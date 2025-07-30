Quick Custom Intelligence Secures Eight-Figure Investment from Curve Partners to Accelerate Growth

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of Generative AI-driven analytics and operational software for casinos and resorts, today announced that it has secured a significant minority growth investment from Curve Partners. This strategic funding backs QCI’s current management team – led by co-founders Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno – to continue their remarkable growth trajectory and will fuel further acceleration of product expansion and global reach markets.financialcontent.com. The investment underscores confidence in QCI’s vision and provides significant capital to extend the company’s market leadership in the gaming resort technology sector.

QCI's co-founders weighed multiple investment offers over the past year before selecting Curve Partners as their growth partner. "For us, finding the right investment partner was critical," said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. "We engaged with several potential investors, but Curve Partners stood out with their understanding of our industry and their commitment to helping companies like ours scale responsibly. This investment is not just capital – it's a partnership that validates our vision and gives us additional firepower to accelerate product development and customer success." QCI's leadership was impressed by Curve's focus on high-growth, founder-led companies and their enthusiasm for the resort systems space – the sophisticated software and analytics powering modern casino resorts. Curve's team recognized QCI as the clear market leader in this domain, given QCI's extensive deployment and innovation track record. The growth capital infusion not only validates QCI's success to date but also positions the company for even faster expansion in the coming years.

Landon Jaussi, Founder and Managing Partner at Curve Partners www.curvepartners.co, expressed his excitement about the new partnership. “QCI is everything we look for at Curve,” said Jaussi. “It is a bootstrapped, founder-led, and product-first company that is deeply respected by customers. As investors, we have been looking closely at the resort systems and gaming technology sector, and QCI stands out as a clear leader. Ralph and Andrew have built a powerful vertical SaaS platform with real technical depth and multi-product scale, all while remaining high growth and profitable. Their reputations in the industry are unmatched, and Curve is proud to support them as the first institutional investor and board member.”

QCI’s recent growth and product diversification have been nothing short of remarkable. Key milestones over the past year include:

Global Expansion: QCI's platform is now deployed in over 300 casino resorts worldwide, collectively managing more than $40 billion in annual gross gaming revenue. The company's operational footprint spans 17 countries and 30 U.S. states, cementing the company's position as a global leader in casino and resort intelligence.

“Having Curve Partners on board is a huge validation of what our team has built,” added Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of QCI. “Curve’s support will help us double down on our product roadmap and global expansion plans. We believe this partnership will translate into even greater value for our customers as we continue to lead the market with cutting-edge solutions for the casino and resort industry.” According to Cardno, the funding will enable QCI to accelerate R&D in new features and AI capabilities while maintaining the company’s focus on customer success and innovation. Both co-founders emphasized that Curve’s investment aligns with QCI’s long-term strategy of sustainable, tech-driven growth in the hospitality gaming sector.

About Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI)

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence-driven solution that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful real-time tools for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI’s advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Latin America and beyond, managing more than $40 billion in annual gross gaming revenue. The QCI platform is recognized as a best-in-class solution that enables fully coordinated activities across all aspects of casino and resort operations, helping operators make swift, data-informed decisions that optimize resources, increase profits, and enhance the guest experience. Co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno, QCI is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, and Phoenix. For more information, visit the QCI website at quickcustomintelligence.com.

About Curve Partners

Founded by Landon Jaussi, former TCV investor, Curve Partners (www.curvepartners.co) invests in leading, bootstrapped technology companies at early-growth inflection points. The firm partners with exceptional, founder-led teams building capital-efficient businesses in B2B and B2B2C software and data platforms. Curve Partners’ investment approach centers on providing strategic support and capital to help companies scale sustainably and achieve market leadership.

Legal counsel for Curve Partners was provided by Croke Fairchild Duarte & Beres LLC

ABOUT Andrew Cardno

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master's level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew's innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in the majority of today's mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries—be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City Of Hope and UCSD—Andrew's impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring eight influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew's work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354