Glasswing Ventures Expands Exclusive Advisory Network to Accelerate AI-Native Portfolio Success

BOSTON, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures , a first capital-in investor in startups applying AI and frontier technology to the enterprise and cybersecurity markets, today announced the appointment of 12 distinguished business and security leaders to its Connect and Protect Advisory Councils . The appointments bring the firm’s exclusive advisor count to 62, reinforcing Glasswing's position as the definitive catalyst for founders building the next generation of intelligent enterprise and security solutions.

The AI-Native & Vertical AI Advantage

Glasswing Ventures invests in AI-native companies — companies that build AI into their core, leveraging proprietary models, deep workflow intelligence, and unique data access to unlock new revenue models and customer ROI that is unattainable with traditional SaaS models. Glasswing portfolio companies deliver purpose-built platforms designed to execute complex, multi-step tasks that redefine how enterprises operate across critical verticals, including supply chain orchestration, threat intelligence, procurement optimization, and data productivity acceleration.

ABI Research projects that the AI market will surge to $467 billion by 2030. As demand for enterprise automation accelerates, vertical AI agents are emerging as critical differentiators that seamlessly integrate industry expertise with advanced automation capabilities. This convergence creates unprecedented opportunities for startups that understand both the technology and the domain-specific challenges they are solving.

The Collective Advisor Impact

Glasswing’s Advisory Councils are an exclusive, curated network of technologists, AI visionaries, successful entrepreneurs, and Fortune 500 executives who share strategic insight and operational expertise with the firm. Advisors include technology leaders and go-to-market executives from companies such as Google, Meta, and Salesforce, and academics from top-tier universities like the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard Business School, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Glasswing advisors have founded 48 companies, secured 305 patents, and published 4,582 papers, culminating in an unmatched depth of intellectual property and thought leadership in AI and frontier technologies.

“We invest in exceptional entrepreneurs who aren't just applying AI—they are harnessing it to revolutionize enterprise and security software across vertical industries, delivering superior customer value that creates sustainable competitive advantages,” said Rudina Seseri , Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures. “The appointment of our 12 additional Advisory Council members reinforces our commitment to maintaining a leadership position in the AI and frontier tech investment space, ensuring portfolio companies have access to the strategic guidance and industry connections necessary to transform their respective markets.”

Beyond Capital: The Glasswing Multiplier Effect

As prototypical end users for many of the firm’s portfolio companies, Glasswing’s advisors serve as a critical resource for accelerating the adoption of new AI and frontier tech products. They help founders prioritize the right product improvements, foster connections within the industry, and drive revenue. This hands-on approach creates a multiplier effect, where portfolio companies benefit from the combined decades of industry experience and extensive professional networks.

“Our commitment to our companies extends beyond capital,” said Rick Grinnell, Founder and Managing Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “We aim to be our founders' most trusted resource, fostering alignment and mutual success. Through our deep advisor relationships, we provide unparalleled access to customers, talent, and expertise, enabling our portfolio companies to achieve their full potential as they reinvent entire industries.”

Glasswing Ventures’ Advisory Councils

Glasswing’s advisors serve as an extension of the firm, providing tactical and nuanced guidance throughout every phase of the startup journey. They include:

Connect Council: Business leaders, academics, and AI pioneers providing expertise across business functions, from go-to-market strategy to breakthrough technological innovation.

Protect Council: Cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and risk management leaders dedicated to leveraging frontier technology to secure enterprise organizations.

Advisor Executive Appointments:

“Glasswing’s advisors consistently go above and beyond in helping us navigate the complexities of our business environment, from refining our data strategies to identifying innovative solutions aligned with our goals and providing introductions to key decision-makers,” said Scott Matthews , CEO of Verusen , an AI platform purpose-built to optimize inventory spend and risk for asset-intensive manufacturers’ MRO (maintenance, repair and operations) supply chain. “Their expertise is pivotal to addressing today’s key challenges, particularly leveraging new technology and fostering meaningful partnerships that drive growth and operational excellence.”

“The contributions from Glasswing’s Protect Council advisors have been transformative,” said Paul Paget , CEO of Black Kite , the AI-native platform for cyber risk detection and response in companies’ supply chains. “The advisors have introduced us to more than a dozen enterprises and large prospects, the majority of whom have become customers.”

