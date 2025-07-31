Final Winners Announced in The Great Twine Round-Up Contest in Alberta (2024-2025)

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is excited to announce the final winners of The Great Twine Round-Up contest (2024-2025), celebrating Alberta farmers and 4-H clubs that took action to collect and return used agricultural plastic baler twine for recycling.

The contest which ran for seven months, wrapped up on May 31, 2025, saw an impressive total of 660 entries and 33 unique participants across all categories. This strong community engagement resulted in the collection of an estimated 16,500 kg of twine, demonstrating significant environmental impact.

The contest featured two prize draws throughout the collection period. Prizes are distributed to winning 4-H clubs, and an additional independent entrant who will direct their prize to an Alberta-based charity. Participants who didn’t win in an early-bird draw conducted in January 2025 were automatically eligible for the final draw.

Let's celebrate our final draw winners:

Individual Category ($3,000)

The individual prize was awarded to a ranch in Special Areas 2.

4-H Club Category ($3,000 each)

Rocky South 4-H Beef Club

Hanna Rangeland 4-H Multi Club

Early-bird 4H Club ($3000)

Lethbridge Northern 4-H Beef Club.



Every participant stood out for their commitment to sustainability, helping divert agricultural twine from landfills and ensuring it was recycled properly.

“This contest shows the real impact Alberta’s farm communities can make when they come together to protect the environment,” said Barry Friesen, Executive Director, at Cleanfarms. “We’re pleased with the participation and proud to support these leaders in agricultural recycling.”

This initiative was led by the multi-stakeholder Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG), with funds granted by the Government of Alberta and administered by Alberta Beef Producers.



"The Great Twine Roundup was a success, both in terms of increased twine collection volumes but more importantly, in encouraging farmers to try twine recycling," says Assar Grinde, cow/calf producer and Chair of the APRG. "Taking that first step, of putting your clean twine in a recycling bag rather than the garbage for the first time, is often the most difficult part. The strong participation from 4-H clubs and individual entrants shows the Great Twine Roundup is a model for how targeted engagement can translate into positive environmental outcomes in Alberta."

The Great Twine Round-Up is part of Cleanfarms’ national effort to help Canadian farmers manage ag plastics responsibly. With the positive outcomes observed this year, the return of the contest in 2025–2026 would be welcomed, should government funding become available.

To learn more about ag plastic recycling programs and how to participate next year, visit cleanfarms.ca.

About APRG

The Agricultural Plastics Recycling Group (APRG) formed in 2016 to find solutions for agricultural plastics. The APRG is made up of partners including commodity groups, retailers, municipalities, academic institutions, recyclers, and farmers. It is now focused on the transition of the pilot into a permanent program as well as exploring solutions for other ag plastics such as bale wrap and silage plastic. aprg.ca.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

