,908   48,678   3,230 
   149,725   120,270   29,455   599,952   513,393   86,559 
           
Operating Income  7,798   4,674   3,124   129,772   104,063   25,709 
           
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit  5,328   462   4,866   23,498   1,788   21,710 
Interest and Other Income  628   1,485   (857)  1,869   4,735   (2,866)
Interest Expense  (10,958)  (8,417)  (2,541)  (32,601)  (25,402)  (7,199)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes  2,796   (1,796)  4,592   122,538   85,184   37,354 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  (2,201)  (4,355)  2,154   21,498   11,336   10,162 
Net Income $4,997  $2,559  $2,438  $101,040  $73,848  $27,192 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $0.05  $0.03  $0.02  $1.11  $0.80  $0.31 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
           
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) June 30, June 30,
ALL OTHER  2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Total Operating Revenues $  $  $  $  $  $ 
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance                  
                   
           
Operating Income                  
Other Income (Expense):          
Interest and Other Income (Deductions)  (131)  (65)  (66)  (489)  (184)  (305)
Interest Expense  (141)  (97)  (44)  (389)  (262)  (127)
Loss before Income Taxes  (272)  (162)  (110)  (878)  (446)  (432)
Income Tax Benefit  (63)  (38)  (25)  (204)  (105)  (99)
Net Loss $(209) $(124) $(85) $(674) $(341) $(333)
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $  $  $  $(0.01) $  $(0.01)
       
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
CORPORATE  2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Revenues from External Customers $  $  $  $  $  $ 
Intersegment Revenues  1,341   1,285   56   4,024   3,856   168 
Total Operating Revenues  1,341   1,285   56   4,024   3,856   168 
Operating Expenses:          
Operation and Maintenance  5,725   3,873   1,852   14,992   12,789   2,203 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes  129   136   (7)  390   400   (10)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  166   118   48   444   353   91 
   6,020   4,127   1,893   15,826   13,542   2,284 
           
Operating Loss  (4,679)  (2,842)  (1,837)  (11,802)  (9,686)  (2,116)
Other Income (Expense):          
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs  (212)  (386)  174   (635)  (1,161)  526 
Interest and Other Income  41,073   39,025   2,048   123,918   120,288   3,630 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt  (34,333)  (32,876)  (1,457)  (104,073)  (89,791)  (14,282)
Other Interest Expense  (3,748)  (3,595)  (153)  (13,815)  (19,363)  5,548 
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes  (1,899)  (674)  (1,225)  (6,407)  287   (6,694)
Income Tax Benefit  (1,405)  (440)  (965)  (2,979)  (827)  (2,152)
Net Income (Loss) $(494) $(234) $(260) $(3,428) $1,114  $(4,542)
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $(0.01) $  $(0.01) $(0.03) $0.01  $(0.04)
           
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS  2025   2024  Variance  2025   2024  Variance
Intersegment Revenues $(104,369) $(95,231) $(9,138) $(302,986) $(282,660) $(20,326)
Operating Expenses:          
Purchased Gas  (36,142)  (35,758)  (384)  (108,838)  (99,079)  (9,759)
Operation and Maintenance  (68,227)  (59,473)  (8,754)  (194,148)  (183,581)  (10,567)
   (104,369)  (95,231)  (9,138)  (302,986)  (282,660)  (20,326)
Operating Income                  
Other Income (Expense):          
Interest and Other Deductions  (40,295)  (40,686)  391   (125,155)  (122,345)  (2,810)
Interest Expense  40,295   40,686   (391)  125,155   122,345   2,810 
Net Income $  $  $  $  $  $ 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $  $  $  $  $  $ 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
      Increase     Increase
   2025   2024  (Decrease)  2025   2024  (Decrease)
             
Capital Expenditures:            
Exploration and Production $123,369 (1)$114,679 (3)$8,690  $354,355 (1)(2)$399,820 (3)(4)$(45,465)
Pipeline and Storage  22,700 (1) 26,212 (3) (3,512)  58,117 (1)(2) 68,791 (3)(4) (10,674)
Gathering  26,638 (1) 29,570 (3) (2,932)  58,164 (1)(2) 69,088 (3)(4) (10,924)
Utility  50,025 (1) 49,257 (3) 768   128,322 (1)(2) 117,508 (3)(4) 10,814 
Total Reportable Segments  222,732   219,718   3,014   598,958   655,207   (56,249)
All Other                  
Corporate  138   71   67   518   253   265 
Eliminations           (3,520)     (3,520)
Total Capital Expenditures $222,870  $219,789  $3,081  $595,956  $655,460  $(59,504)

(1) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2025, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $61.5 million, $5.7 million, $11.6 million, and $9.8 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2025, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.

(2) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, exclude capital expenditures of $63.3 million, $14.4 million, $21.7 million and $20.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2024 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2025. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2025.

(3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and nine months ended June 30, 2024, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $50.9 million, $7.0 million, $14.6 million, and $8.0 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2024, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.

(4) Capital expenditures for the nine months ended June 30, 2024, exclude capital expenditures of $43.2 million, $31.8 million, $20.6 million and $13.6 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2023 and paid during the nine months ended June 30, 2024. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2023, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at June 30, 2024.


DEGREE DAYS              
           Percent Colder
           (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended June 30, Normal 2025 2024 Normal (1) Last Year (1)
Buffalo, NY (2) 843  825  565  (2.1) 46.0 
Erie, PA 776  813  519  4.8  56.6 
               
Nine Months Ended June 30,              
Buffalo, NY (2) 6,195  5,825  5,128  (6.0) 13.6 
Erie, PA 5,693  5,527  4,759  (2.9) 16.1 

(1) Percents compare actual 2025 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2025 degree days to actual 2024 degree days.

(2) Normal degree days changed from NOAA 30-year degree days to NOAA 15-year degree days with the implementation of new base rates in New York effective October 2024.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
             
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
             
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
      Increase     Increase
   2025   2024  (Decrease)  2025   2024  (Decrease)
             
Gas Production/Prices:            
Production (MMcf)            
Appalachia  111,588   96,504   15,084   314,819   300,144   14,675 
             
Average Prices (Per Mcf)            
Weighted Average $2.69  $1.50  $1.19  $2.66  $1.93  $0.73 
Weighted Average after Hedging $2.71  $2.28  $0.43  $2.73  $2.45  $0.28 
             
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:            
General and Administrative Expense per Mcf (1) $0.17  $0.19  $(0.02) $0.18  $0.18  $ 
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcf (1)(2) $0.66  $0.69  $(0.03) $0.67  $0.68  $(0.01)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization per Mcf (1) $0.62  $0.71  $(0.09) $0.63  $0.71  $(0.08)

(1) Refer to page 15 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.

(2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.56 and $0.59 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 per Mcf for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
                  
Pipeline and Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)     
                  
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
        Increase       Increase
  2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated 20,123  18,377  1,746  101,233  92,433  8,800 
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 158,910  150,133  8,777  515,411  498,435  16,976 
Interruptible Transportation 149  118  31  665  1,508  (843)
  179,182  168,628  10,554  617,309  592,376  24,933 
                  
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
        Increase       Increase
  2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease)
Gathered Volume 133,271  118,445  14,826  384,003  367,832  16,171 
                  
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)                 
  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
        Increase       Increase
  2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease)
Retail Sales:                 
Residential Sales 10,151  8,123  2,028  60,738  53,168  7,570 
Commercial Sales 1,658  1,308  350  9,997  8,401  1,596 
Industrial Sales 93  62  31  594  389  205 
  11,902  9,493  2,409  71,329  61,958  9,371 
Transportation 13,853  12,819  1,034  55,881  52,984  2,897 
  25,755  22,312  3,443  127,210  114,942  12,268 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding adjusted operating results, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines adjusted operating results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted operating results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings $149,818  $(54,158) $411,162  $245,134 
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets (E&P)     200,696   141,802   200,696 
Tax impact of impairment of assets     (55,686)  (37,169)  (55,686)
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt (E&P / Midstream)        2,385    
Tax impact of premiums paid on early redemption of debt        (642)   
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P)  45   1,186   729   4,848 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset  (12)  (325)  (196)  (1,330)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)  (820)  15   1,780   (1,803)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments  172   (3)  (374)  379 
Adjusted Operating Results $149,203  $91,725  $519,477  $392,238 
         
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $1.64  $(0.59) $4.51  $2.65 
Items impacting comparability:        
Impairment of assets, net of tax (E&P)     1.58   1.14   1.57 
Premiums paid on early redemption of debt, net of tax (E&P / Midstream)        0.02    
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P)     0.01   0.01   0.04 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)  (0.01)     0.02   (0.02)
Rounding  0.01   (0.01)  (0.01)   
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $1.64  $0.99  $5.69  $4.24 


Management defines adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Reported GAAP Earnings $149,818  $(54,158) $411,162  $245,134 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  116,408   113,454   337,055   348,179 
Other (Income) Deductions  (8,534)  (3,188)  (31,486)  (12,989)
Interest Expense  37,889   34,217   120,389   104,041 
Income Taxes  51,079   (28,311)  133,629   70,108 
Impairment of Assets     200,696   141,802   200,696 
Adjusted EBITDA $346,660  $262,710  $1,112,551  $955,169 
         
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment        
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $67,019  $68,221  $208,140  $197,394 
Gathering Adjusted EBITDA  55,923   47,631   160,607   153,795 
Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA  122,942   115,852   368,747   351,189 
Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA  202,488   128,535   573,482   460,572 
Utility Adjusted EBITDA  25,743   21,047   181,680   152,741 
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA  (4,513)  (2,724)  (11,358)  (9,333)
Total Adjusted EBITDA $346,660  $262,710  $1,112,551  $955,169 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA

  Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  June 30, June 30,
(in thousands)  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Exploration and Production Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings $86,671  $(112,028) $137,722  $2,521 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  68,848   68,778   196,773   214,191 
Other (Income) Deductions  (81)  388   (527)  529 
Interest Expense  13,925   14,670   46,164   45,046 
Income Taxes  33,125   (43,969)  51,548   (2,411)
Impairment of Assets     200,696   141,802   200,696 
Adjusted EBITDA $202,488  $128,535  $573,482  $460,572 
         
Pipeline and Storage Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings $28,857  $30,690  $93,019  $85,482 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  18,601   18,453   55,733   56,157 
Other (Income) Deductions  (2,063)  (3,619)  (7,802)  (10,112)
Interest Expense  11,209   11,855   34,637   35,698 
Income Taxes  10,415   10,842   32,553   30,169 
Adjusted EBITDA $67,019  $68,221  $208,140  $197,394 
         
Gathering Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings $29,996  $24,979  $83,483  $82,510 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  10,848   9,732   32,197   28,800 
Other (Income) Deductions  1   (122)  (151)  (285)
Interest Expense  3,870   3,393   13,865   10,824 
Income Taxes  11,208   9,649   31,213   31,946 
Adjusted EBITDA $55,923  $47,631  $160,607  $153,795 
         
Utility Segment        
Reported GAAP Earnings $4,997  $2,559  $101,040  $73,848 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  17,945   16,373   51,908   48,678 
Other (Income) Deductions  (5,956)  (1,947)  (25,367)  (6,523)
Interest Expense  10,958   8,417   32,601   25,402 
Income Taxes  (2,201)  (4,355)  21,498   11,336 
Adjusted EBITDA $25,743  $21,047  $181,680  $152,741 
         
Corporate and All Other        
Reported GAAP Earnings $(703) $(358) $(4,102) $773 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization  166   118   444   353 
Other (Income) Deductions  (435)  2,112   2,361   3,402 
Interest Expense  (2,073)  (4,118)  (6,878)  (12,929)
Income Taxes  (1,468)  (478)  (3,183)  (932)
Adjusted EBITDA $(4,513) $(2,724) $(11,358) $(9,333)


Management defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for acquisitions and divestitures. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of any projected free cash flow measure to its comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts. This is due to an inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
