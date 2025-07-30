Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (“Barnes & Noble” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BNED) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Barnes & Noble investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On July 18, 2025, Barnes & Noble announced that certain concerns had been raised regarding the recording of costs related to digital sales. According to the company’s disclosure, management had been informed of potential issues, and now believes there may be an overstatement of up to $23.0 million in its accounts receivable balance as of its fiscal year-end on May 3, 2025.

Following the announcement, Barnes & Noble’s stock price dropped sharply, declining $2.36 per share, or approximately 21%, to close at $8.87 on July 21, 2025, resulting in substantial losses for investors.

